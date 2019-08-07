BBC Local Live: North West of England

Posted at 10:07 13 Jun10:07 13 JunNHS Tracker: Check key targets in your areaUse our tracker to check whether your local services are meeting waiting-time targets for cancer, routine operations, A&E and mental health treatment.Read morenext
Man Utd & Man City row after derby
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has water and milk thrown at him and Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta suffers a cut head in a post-match row.Read more
Severe disruption: A575 Greater Manchester both ways
A575 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, between Algernon Road and Alexandra Road.
A575 Greater Manchester - A575 Worsley Road North in Walkden closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Algernon Road junction and the Alexandra Road junction, because of a building fire.
Severe accident: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound
M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, between J19 for A6046 and J20 for A627.
M62 Greater Manchester - Slow traffic on M62 eastbound between J19, A6046 (Heywood) and J20 A627(M) Rochdale, because of an accident involving car and a van earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J18 for M62.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane blocked on entry slip road anticlockwise at J18, M62 (Simister Island), because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J18 for M62.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J18, M62 (Simister Island), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Barcelona way working here - Guardiola
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are proving his football philosophy can work in England after they won a record 14th straight Premier League game.Read more
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J25 for A560.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J25, A560 (Bredbury), because of a broken down vehicle.
£85m rail link opens in city centre
The Ordsall Chord, linking Manchester's three main stations, opens near the world's first passenger railway.Read more
Severe accident: M65 Lancashire westbound
M65 Lancashire westbound severe accident, between J12 for A682 and J11 for B6434.
M65 Lancashire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M65 westbound between J12, A682 (Brierfield) and J11, B6434 (Burnley Centre), because of an accident.
Everton Ladies 5-1 Sunderland Ladies
With Sunday's WSL 1 schedule decimated by bad weather, Everton climb to sixth with a comfortable home win over Sunderland.Read more
Memorial honours daring WW2 canoe hero
James Conway was among the "Cockleshell Heroes" chosen to paddle more than 80 miles to blow up enemy ships.Read more
Severe disruption: A6 Greater Manchester both ways
A6 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, between Frances James Leech Street and Grosvenor Street.
A6 Greater Manchester - A6 Wellington Road South in Stockport closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Frances James Leech Street junction and the Grosvenor Street junction.
Hull make fans for Nigel as Charlton party falls flat
Nigel Adkins sees his new Hull side hang on for a crucial win, while Plymouth's seventh keeper of the season inspires victory.Read more
Wigan Athletic 2-0 Fleetwood Town
Nick Powell and Dan Burn score the goals as League One leaders overcome Fleetwood at the DW Stadium.Read more
Peterborough United 2-3 Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn come from behind to beat Peterborough and rack up a fifth-straight league victory in League One.Read more
Oldham Athletic 5-1 Northampton Town
Jack Byrne scores twice as Oldham Athletic romp to an emphatic home win over Northampton in League One.Read more
Bradford City 4-3 Rochdale
Left-back Tyrell Robinson scores the winning goal as Bradford beat Rochdale in a high-scoring context in League One.Read more
Tranmere Rovers 3-0 Torquay United
Tranmere make it back-to-back wins in the National League with a comfortable victory over Torquay at Prenton Park.Read more
Morecambe 2-0 Coventry City
Morecambe produce a fine performance to pull off a surprise win over high-flying Coventry at the Globe Arena.Read more