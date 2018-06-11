BBC Live: South East

Summary
- People are getting their chance to have a say about a permanent solution to replace Operation Stack in Kent
- A hospital trust in Sussex is reducing the amount of sugary foods and drinks it sells
- Work is being carried out this week to improve the quality of drinking water in the Maidstone area
- British Superbikes champion, Shane "Shakey" Byrne has returned to hospital following his crash last month

Man's Battle of Waterloo model dream
Michael Wrobel has been an economist all his working life, but throughout much of that time he has harboured a secret desire.
Mr Wrobel, from Wadhurst, wanted to one day create a huge scale model of the Battle of Waterloo.
Now, five years later and using more than 5,500 individual pieces he has finally achieved his dream.
#PhotoOfTheDay from Dean Spinks – it's a lovely shot of Broadstairs.