Coronavirus: South East live updates: Live updates

The Government has signed a new contract with
Southeastern to ensure train services continue during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Department for Transport said the new
agreement will ensure jobs are protected
in the "unprecedented circumstances" brought about by the pandemic.
And officials said it will help provide those who cannot work from home with the connections they need to get
to.
Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “We are taking
decisive action across the board to ensure vital rail services continue,
allowing those people who cannot work at home to get to work - particularly our
NHS, emergency services and other vital industries."
Pubs organising paid "lock-ins"
Getty Images
Police in Crawley say they have received reports of local
pubs organising paid “lock-ins” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Officers warned that licensing officers will be checking
every pub in the area to ensure all of them are keeping within the guidelines.
Good morning from Coronavirus: South East live
Good
morning and welcome again to another day focusing on coronavirus developments
across the South East.
We’ll
be here to bring you all the latest news.
And
in the meantime, if you think there’s a story we should be covering, you
can email us
or contact us via Facebook and Twitter.
