BBC Live: South East

Gillingham release captain Martin
Gillingham release captain Lee Martin and fellow midfielders Scott Wagstaff and Jake Hessenthaler.Read more
Conservatives vote against electric charging points in all car parks
Caitlin Webb
Local Democracy Reporter
Conservative councillors have voted against plans for electric charging points to be built in all car parks in Kent, claiming the idea was "too difficult".
This comes after Liberal Democrats at Kent County Council launched a campaign for facilities for low-carbon vehicles, to reduce air pollution deaths.
Liberal Democrat councillor Antony Hook called on the county to "lead the UK" in green technology.
However, Conservative councillor Michael Payne proposed to "reflect the government's lead over the years ahead".
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A322 Lightwater and J4 for A331.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 southbound between J3, A322 (Lightwater) and J4, A331 (Camberley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
'Stealth tax' fears over garden waste
Caitlin Webb
Local Democracy Reporter
Councillors in south west Kent are concerned residents may be forced to pay a £30 "stealth tax" for the removal of their garden waste.
Tunbridge Wells and Tonbridge and Malling Borough Councils formed a joint taskforce to increase the rate of recycling in the area and save up to £2.5m.
The south west Kent joint waste project aims to increase recycling by up to 50% by introducing weekly collections of food waste caddies, with green and black bins emptied on alternating fortnights.
But councillor Seán Holden told county councillors on Tuesday this would include a £30 charge for the collection of garden waste.
However, councillor Claire Bell told the environment and transport cabinet committee that residents in Ashford are already being charged for this service and there has been an increased take up of the bins despite the recent increase in price.
Yet she added this may be because Ashford Borough Council boasts the cheapest council tax in the county.
Paperwork failure could mean compensation payouts
Caitlin Webb
Local Democracy Reporter
Kent County Council could be forced to pay disabled people thousands of pounds by the European Court of Human Rights due to a failure to complete paper work.
The authority faces a backlog of more than 4,000 safeguard applications for hospitals and care homes to look after people who lack the mental capacity.
Without these Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, courts could find KCC guilty of depriving someone's liberty and be forced to pay compensation.
To tackle this nationwide problem, councillors approved plans today to spend £1.5m for contractors to catch up with the shortfall over the next two years.
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey northbound
M3 Surrey northbound severe disruption, between J4 for A331 and J3 for A322 Lightwater.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 London-bound between J4, A331 (Camberley) and J3, A322 (Lightwater), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Police search for wanted Sussex woman
Yasmine Djadoudi
BBC Live reporter
Police are searching for a wanted woman from Brighton.
Danielle Saunders, 29, of Bolney Road is wanted for failing to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court for a shoplifting offence.
Sussex Police has asked anyone with any information about Ms Saunders to contact them.
Five arrests in modern slavery probe
Three women and two men were detained during police raids in St Leonards-on-Sea and Hastings.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J6 for A22 and J5 for M26.
M25 Surrey - One lane blocked on M25 anticlockwise between J6, A22 (Godstone) and J5 M26, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Three teens arrested after cash machine smashed
Yasmine Djadoudi
BBC Live reporter
Three teenagers have been arrested after a cash machine was smashed in Broadstairs.
Kent Police received a report of a machine being vandalized outside a supermarket in Hopeville Avenue at around 01:00 BST today.
The cash machine was damaged and the screen was smashed although nothing was reported stolen.
A 14-year-old boy and two girls aged 12 and 13, from Margate, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage just before 06:00 BST.
All three remain in custody while the investigation continues.
Severe disruption: A249 Kent southbound
A249 Kent southbound severe disruption, at B2006.
A249 Kent - A249 Maidstone Road in Bobbing entry slip road closed and very slow traffic southbound at Bobbing Roundabout, because of a broken down vehicle.
Rocket launcher found in rubbish
The centre was evacuated after bomb disposal experts - who say there was no ammunition - were called.Read more
Severe disruption: M23 West Sussex southbound
M23 West Sussex southbound severe disruption, between J9A for A23 Airport Way and M23 J9.
