BBC Live: South East

Twitter The picture was posted on social media

A Sussex head teacher has been forced to defend her actions to staff after a cliff-top picture on Twitter led to claims of “risky behaviour”.

Caroline Barlow from Heathfield Community College said there was a good distance between her and the Birling Gap cliff edge, near Eastbourne, and the whole party was safe.

Ms Barlow, who has now deactivated her Twitter account, wrote to staff: "I am aware that a photograph taken at Birling Gap in my personal time appears to show me seated in a position closer to the edge of the cliff than was the case in reality.

"I would wish it to be made clear that despite the angle the picture appears to show, there was in fact good distance between myself and the edge of the cliff."

The teacher also said she completely supported and endorsed the messages from the National Trust and coastguards urging caution around all sites of interest.