Coronavirus: South East live updates

  1. Steep rise in cyber-stalking during lockdown

    A Sussex-based stalking advocacy service has reported a 26% increase in referrals for cyber-stalking compared to the previous three months.

    Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne said she was concerned by the sharp rise in reports during the lockdown period.

    She said: “The rise in cyber-stalking due to the lockdown concerns me deeply. We know all too well that this behaviour causes extreme distress and can unfortunately escalate quickly.”

    Sussex Police and Veritas Justice will this week reassure local residents that support is still available, and they will be encouraging victims of stalking to keep reporting to the police during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    They will also be circulating advice on how to keep better protected online and how to spot the signs of stalking.

    Claudia Ortiz, the founder of Veritas Justice, said: “More than ever it is important that stalking victims remain a visible priority during this crisis by enabling them to access the support and advice they need during these challenging times.”

  4. Good morning from the BBC South East Live team

    Good morning and welcome again to another week focusing on coronavirus developments across the South East.

    We’ll be here to bring you all the latest news.

    And in the meantime, if you think there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via Facebook and Twitter.

