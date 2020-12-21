Kent\nPolice has put Operation Stack into force on the M20 towards Dover to queue\nlorries caught up in the disruption. The coast-bound\ncarriageway of the motorway has been shut between Junctions 8 and 11 as a\n"contingency measure", the force said. Manston\nAirport in Kent is being readied to take up to 4,000 lorries to ease congestion\nin the county, the Department for Transport has said.
The prime minister will chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee later after France closed its border with the UK for 48 hours.
The move, announced on Sunday, means no lorries or ferry passengers will be able to sail from the port of Dover.
France said the action was necessary because of the prevalence of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK.
Countries including Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Irish Republic, Turkey and Canada are suspending UK flights.
Kent Police has put Operation Stack into force on the M20 towards Dover to queue lorries caught up in the disruption.
The coast-bound carriageway of the motorway has been shut between Junctions 8 and 11 as a "contingency measure", the force said.
Manston Airport in Kent is being readied to take up to 4,000 lorries to ease congestion in the county, the Department for Transport has said.
'People are being turned away'
There are reports drivers are being turned away from the port of Dover after attempting to catch a ferry this morning.
French border closed
The BBC's Simon Jones is in Dover this morning.
UK calls emergency meeting as Europe shuts doors
What's happened so far...
Good morning
We'll be bringing you the latest developments as France closes its border with the UK for 48 hours.