M23 West Sussex - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M23 Gatwick Spur Road southbound between J9a A23 Airport Way and M23 J9, Gatwick Airport, because of a broken down vehicle.
Somerset cruise to cup win over Surrey
Craig Overton takes 4-27, his best limited-overs figures, as Somerset beat Surrey by eight wickets in the One-Day Cup.Read more
Sussex beachgoers criticise lack of lifeguards
Yasmine Djadoudi
BBC Live reporter
Beachgoers in East Sussex have criticised the lack of lifeguards on duty during the recent warm weather. It follows on from the deaths of seven men at Camber Sands two years ago.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J6 for A22 and J5 for M26.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J6, A22 (Godstone) and J5 M26, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J2 for M25 and J3 for A322 Lightwater.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 southbound between J2 M25 and J3, A322 (Lightwater), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Child abuser jailed for 18 years
Joginder Mahay abused the two young girls over a period of seven years in Gravesend.Read more
Bird's eye view
Aircraft will continue to fly over Windsor Castle during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday, though there will be restrictions on smaller aircraft which fly at lower altitude.
Windsor is under the Heathrow flight path and there will be no special restrictions on airliners using the UK's busiest airport, which is just five miles from St George's Chapel.
The Civil Aviation Authority has granted a request by Thames Valley Police for a Restriction of Flying Regulation in the vicinity of the Windsor Castle estate, banning aircraft below 2,500 feet.
This will stop drones and light aircraft entering the airspace, but will not affect commercial jets.
So book a window seat if you are flying overhead around lunchtime tomorrow.
And remember, the castle came first...
Rocket launcher discovered at Brighton tip
Shop criticised for Brighton Pride alcohol licence bid
Sarah Booker-Lewis
Local Democracy Reporter
Failure to communicate with Sussex Police and Brighton Pride organisers may have cost the owners of a new cannabidiol health shop the chance to sell alcohol at this year's festival.
CBD Ethics in George Street, Kemp Town, falls within the area which is only accessible to people with a wristband during the Pride Village Party (PVP), held this year on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 August.
Directors Ryan Cahill and Shaun Davison told a hearing at Brighton Town Hall how they applied for an alcohol licence with enthusiasm without thinking about wider consultation.
Mr Davison said: "We appreciate we should have talked to people first but we wanted to get the application in sooner rather than later.
"We just assumed by submitting the application it would notify the people who need to see it."
He went on to explain they wanted to sell alcohol and have music in the shop as they did not think their usual customers would pay for a ticket to enter the area during Pride weekend, and they risked losing money.
The business sells hemp-based health supplements, skin care products and clothing as well as tea and coffee.
While questioning the owners, Conservative councillor Linda Hyde pointed out she understood why they took their approach, but disagreed with it.
She said: "If I had a business there I would have spoken to all and sundry to make sure my application was correct."
Panel chairman, the Labour councillor Adrian Morris, was equally critical and pointed out their lack of awareness of actions other businesses were taking ahead of Pride in August.
He said: "At the back of the Queen's Arms they have a small alleyway and this is going to be gated because of anti-social behaviour.
"It is a really crucial part of Pride. They are constantly monitoring that area with people from Pride observing at all times."
In a letter objecting to the application, Brighton and Hove divisional commander Ch Supt Lisa Bull criticised the pair for failing to consult with police or Jayne Babb from PVP.
The panel is expected to give its decision by the end of the week.
Lorry driver released after guns seized
Five handguns and three hand grenades were seized by armed police in Billingshurst.Read more
Superbike champion hurt in circuit crash
Shane 'Shakey' Byrne suffered head and neck injuries while testing at SnettertonRead more
Call for drugs decriminalisation
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
The former Chief Constable of Sussex Police has called for drugs - including heroin, cocaine and cannabis - to be decriminalised.
