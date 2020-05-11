Visualisation of coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus: South East live updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Kent, BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Good morning from the Coronavirus: South East live team

    Good morning and welcome again to another day focusing on coronavirus developments across the South East.

    Our live coverage has resumed and we'll be bringing you the latest news until 17:00 BST.

    If you think there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via Facebook and Twitter.

Back to top