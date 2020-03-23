Live

Coronavirus: South East live updates

You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. All jury trials on hold

    All jury trials in England and Wales are to be put on hold as part of ongoing efforts to halt the spread of Covid-19.

    In a statement on Monday, the Lord Chief Justice, Lord Burnett, said no new trials will start and that ongoing trials will be paused while arrangements are put in place so they can continue safely.

    Earlier in the week, Lord Burnett, the most senior judge in England and Wales, said no new trials expected to last three days or more would go ahead amid the deepening coronavirus crisis.

    But, as pressure from members of the legal profession mounted on the government to halt court hearings, the extraordinary step of suspending all new trials was taken.

    Court
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Man proposes in supermarket

    Man down on one knee in supermarket
    Copyright: Iceland

    Robert Ormsby had a romantic proposal planned in Iceland (the country).

    But when the coronavirus pandemic made that impossible he took partner Patsy Murdoch to Iceland (the supermarket) and dropped to one knee.

    Read the full story here.

Back to top