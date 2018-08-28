BBC Live: South East
Summary
- Birling Gap chemical haze stopped helicopters flying
- Huge blaze engulfs Worthing block
- Thieves flown into UK from Chile for burglaries
News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M23 Surrey southbound
M23 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between M25 J7 and J9 for .
M23 Surrey - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M23 southbound between M25 J7 and J9, Gatwick Airport, because of a broken down car.
Good morning from BBC South East Live
Good morning and welcome to the start of a new week from BBC Live: South East.
Please join us for all your breaking news, travel and weather from across the region.
And if you feel there's a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via our Facebook and Twitter pages.
To kick-start the week, here’s a picture by Claire Hayhurst of fluffy clouds hanging above boats in Folkestone. It’s our #PhotoOfTheDay
Heritage railway worker attacked
Police were called to a heritage railway line in Sussex after a member of staff was attacked with a stick by two youths.
Patrols had to be put in place at the Bluebell railway near Uckfield following a separate incident on Sunday where a stone was thrown at a train window.
Police say they are continuing their inquiries after two youths threw a stick at a volunteer.
Severe accident: A2 Kent both ways
A2 Kent both ways severe accident, at M2 J7.
A2 Kent - A2 in Boughton under Blean partially blocked and queuing traffic coastbound at Brenley Corner, because of an accident involving four vehicles. On the roundabout.
Tuesday's weather forecast
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
Here's what's in store for the day ahead...
Huge blaze engulfs Worthing block
Fire crews have been working through the night to tackle a huge blaze in West Sussex.
Roads were closed and people were told to avoid the area after the fire took hold at Rectory Road in Worthing at about 18:30 BST on Monday.
Two aerial ladder platforms and 10 fire engines fought to control the flames rising from a block of flats, shops and restaurants opposite the Thomas A Becket pub.
The fire service later tweeted that the blaze was "largely under control" and it would work through the night to damp down hot spots.
It said most roads would reopen for the morning rush hour though some nearby businesses would still be affected.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Birling Gap chemical haze stopped helicopters flying
Helicopters could not be used to investigate a chemical haze on the Sussex coast last summer as it was not known if the gas was explosive.
Birling Gap was evacuated and more than 150 people needed hospital treatment.
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) were asked for help by Sussex emergency teams, but they said their aircraft could not fly, documents show.
East Sussex fire service used gas detection units, but found nothing.
People reported burning eyes, sore throats, skin irritation and vomiting after the gas engulfed the beach on the August bank holiday weekend.