BBC Local Live: North West of England

Posted at 7:39 18 Dec 2017

Police investigate Sterling 'hate crime'

Police are investigating after Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is the subject of what they are treating as a "hate crime".
Police investigate Sterling 'hate crime'
Police are investigating after Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is the subject of what they are treating as a "hate crime".Read more
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J24 for M67 and J25 for A560.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M60 clockwise between J24, M67 (Denton Island) and J25, A560 (Bredbury), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M56 Cheshire eastbound
M56 Cheshire eastbound severe accident, between J15 for M53 and J14 for A5117.
M56 Cheshire - One lane closed on M56 eastbound between J15 M53 and J14, A5117 (Hapsford), because of an accident involving a vehicle which has left the carriageway.
Severe disruption: A550 Cheshire both ways
A550 Cheshire both ways severe disruption, between A494 Shotwick and A540 Parkgate Road.
A550 Cheshire - A550 Welsh Road closed in both directions between Shotwick and Two Mills Traffic Lights, because of a building fire at Gateway to Wales hotel and some smoke blowing across the road.
Property group snaps up two more firms
Lomond Capital's purchases in England bring the value of properties under its management to £2.7bn.Read more
Severe disruption: A640 Greater Manchester both ways
A640 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, between Whitehead Street and A640 Rochdale Road.
A640 Greater Manchester - A640 Huddersfield Road in Newhey closed in both directions between the Whitehead Street junction and Denshaw Crossroads, because of a police incident.
Guardiola to discuss new deal in summer
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Man City will hold contract talks with manager Pep Guardiola in the summer as they aim to build a dynasty to rival that of Man Utd.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J21 for A57 and J20 for A50.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J21, A57 (Woolston) and J20, A50 (Lymm Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J9 for A5081.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 clockwise at J9, A5081 (Trafford Park), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A58 Merseyside both ways
A58 Merseyside both ways severe accident, between A580 East Lancashire Road and Garswood Road.
A58 Merseyside - A58 Liverpool Road in Haydock closed and slow traffic in both directions between Pewfall Traffic Lights and the Garswood Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J22 for A62 Manchester Road.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on exit slip road anticlockwise at J22, A62 (Failsworth), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
'Gobsmacked' volunteer gets surprise visit
Cookey was there to say a big thank you to Scarfe, who works in a school in the day and then coaches the team voluntarily four nights a week.
Fleetwood Town 2-3 Peterborough United
Peterborough United score twice in the final three minutes as they twice come from behind to win at Fleetwood Town.Read more
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - Very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of an accident earlier on.
Severe accident: A682 Lancashire southbound
A682 Lancashire southbound severe accident, between Reedley Road and A6114 Casterton Avenue.
A682 Lancashire - A682 Colne Road closed and very slow traffic southbound between the Reedley Road junction and the A6114 Casterton Avenue junction, because of an accident.
Chelsea, Arsenal & Man City reach semis
Chelsea Ladies, Arsenal Women and Manchester City Women all reach the Continental Tyres Cup semi-finals.Read more
Hanukkah candles warning after house fires
The Jewish community is urged to take care with candles after two houses caught fire.Read more
Vigil held for house blaze siblings
Hundreds of people attended a vigil after a house fire killed four children from the same family.Read more
Severe accident: M6 Lancashire southbound
M6 Lancashire southbound severe accident, between J35 for A601 and J34 for A683.
M6 Lancashire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J35 A601(M) Carnforth and J34, A683 (Lancaster), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
