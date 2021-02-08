Snow
South East snow: Live updates

  1. Southern will run trains 'on all routes'

    Southern said it plans to run rail services as normal on Monday, but has warned that some routes may close "if the severity of the weather worsens".

    It advised customers to "leave plenty of extra time and only travel if it's essential".

  2. Covid test centre closed due to snow

    A coronavirus testing centre in Kent has closed due to snow.

    All appointments at the symptom-free testing site at the Guildhall in Sandwich have been cancelled, Kent County Council said. Anyone affected should rebook a test as soon as the site reopens, it said. Meanwhile, the testing centre in Sevenoaks closed early on Sunday evening "due to the adverse weather conditions".

  3. Only drive if "absolutely essential," council says

    Drivers should only travel if "absolutely essential", Kent County Council said.

    Highways manager Toby Howe said roads would be hazardous, despite the work of teams of gritting lorries across the county.

    He said a "lack of traffic on the road" was making it harder to keep surfaces ice-free.

    A "horrendous" amount of salt had been spread on the roads, but "it needs the traffic to then run over that salt to aggravate it, which manages to melt the ice on the road".

    "We have a lot of slippery roads due to the salt not actually doing what it is supposed to," he added.

    He advised anyone who has to travel to allow extra time and take warm clothes, adding: "Prepare for the worst and hopefully it will be better than the worst."

    Potential hazards included abandoned cars and snow drifts, he said.

  4. Good morning

    We'll be bringing you the latest on the wintry weather which was hit Sussex, Surrey and Kent this morning.

