BBC Live: Kent - As it happened

One of the best performing schools in the country is asking parents to pay for new GCSE textbooks. The headteacher of the Skinners' School in Tunbridge Wells says he can't afford to buy the new materials that are needed.
Severe accident: M2 Kent eastbound
BBC News Travel
M2 Kent eastbound severe accident, between J4 for A278 and J5 for A249 Sittingbourne.
M2 Kent - One lane closed and slow traffic on M2 coastbound between J4, A278 (Gillingham) and J5, A249 (Sittingbourne), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M20 Kent eastbound
BBC News Travel
M20 Kent eastbound severe disruption, at J11 for B2068 Hythe.
M20 Kent - M20 exit slip road partially blocked coastbound at J11, B2068 (Hythe), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
School asks parents to pay £60 for text books
One of the best performing schools in the country is asking parents to pay for new GCSE textbooks because changes to exams mean they fear they'll be left with a bill of more than £20,000.
The headteacher of The Skinners School in Tunbridge Wells has suggested a contribution of £60 per student.
It comes as schools across the South East warn of cuts to school days and subjects in the face of tighter budgets.
Here's analysis from BBC South East Today's Education Correspondent Bryony MacKenzie.
This is one of the country's best performing secondaries asking for £60 for compulsory science textbooks. Its all because GCSEs have been overhauled meaning current books will be outdated and, according to the school, 'useless' for teaching. If parents decide not to contribute then the school faces a bill for £20,000 for compulsory text books.
The letter comes as a result of financially difficult times in education funding. Whilst the government has re-distributed cash between schools to make it fairer, critics say all bigger class sizes and reduced school days are all on the table as all schools are facing overall cuts of 8% to their budgets
There's an assumption that grammar schools, with a high proportion of middle class parents, would have healthy budgets, but selective schools, which have fewer children from disadvantaged backgrounds, are set to be on average the least well funded. The Department for Education says there are clear guidelines which state schools cannot charge for the cost of books unless the parent want their child to own them. This would be the case at Skinners...
Spit hoods are coming to Kent. They're used by police officers and put on a person's head to stop them spitting or biting the officer.
But they are very controversial and not all police forces use them.
Two years ago Kent Police's chief constable, Alan Pughsley, said he hadn't been a fan. In fact just a few months ago Kent Police had said it wasn't using them because of "the impact on the person having a spit hood placed on them and the potential issues after their use".
But now he's changed his mind saying these spit hoods would be more "humane".
Ian Pointon, chairman of the Kent Police Federation, told me it was "inhumane and cruel" for people to spit at officers and quite simply "if you don't spit then you don't get to wear the hood".
What are your kids dressing up as for #WorldBookDay?
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
If you're a parent we're sure you won't have forgotten it's
#WorldBookDay
tomorrow...
So which literary character is your child dressing up as this year?
If you're struggling for an idea here are a few snaps from last year that might give you some last minute inspiration...
Here are Ava, Flynn, Oliver, Zanthe, William and Mya.
We'd love to see your photos or videos of this year's World Book Day tomorrow. Send them to us on
Twitter
,
Facebook
, or by sending us an
email
.
People can have their say on radical plans to reorganise healthcare in Kent
Kent Messenger
A series of public meetings will be held on plans to carry out a radical shake-up of health and social care in west Kent.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's it for today
Thanks for joining us - we'll be back tomorrow at 06:00 GMT with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
In the meantime you can get in touch on Twitter , on Facebook , or by sending us an email .
Penalties for drivers using phones 'not enough'
Yasmine Djadoudi
BBC Live reporter
Daniel Squire was just 18 when he was killed near Deal, by a driver who admitted he'd been sending text messages before the collision.
His mother says tough new penalties introduced today for motorists who use their mobile phone at the wheel, do not go far enough.
Make the most of tomorrow's weather...
Rachel Mackley
Weather Presenter
As Friday's looking like a washout. Watch my forecast here:
Brewery giant boosts revenues to £80m after taking over pubs and restaurants
Kent Messenger
Beer and pub company Shepherd Neame increased revenues to nearly £80m in the first half of its financial year after taking over 13 ale houses and five restaurants.
Read the full story here .
