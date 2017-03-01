BBC Live: Kent - As it happened

Spit hoods are coming to Kent. They're used by police officers and put on a person's head to stop them spitting or biting the officer.

But they are very controversial and not all police forces use them.

Two years ago Kent Police's chief constable, Alan Pughsley, said he hadn't been a fan. In fact just a few months ago Kent Police had said it wasn't using them because of "the impact on the person having a spit hood placed on them and the potential issues after their use".

But now he's changed his mind saying these spit hoods would be more "humane".

Ian Pointon, chairman of the Kent Police Federation, told me it was "inhumane and cruel" for people to spit at officers and quite simply "if you don't spit then you don't get to wear the hood".