Coronavirus: South East live updates

All jury trials in England and Wales are to be put on hold as part of ongoing efforts to halt the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement on Monday, the Lord Chief Justice, Lord Burnett, said no new trials will start and that ongoing trials will be paused while arrangements are put in place so they can continue safely.

Earlier in the week, Lord Burnett, the most senior judge in England and Wales, said no new trials expected to last three days or more would go ahead amid the deepening coronavirus crisis.

But, as pressure from members of the legal profession mounted on the government to halt court hearings, the extraordinary step of suspending all new trials was taken.