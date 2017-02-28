BBC Local Live: Lancashire

Teenager campaigns for medication for brother's condition
A teenager from Burnley is campaigning for medication to help ease the symptoms of a condition that leaves lesions on the skin of her younger brother.
Alice, 15, looks after her eight-year-old brother William, who has a condition called Tuberous Sclerosis Complex or TSC.
It causes lesions on the skin and often on the face, and although there is no cure for the condition, a cream which can make living with the condition more manageable, is available, but not on the NHS.
Alice is trying to raise awareness of TSC in the hope that one day the treatment will be readily available.
Tunisia beach attack: 'Lessons must be learned'
The son-in-law of a Blackpool couple who were killed in the Tunisia beach shootings has said "lessons must be learned" by the tourism industry.
Thirty-eight people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire on tourists staying in the popular resort of Port El Kantaoui, just north of Sousse in June 2015.
Among those killed were former Birmingham City footballer Denis Thwaites and his wife Elaine, who lived in Blackpool.
Their son-in-law Daniel Clifford said tour operators need to put "additional safeguarding measures in place" in light of the increased terror threat at some holiday destinations.
Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith ruled the group including Denis and Elaine Thwaites, from Blackpool, were "unlawfully killed" when a gunman opened fire at a hotel in Sousse in June 2015, claiming 38 lives in total.
He rejected a finding of neglect against the tour firms and the hotel.
The police response could and should have been effective, he added.
Northern rail staff to strike over driver only trains
Northern rail workers have voted in favour of 24-hour strike action after being balloted over driver-only operated trains.
Weather: Rain will clear to leave a dry evening
Rain will clear to leave a mostly dry evening. A cold night with the possibility of frost by the morning in some areas. Lows of 4C.
Lancashire's weird and wonderful Pancake Day traditions
local historian Keith Johnson reveals the strange Lancastrian rituals once celebrated at this time of year.
Northern, Southern and Merseyrail staff to strike
Staff on Northern, Southern and Merseyrail have voted to strike in a dispute over the role of guards.
The RMT union announced the walkouts in a dispute with the firms over plans to remove guards from trains, which would become driver-only-operated (DOO).
Union officials, who confirmed the 24-hour strike on 13 March, say the move will make trains potentially dangerous.
The Office of Road and Rail insists they are safe provided the right equipment and training is given.
Northern, owned by Arriva Rail North, runs services between cities and towns across the north of England.
Drug poisoning highest for a decade
More patients are being admitted to hospital in England for drug-related mental health issues or poisoning than at any time in the past 10 years.
Official figures reveal 15,074 cases of people in hospital with illicit drug poisoning in 2015-16, 51% more than 2005-06.
Mental health issues had drugs as a cause in 81,904 cases.
The 2015-16 figures revealed Blackpool had the highest rate of people admitted to hospital because of poisoning by illicit drugs.
Public health experts say falling investment in drug treatment services may explain the rise.
Football: Blackpool need leaders - Bowyer
Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has called on his players to be leaders following a run of draws in League Two.
The Seasiders have drawn 13 games this season, the joint-most of any side in the division, and are 15th in the table, seven points off the play-offs.
Bowyer's side conceded in injury time to surrender a two-goal lead in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Exeter, their seventh draw in 10 games.
"We need some leaders to make some demands on players," Bowyer said.
Burnley scores a UK "first" with launch of starter homes scheme
Burnley has become the first town in the UK to deliver the official government backed Starter Homes Scheme.
People urged to avoid Southport and Ormskirk A&Es unless serious
People are being urged to avoid A&E units at Southport and Ormskirk hospitals unless they have a serious or life-threatening condition.
Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust said an increase in numbers who attended yesterday put pressure on beds and delayed the admission of some patients.
Patients attending with minor ailments are being asked to attend West Lancashire Health Centre at Ormskirk hospital for treatment.
Coroner condemns Tunisia police response
The police response to a terror attack at a Tunisian beach resort in which 30 Britons died was " at best shambolic and at worst cowardly ", a coroner has concluded.
Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith ruled the group including Denis and Elaine Thwaites, from Blackpool, were "unlawfully killed" when a gunman opened fire at a hotel in Sousse in June 2015, claiming 38 lives in total.
He rejected a finding of neglect against the tour firms and the hotel.
The police response could and should have been effective, he added.
Northern rail staff to strike over driver only trains
Northern rail workers have voted in favour of 24-hour strike action after being balloted over driver-only operated trains.
The union confirmed guards and drivers voted to strike on 13 March after the company failed to give assurances on the future role of the guard on their services.
Members voted by 83.6% for the action.
Northern, which is owned by Arriva Rail North Ltd, took over the franchise on 1 April 2016.
Family's appeal to missing man
The family of a man from Waterfoot who has been missing for about four weeks are "really worried" about him.
Robert Christopher Hornsby, 50, was last seen at his home address by neighbours.
His brother Andrew Hornsby said: “It seems as if he has just disappeared. We are really worried about you and just want to know that you are okay.”
He is described as white, about 6ft 4ins, and of large build with a ginger coloured beard and receding hair. He also wears glasses.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Cricket: Australia block all-rounder's Lancashire move because of injury
Australia all-rounder James Faulkner has been refused permission to play for Lancashire this summer by his country because of an ongoing knee injury.
The 26-year-old had re-signed for the Red Rose club for the 2017 T20 Blast, which he helped them win in 2015.
But Lancashire have not received the necessary paperwork from Cricket Australia to allow him to rejoin.
"The decision has been taken for me to rest up in July and August," said Faulkner.
Morecambe arts group shortlisted for national award
An arts group based based on West Street, Morecambe, have been nominated for the Epic Awards 2017 organised by Voluntary Arts.
Fylde residents angered by homes development
Residents in Wrea Green and Warton have described the number of homes set to be built in the area as "very disturbing".
Nearly 30,000 homes are waiting to be built across the county, according to research carried out by BBC Radio Lancashire.
On the Fylde, developers have been given permission to build on the surrounding green fields.
Business rate increase will be 'unaffordable'
The owner of a pub in Cleveleys says a rise in business rates will make it "impossible" for her to pay.
Jakki Slack who owns The Venue on the seafront, received a letter from the Valuation Office Agency in October last year detailing the increase in her business rate from April by 25%.
She says the increase, which will amount to £112,500, will be "unaffordable" for her.
Financial forecasters are predicting that the issue of rising business rates will be addressed in the chancellor's forthcoming budget.
