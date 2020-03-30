Coronavirus: South East live updates: Live updates

The Government has signed a new contract with Southeastern to ensure train services continue during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Department for Transport said the new agreement will ensure jobs are protected in the "unprecedented circumstances" brought about by the pandemic.

And officials said it will help provide those who cannot work from home with the connections they need to get to.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “We are taking decisive action across the board to ensure vital rail services continue, allowing those people who cannot work at home to get to work - particularly our NHS, emergency services and other vital industries."