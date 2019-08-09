Live

UK power outage: Live updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. 'Amazing atmosphere' on stranded train

    Natasha Winters said that she was stuck on a train in a tunnel for two hours.

    She said passengers were let out in groups of ten and walked through the tunnel.

    She tweeted: "Amazing atmosphere on the train. People were so nice."

  2. Keeping a stiff upper lip

    Bob Dale

    BBC Live reporter

    Could Gladstone the Treasury cat be to blame?

    A crisis always brings out the best in the British sense of humour.

    View more on twitter

  4. Euston station is 'exit only'

    London's Euston station, which is believed to be unaffected by the power cut, has been made "exit only due to exceptionally high passenger numbers".

    View more on twitter

  5. Rail passengers told not to travel tonight

    London North Eastern Railway - which operates trains from London Kings Cross to the North East of England, Yorkshire, the Midlands and Scotland - has advised passengers not to travel tonight following the power outage.

    View more on twitter

  9. Power cut halts trains

    Bob Dale

    BBC Live reporter

    Rail services have been hit by the power cut.

    Services to and from St Pancras and Kings Cross are affected, with Kings Cross closed and some trains stuck between Farringdon and Bedford.

    East Midlands Trains and LNER services are also affected.

    View more on twitter
    View more on twitter
Back to top