Severe accident: A252 Kent both ways
A252 Kent both ways severe accident, at A28 Canterbury Road.
A252 Kent - A252 in Chilham blocked and slow traffic in both directions at the A28 Canterbury Road junction, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M25 Kent clockwise
M25 Kent clockwise severe disruption, between J5 for M26 and Clacket Lane Services.
M25 Kent - Queuing traffic, one lane closed and slow traffic on M25 clockwise between J5 M26 and Clacket Lane Services, because of medical emergency.
Severe disruption: A2029 East Sussex both ways
A2029 East Sussex both ways severe disruption, between The Avenue and Mount Place.
A2029 East Sussex - A2029 Offham Road in Lewes closed and queuing traffic in both directions between The Avenue junction and the Mount Place junction, because of a serious fire.
Concern for missing Sussex woman
Yasmine Djadoudi
BBC Live reporter
A woman from Hastings has gone missing.
Amy Ruocco, 33, was reported missing on Monday 14 May but it's believed she may have been seen in the area on Wednesday 16 May.
Sussex Police say they are "concerned" for her well-being and have asked anyone who sees Amy to contact them.
Severe accident: M23 Surrey southbound
M23 Surrey southbound severe accident, between M25 J7 and M23 J9.
M23 Surrey - Very slow traffic and two lanes closed on M23 southbound between M25 J7 and M23 J9, Gatwick Airport, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J2 for M25 and J3 for A322 Lightwater.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 southbound between J2 M25 and J3, A322 (Lightwater), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
New plans for Operation Stack unveiled
Easing traffic problems in Kent in the event of cross-Channel disruption will include a contraflow.Read more
Severe disruption: M26 Kent eastbound
M26 Kent eastbound severe disruption, between J2A for A20 and M20 J3.
M26 Kent - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M26 eastbound between J2a A20 and M20 J3, because of a broken down vehicle.
On BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey this morning...
Danny Pike
Presenter, BBC Sussex and Surrey
I'm talking about the royal wedding, and whether it's good news for businesses in the South East.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe disruption, after Clacket Lane Services.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 clockwise after Clacket Lane Services, because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well.
Man reported missing from Dartford home
A 61-year-old man has gone missing from his Dartford home, Kent Police have said.
Peter Darby was last seen in the Ash Road area on Thursday night.
Kent Police said he was believed to be wearing a red fleece, blue trousers, brown coat and black trainers.
Anyone who has seen Mr Darby, who is 5ft 9ins, has a slim build and grey hair and wears glasses, is asked to contact the force.
Severe accident: A2220 West Sussex westbound
A2220 West Sussex westbound severe accident, between Breezehurst Drive and A264.
A2220 West Sussex - A2220 Horsham Road in Crawley closed and queuing traffic westbound between Breezehurst Roundabout and Bewbush Manor Roundabout, because of an accident involving three vehicles.
Homeless bus shelter heads to royal wedding town
Chrissie Reidy
Digital reporter
Brighton’s first shelter on wheels is heading to Windsor this weekend in the hope it can offer a safe space to sleep for some of Windsor’s homeless people during the royal wedding.
Surrey's vision by 2030
Rebecca Curley
Local Democracy Reporter
Surrey is to become a completely different place to live and work by 2030, according to a draft plan for the future written by council leaders.
A vision for how life will be is being circulated among members at Surrey County Council ahead of a public consultation drive next month.
Called Vision for Surrey in 2030, the plan sets out where changes to services will be made between now and then to develop the county into a "uniquely special place that capitalises on its location and natural assets".
The draft was presented to councillors at the overview and budget scrutiny meeting on Thursday ahead of sign-off by full council on 22 May.
The report says the aim is to make Surrey a place where "everyone has a great start to life, people live healthy and fulfilling lives, everyone is enabled to achieve their full potential and contribute to their community and no one is left behind".
The council has to make £250million savings over the next three years with cuts being made across the board.