Dr Mike Tildesley, an associate professor in infectious disease modelling at the University of Warwick and a member of SAGE, told BBC Radio Kent that his chief concern throughout the pandemic had been the government’s “messaging”.

“What I have always been worried about is getting people on side and making sure that people adhere to the rules in place and the government hasn’t helped with all these last minute mind changes.

“Now what we really need is people to batten down the hatches and follow the rules the way they were back in March and April in overwhelming numbers.

“Because the prime minister is right, it is probably going to be the toughest weeks of the pandemic.”