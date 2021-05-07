Rory Cassian Love has kept his seat on Kent County Council for Cheriton Sandgate & Hythe East with 42% of the vote.
The Tories have won four of the five seats so far declared in the county.
First results in for Kent county elections
The first results are in for Kent County Council with the Conservatives holding on to seats in Romney Marsh and Folkestone West, while in Hythe West, they have gained one previously held by the Green Party.
Meanwhile, in Folkestone East, Labour has gained a seat from the Tories.
Kent County Council will see a total of 80 councillors elected from 71 divisions after voters went to the polls on Thursday.
BBC South East local election results 2021
BBC South East local election results 2021
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from BBC South East.
Throughout the afternoon we will be bringing you the latest results, reaction and analysis following local elections in Kent, Sussex and Surrey.
