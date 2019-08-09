UK power outage: Live updates

Natasha Winters said that she was stuck on a train in a tunnel for two hours. She said passengers were let out in groups of ten and walked through the tunnel. She tweeted: "Amazing atmosphere on the train. People were so nice."
'Amazing atmosphere' on stranded train
Keeping a stiff upper lip
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Could Gladstone the Treasury cat be to blame?
A crisis always brings out the best in the British sense of humour.
'I've always wanted to visit York'
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Travellers heading home are trying to be positive.
Euston station is 'exit only'
London's Euston station, which is believed to be unaffected by the power cut, has been made "exit only due to exceptionally high passenger numbers".
Rail passengers told not to travel tonight
London North Eastern Railway - which operates trains from London Kings Cross to the North East of England, Yorkshire, the Midlands and Scotland - has advised passengers not to travel tonight following the power outage.
Passengers walk on tracks after train evacuated
Commuters in north London have been evacuated from a train.
'Do not travel'
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Thameslink is advising people not to travel.
It says it is not clear when services will be restored.
Clapham Junction in darkness
Videos on social media appear to show commuters walking through Clapham Junction in near total darkness.
People were reportedly using the light of their mobile phones to navigate the darkness.
Power cut halts trains
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Rail services have been hit by the power cut.
Services to and from St Pancras and Kings Cross are affected, with Kings Cross closed and some trains stuck between Farringdon and Bedford.
East Midlands Trains and LNER services are also affected.
'Scary' scenes in London
People in London are reporting the “scary” impacts of the power outage, including blackouts and traffic light failures.