BBC Local Live: North West of England

  1. Burnley 1-0 Newcastle United

    Neil Johnston

    BBC Sport

    Burnley celebrate taking the lead against Newcastle

    Neil Johnston

    BBC Sport

    Sean Dyche marks his fifth anniversary in charge of Burnley with three points as Jeff Hendrick's second Premier League goal of the season sinks Newcastle.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Merseyside southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Merseyside southbound severe disruption, between J23 for A580 and J22 for A49 affecting J26 for M58.

    M6 Merseyside - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J23, A580 (Haydock) and J22, A49 (Newton Le Willows), because of debris on the road. Congestion to J26, M58 (Orrell Interchange).

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J23 for A640 and J22 for A672.

    M62 West Yorkshire - Lane closed and very slow traffic on M62 westbound between J23, A640 (Huddersfield) in Outlane and J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor) in West Yorkshire, because of an accident. Travel time is around 20 minutes.

  5. Victim of fake army major 'ashamed'

    A widow has told how she sent thousands of pounds to a fake British Army major who claimed he was stationed in Baghdad. Val McKie from Formby met the man through online dating.

  7. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Cumbria southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cumbria southbound severe accident, between J36 for A590 and J35 for A601.

    M6 Cumbria - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J36, A590 (Kirkby Lonsdale) and J35 A601(M) Carnforth, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

  12. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe accident, between J15 for M61 and J17 for A56 Prestwich.

    M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and slow traffic on M60 clockwise between J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange) and J17, A56 (Prestwich), because of an accident.

  13. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach.

    M6 Cheshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area.

  15. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A59 Lancashire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A59 Lancashire both ways severe accident, at A6 Stanley Street.

    A59 Lancashire - A59 New Hall Lane in Preston closed and slow traffic in both directions at the A6 Stanley Street junction, because of an accident.

  17. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Lancashire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Lancashire southbound severe accident, between J28 for B5256 and J27 for A5209.

    M6 Lancashire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J28, B5256 (Leyland) and J27, A5209 (Standish), because of an accident.

  18. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, between J11 for A57 and J10 for B5214 affecting J15 for M61.

    M60 Greater Manchester - Very slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise between J11, A57 (Barton) and J10, B5214 (Trafford Centre), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange).

