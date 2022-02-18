Live
Storm Eunice hits South East - live updates
You can get in touch by email, on our BBC South East Facebook page or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast.
The Met Office has issued a new red warning for wind - the highest level - to cover London, the South East and parts of the east of England from 10:00 GMT until 15:00
-
Forecasters say Eunice could be one of the worst UK storms in three decades
-
Sussex Police has urged the public to avoid travelling if they can and stay at home when winds reach top speeds
Storm Eunice has hit the South East causing disruption across the region.