It's the first day of #onegooddeed month
What will your #onegooddeed be in March? Join us as we try to make Kent a better place.
River crossing 'creaking under pressure'
Businesses say delays to a new Thames crossing to link Kent and Essex are damaging the UK economy.Read more
Severe disruption: M20 Kent eastbound
M20 Kent eastbound severe disruption, at J8 for A20 Leeds Castle.
M20 Kent - M20 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic coastbound at J8, A20 (Leeds Castle), because of an overturned vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Kent search for Donald stand-in
Kent are seeking an interim coach to deputise for newly-appointed assistant coach Allan Donald, who faces a visa issue.Read more
Top school asks parents to pay for textbooks
Yasmine Djadoudi
BBC Live reporter
One of the best performing schools in the country is asking parents to pay for new GCSE textbooks. The headteacher of the Skinners' School in Tunbridge Wells says he can't afford to buy the new materials that are needed.
Severe accident: M2 Kent eastbound
M2 Kent eastbound severe accident, between J4 for A278 and J5 for A249 Sittingbourne.
M2 Kent - One lane closed and slow traffic on M2 coastbound between J4, A278 (Gillingham) and J5, A249 (Sittingbourne), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M20 Kent eastbound
M20 Kent eastbound severe disruption, at J11 for B2068 Hythe.
M20 Kent - M20 exit slip road partially blocked coastbound at J11, B2068 (Hythe), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
School asks parents to pay £60 for text books
One of the best performing schools in the country is asking parents to pay for new GCSE textbooks because changes to exams mean they fear they'll be left with a bill of more than £20,000.
The headteacher of The Skinners School in Tunbridge Wells has suggested a contribution of £60 per student.
It comes as schools across the South East warn of cuts to school days and subjects in the face of tighter budgets.
Here's analysis from BBC South East Today's Education Correspondent Bryony MacKenzie.
Konchesky joins seventh-tier Billericay
Non-league Billericay Town sign former England left-back Paul Konchesky from League One Gillingham, BBC Essex reports.Read more
Kent Police to use spit hoods
Rajdeep Sandhu
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Kent
Spit hoods are coming to Kent. They're used by police officers and put on a person's head to stop them spitting or biting the officer.
But they are very controversial and not all police forces use them.
Two years ago Kent Police's chief constable, Alan Pughsley, said he hadn't been a fan. In fact just a few months ago Kent Police had said it wasn't using them because of "the impact on the person having a spit hood placed on them and the potential issues after their use".
But now he's changed his mind saying these spit hoods would be more "humane".
Ian Pointon, chairman of the Kent Police Federation, told me it was "inhumane and cruel" for people to spit at officers and quite simply "if you don't spit then you don't get to wear the hood".
What are your kids dressing up as for #WorldBookDay?
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
If you're a parent we're sure you won't have forgotten it's #WorldBookDay tomorrow...
So which literary character is your child dressing up as this year?
If you're struggling for an idea here are a few snaps from last year that might give you some last minute inspiration...
Here are Ava, Flynn, Oliver, Zanthe, William and Mya.
We'd love to see your photos or videos of this year's World Book Day tomorrow. Send them to us on Twitter , Facebook , or by sending us an email .
People can have their say on radical plans to reorganise healthcare in Kent
Kent Messenger
A series of public meetings will be held on plans to carry out a radical shake-up of health and social care in west Kent.
Read the full story here .
Robinson scathing of Charlton players
Charlton boss Karl Robinson admits there are "deep" problems in the team and some players "don't deserve" to be picked.Read more
Severe accident: A249 Kent northbound
A249 Kent northbound severe accident, between Old Ferry Road and B2231 Lower Road.
A249 Kent - A249 Sheppey Way in Swale closed and slow traffic northbound between Lower Halstow Turn Off and Leysdown Turn Off, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - via Kings Ferry Bridge.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Thieves steal parking machine - but only get £2
Kent Messenger
It happened at a council car park in Canterbury and police are investigating.
Read the full story here .
Severe accident: A26 Kent both ways
A26 Kent both ways severe accident, at A2014 Pembury Road.
A26 Kent - A26 Quarry Hill Road in Tonbridge blocked and slow traffic in both directions at the A2014 Pembury Road junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time