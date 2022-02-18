Live

Storm Eunice hits South East - live updates

preview
59
viewing this page

You can get in touch by email, on our BBC South East Facebook page or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. The story so far...

    QE2 bridge
    Copyright: PA Media

    Storm Eunice has hit the South East causing disruption across the region.

    • The Met Office has issued a new red warning for wind - the highest level - to cover London, the South East and parts of the east of England from 10:00 GMT until 15:00
    • Forecasters say Eunice could be one of the worst UK storms in three decades
    • Sussex Police has urged the public to avoid travelling if they can and stay at home when winds reach top speeds
Back to top