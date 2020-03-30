Coronavirus: South East live updates: Live updates

Visualisation of coronavirus
Coronavirus: South East live updates

  3. New contract for rail operator Southeastern

    The Government has signed a new contract with Southeastern to ensure train services continue during the coronavirus outbreak.

    The Department for Transport said the new agreement will ensure jobs are protected in the "unprecedented circumstances" brought about by the pandemic.

    And officials said it will help provide those who cannot work from home with the connections they need to get to.

    Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “We are taking decisive action across the board to ensure vital rail services continue, allowing those people who cannot work at home to get to work - particularly our NHS, emergency services and other vital industries."

  4. Pubs organising paid "lock-ins"

    Police officer
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Police in Crawley say they have received reports of local pubs organising paid “lock-ins” during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Officers warned that licensing officers will be checking every pub in the area to ensure all of them are keeping within the guidelines.

