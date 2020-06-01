Coronavirus: South East live updates

Visualisation of coronavirus
  3. How many children can go back to school?

    Daniel Wainwright

    BBC England Data Unit

    More than two million children are eligible to return to school today.

    Only those in Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 are going back today, apart from vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers.

    Not all of those two million children will go back as some schools are not reopening and some parents will decide to keep theirs at home.

    That means that for the majority of pupils homeschooling continues.

    Chart showing numbers of children by year group
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Good morning from the Coronavirus: South East live team

    Good morning and welcome again to another day focusing on coronavirus developments across the South East.

    Our live coverage has resumed and we'll be bringing you the latest news until 20:00 BST.

    If you think there’s a story we should be covering, you can email or contact us on Facebook or Twitter

