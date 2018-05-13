BBC Live: South East
Summary
- News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Liverpool 4-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Patrick Jennings
BBC Sport
Mohamed Salah sets a Premier League scoring record as Liverpool seal a place in next season's Champions League by beating Brighton.Read more
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J1 for A316 and J2 for M25.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 southbound between J1, A316 (Sunbury) and J2 M25, because of a vehicle fire. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J1 for A316 and J2 for M25.
M3 Surrey - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M3 southbound between J1, A316 (Sunbury) and J2 M25, because of a vehicle fire.
Wheelchair users 'forced into road'
An estimated 30,000 people descended on Camber Sands over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Police probe over Beachy Head mannequin
Network Rail guilty over worker broken neck
Boy, 13, found 'clinging to cliff face'
Boy rescued from 'perilous' cliff face
Henry burst gives Kent strong finish
Police probe over mannequin off Beachy Head
Pope century gives Surrey the edge
Severe disruption: A325 Surrey both ways
A325 Surrey both ways severe disruption, at Weydon Lane.
A325 Surrey - A325 Wrecclesham Road in Farnham blocked and very slow traffic in both directions at the Weydon Lane junction, because of a lorry stuck under the bridge.
Severe accident: M20 Kent eastbound
M20 Kent eastbound severe accident, between J4 for A228 Leybourne and M20 J5 affecting J3 for M26.
M20 Kent - Queuing traffic and three lanes closed on M20 coastbound between J4, A228 (Leybourne) and M20 J5, Aylesford, because of an accident. Congestion to J3 M26.
Boy rescued from 'perilous' cliff face
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J6 for A22 and J5 for M26.
M25 Surrey - One lane blocked on M25 anticlockwise between J6, A22 (Godstone) and J5 M26, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Boss sentenced over death yacht safety
Have you seen missing Dominic?
Dominic Harris has gone missing from his home in East Preston.
Police say the 54-year-old was last seen at Angmering station at 17:00 BST yesterday.
Dominic has learning difficulties and is unable to speak so officers are extremely concerned about him.
It's thought he may be travelling on trains. He used the rail network while missing on a previous occasion and got as far as Watford.
Police are asking anyone who's seen him to get in touch straight away on 101.
Australia in 'safe hands' with Langer
BreakingYacht boss given suspended sentence over Atlantic deaths
A yachting company boss has been given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years for failing to ensure the safety of four men who died in the Atlantic.
The crew of the Cheeki Rafiki died after the 40ft vessel lost its keel and capsized more than 700 miles off the coast of Nova Scotia in May 2014.
Douglas Innes, 43, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court.
The four men on board were skipper Andrew Bridge, 22, from Farnham in Surrey, James Male, 22, from Romsey in Hampshire, Steve Warren, 52, from Bridgwater in Somerset and Paul Goslin, 56, from West Camel in Somerset.
Stars' support for paralysed footballer
Police appeal over Crawley assault
A man in his fifties has been attacked and robbed as he walked along a footpath in Crawley.
It happened on a path leading from Broadfield Barton to Henderson Road in Broadfield at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday 1 May.
The victim was assaulted from behind, suffering facial injuries as a result.
Police say a large sum of money was taken from his coat pocket.
Tweet lands head teacher in cliff top row
Caroline Barlow had to defend to staff her "living on the edge" tweet after it sparked a row.
Tweet lands head teacher in cliff top row
Rail station killer jailed for 26 years
Tweet lands head teacher in cliff top row
'Final plans' out for Heathrow rail line
Highways England reveals A27 bypass route
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe disruption, at J11 for A317.
M25 Surrey - M25 lane blocked on entry slip road clockwise at J11, A317 (Chertsey), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
Pause for Thought: 'It feels as if a wintry moment has turned to spring.'
Severe congestion: M25 Kent anti-clockwise
M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe congestion, between J1B for A282 and J1A for A282 affecting J2 for A2.
M25 Kent - Very slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J1b, A282 (Dartford) and J1a, A282 (Swanscombe). Congestion to J2, A2 (Darenth Interchange).
Crash pilot not qualified for conditions
Tweet lands head teacher in cliff top row
A Sussex head teacher has been forced to defend her actions to staff after a cliff-top picture on Twitter led to claims of “risky behaviour”.
Caroline Barlow from Heathfield Community College said there was a good distance between her and the Birling Gap cliff edge, near Eastbourne, and the whole party was safe.
Ms Barlow, who has now deactivated her Twitter account, wrote to staff: "I am aware that a photograph taken at Birling Gap in my personal time appears to show me seated in a position closer to the edge of the cliff than was the case in reality.
"I would wish it to be made clear that despite the angle the picture appears to show, there was in fact good distance between myself and the edge of the cliff."
The teacher also said she completely supported and endorsed the messages from the National Trust and coastguards urging caution around all sites of interest.
Severe accident: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe accident, between J10 for A3 and J11 for A317.
M25 Surrey - Slow traffic on M25 clockwise between J10, A3 (Wisley Interchange) and J11, A317 (Chertsey), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened.
Severe accident: M2 Kent eastbound
M2 Kent eastbound severe accident, at J3 for A229 Chatham.
M2 Kent - One lane blocked on M2 coastbound at J3, A229 (Chatham), because of an accident involving lorry and van. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J2 for M25 and J3 for A322 Lightwater.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 southbound between J2 M25 and J3, A322 (Lightwater), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Man dies and woman seriously hurt in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a car near Forest Row, East Sussex.
The crash happened outside The Gallipot Inn on Gallipot Hill in Hartfield shortly after 18:30 BST yesterday.
The 53-year-old man from Forest Row died at the scene.
His passenger, a 40-year-old woman also from Forest Row, was seriously hurt. She was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.
The 71-year-old driver, a man from Eastbourne, was taken to Pembury Hospital in Tunbridge Wells with minor injuries.
What the local papers say today
The Argus: East Sussex College Group in talks with staff about possible redundancies
Kent Online: Cracks appear on M20 forcing emergency repairs between Hythe and Ashford
Get Surrey: Fight behind Guildford's Casino nightclub leaves man in hospital
Chichester Observer: Rape investigated in Chichester city centre
Kent Live: A woman was flown to a London hospital after she fell down a large set of stairs near Poundstretcher in Tonbridge
Brighton and Hove News: Woman attempted abduction witness comes forward - but police seek more
Brighton and Hove Independent: MP brings votes at 16 bill to Parliament
Eastbourne Herald: Motorcyclist, 53, killed in collision with car
Worthing Herald: £250m Arundel bypass route announced
Crawley and Horley Observer: Council speaks out over incinerator plans
West Sussex County Times: Witness appeal after Horsham stabbing
Preferred A27 bypass option announced
A decision has been made on the preferred option for the upgrading of the A27 bypass near Arundel.
The Highways Agency say their preferred route is option 5A.
Campaigners say the decision will be "extraordinarily damaging" to ancient woodland and the village of Binsted in particular.
Emma Tristram, secretary of the Arundel Bypass Neighbourhood Committee (ABNC), said: “This road scheme would wreak an incredible trail of destruction.
"It would destroy part of the South Downs National Park, decimate ancient and ecologically-important woodland, and devastate the two historic villages of Binsted and Tortington."
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J2 for M25 and J3 for A322 Lightwater.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 southbound between J2 M25 and J3, A322 (Lightwater), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M20 Kent westbound
M20 Kent westbound severe disruption, between J11 for B2068 Hythe and J10 for A20.
M20 Kent - One lane closed on M20 London-bound between J11, B2068 (Hythe) and J10, A20 (Ashford South), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.
