BBC Live: South East

- Rural crime rise prompts 'medieval' defences
- Man, 66, charged with murder of woman in Kemsley
- Lorry hit-and-run crash kills Surrey cyclist
- Birling Gap beach closed after 'significant' cliff fall
- Nine illegal immigrants caught cockling in Shoreham
- BA boss demands action on Heathrow queues
Woakes knock helps Bears past Northants
Chris Woakes' brilliant fifty helps Birmingham Bears beat Northants in the T20 Blast, while Somerset go top of the South Group.Read more
BA boss demands action on Heathrow queues
He says passengers are waiting two hours to get through border control and says the "farce" should end.Read more
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey northbound
M3 Surrey northbound severe disruption, from J3 for A322 Bagshot to J2 for M25 J12.
M3 Surrey - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M3 northbound from J3, A322 (Bagshot) to J2 M25 J12, because of debris on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Today's local news website headlines
Brighton and Hove News: Brighton Pride organisers slate train bosses over station chaos
Brighton and Hove Independent: Brighton Pride organisers ‘appalled’ at ‘insufficent’ train service
The Argus: Boat fire leaves man homeless
Crawley and Horley Observer: Man, 24, in ‘critical condition’ after stabbing in Crawley
Sussex Express: Beach closed after Sussex cliff face crumbles
Worthing Herald: Immigration checks at Shoreham sees five detained
Kent Online: Family of tragic Eva Giles offer others break in Whitstable caravan
Get Surrey: Which areas of Guildford have the highest levels of reported crime?
Chichester Observer: Littlehampton teen off to Siberia for missionary work
Kent Live: Asda is hiring for more than 50 positions across ten of its Kent stores
Mid Sussex Times: County council defends decision to stop funding Sussex youth charity
Eastbourne Herald: Eastbourne Eagles' Bob Dugard dies aged 76
West Sussex County Times: Fun day will help tackle loneliness
Hastings Observer: Pictures from Hastings Carnival
Good morning from BBC South East Live
Good morning and welcome to the start of a new week from BBC Live: South East.
Please join us for all your breaking news, sport, travel and weather from across the region.
And if you feel there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via our Facebook and Twitter pages.
To kick-start the week, here’s a picture of Cuckmere Haven looking wonderful in this shot by James Brown. It’s our #PhotoOfTheDay.
Severe accident: A324 Surrey both ways
A324 Surrey both ways severe accident, between Cobbett Hill Road and the Royal Oak pub.
A324 Surrey - A324 Aldershot Road in Pirbright closed in both directions between the Cobbett Hill Road junction and the the Royal Oak pub junction, because of an accident involving car and motorbike.
Rural crime prompts 'medieval' defences
As the cost of crime rises to £44.5m, farmers are building up fortifications, a report says.Read more