BBC Local Live: Lancashire

A teenager from Burnley is campaigning for medication to help ease the symptoms of a condition that leaves lesions on the skin of her younger brother.

Sarah Hurst

Alice, 15, looks after her eight-year-old brother William, who has a condition called Tuberous Sclerosis Complex or TSC.

It causes lesions on the skin and often on the face, and although there is no cure for the condition, a cream which can make living with the condition more manageable, is available, but not on the NHS.

Alice is trying to raise awareness of TSC in the hope that one day the treatment will be readily available.