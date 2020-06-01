Coronavirus: South East live updates

More than two million children are eligible to return to school today. Only those in Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 are going back today, apart from vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers. Not all of those two million children will go back as some schools are not reopening and some parents will decide to keep theirs at home. That means that for the majority of pupils homeschooling continues.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Primary schools reopen as parents remain wary
By Sean Coughlan
BBC News family and education correspondent
It's the first morning back in school for some primary pupils - but some schools stay closed.Read more
Primark set to reopen English stores on 15 June
The fashion chain says it has built up almost £2bn-worth of stock, but there will be no discounts.Read more
How many children can go back to school?
Daniel Wainwright
BBC England Data Unit
More than two million children are eligible to return to school today.
Only those in Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 are going back today, apart from vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers.
Not all of those two million children will go back as some schools are not reopening and some parents will decide to keep theirs at home.
That means that for the majority of pupils homeschooling continues.
Good morning from the Coronavirus: South East live team
Good morning and welcome again to another day focusing on coronavirus developments across the South East.
Our live coverage has resumed and we'll be bringing you the latest news until 20:00 BST.
If you think there’s a story we should be covering, you can email or contact us on Facebook or Twitter