BBC Local Live: North West of England

  2. Man Utd & Man City row after derby

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Mikel Arteta

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has water and milk thrown at him and Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta suffers a cut head in a post-match row.

    Severe disruption: A575 Greater Manchester both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A575 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, between Algernon Road and Alexandra Road.

    A575 Greater Manchester - A575 Worsley Road North in Walkden closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Algernon Road junction and the Alexandra Road junction, because of a building fire.

    Severe accident: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, between J19 for A6046 and J20 for A627.

    M62 Greater Manchester - Slow traffic on M62 eastbound between J19, A6046 (Heywood) and J20 A627(M) Rochdale, because of an accident involving car and a van earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J18 for M62.

    M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane blocked on entry slip road anticlockwise at J18, M62 (Simister Island), because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J18 for M62.

    M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J18, M62 (Simister Island), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J25 for A560.

    M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J25, A560 (Bredbury), because of a broken down vehicle.

    Severe accident: M65 Lancashire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M65 Lancashire westbound severe accident, between J12 for A682 and J11 for B6434.

    M65 Lancashire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M65 westbound between J12, A682 (Brierfield) and J11, B6434 (Burnley Centre), because of an accident.

    Severe disruption: A6 Greater Manchester both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A6 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, between Frances James Leech Street and Grosvenor Street.

    A6 Greater Manchester - A6 Wellington Road South in Stockport closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Frances James Leech Street junction and the Grosvenor Street junction.

