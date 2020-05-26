Coronavirus: South East live updates

Good morning and welcome again to another day of coverage focusing on coronavirus developments across the South East. We'll be bringing you the latest news and updates until 17:00 BST. If you think there’s a story we should be covering, you can email or contact us on on Facebook or Twitter .
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good morning from the Coronavirus: South East live team
Good morning and welcome again to another day of coverage focusing on coronavirus developments across the South East.
We'll be bringing you the latest news and updates until 17:00 BST.
If you think there’s a story we should be covering, you can email or contact us on on Facebook or Twitter.