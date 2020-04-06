Coronavirus: South East live updates

Good morning and welcome again to another day focusing on coronavirus developments across the South East. We’ll be here to bring you all the latest news. And in the meantime, if you think there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via Facebook and Twitter .
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
When will we know the UK lockdown is working?
By Robert Cuffe & Christine Jeavans
BBC News
Almost two weeks after Britons were confined to their homes, is the coronavirus curve flattening?Read more
'Heartbroken' NHS nurse finds lost engagement ring
Alison Brown felt "faint with emotion" following the chance find in the garden at her home in Kent.Read more
Good morning from the BBC South East Live team
Good morning and welcome again to another day focusing on coronavirus developments across the South East.
We’ll be here to bring you all the latest news.
And in the meantime, if you think there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via Facebook and Twitter.