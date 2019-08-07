BBC Local Live: North West of England

Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower
  1. Newcastle United 0-1 Manchester City

    Mike Henson

    BBC Sport

    Raheem Sterling

    

    

    Manchester City move 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League as Raheem Sterling scores the only goal in a dominant display away at Newcastle.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, at J20 for A627.

    M62 Greater Manchester - M62 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic eastbound at J20 A627(M) Rochdale, because of a broken down vehicle.

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich affecting J17 for A534 Sandbach.

    M6 Cheshire - M6 lane blocked on exit slip road southbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich). Traffic is coping well. Congestion to J17, A534 (Sandbach).

  5. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A5098 Merseyside both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A5098 Merseyside both ways severe accident, at A5038 Southport Road.

    A5098 Merseyside - A5098 Aintree Road in Bootle blocked in both directions at the A5038 Southport Road junction, because of an accident.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach.

    M6 Cheshire - Stationary traffic on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a rolling road-block and a vehicle fire.

  7. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M56 Cheshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M56 Cheshire westbound severe accident, between J7 for A556 and J9 for M6.

    M56 Cheshire - Two lanes closed on M56 westbound between J7, A556 (Bowdon) and J9, M6 (Lymm Interchange), because of an accident.

  8. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A627(M) Greater Manchester southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A627(M) Greater Manchester southbound severe disruption, between J4 for A664 Edinburgh Way and J3 for M62.

    A627(M) Greater Manchester - One lane closed on A627(M) southbound between J4 A664 Edinburgh Way and J3, M62 (Rochdale), because of a police incident.

  9. Liverpool 5-0 Swansea City

    Patrick Jennings

    BBC Sport

    Roberto Firmino

    

    

    Liverpool consolidate their place in the Premier League's top four with a dominant home victory over bottom side Swansea.

  11. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A678 Lancashire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A678 Lancashire both ways severe accident, between Cliff Street and B6535 Harwood Road.

    A678 Lancashire - A678 High Street in Rishton closed in both directions between the Cliff Street junction and the B6535 Harwood Road junction, because of an accident.

  12. Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

    Chris Bevan

    BBC Sport

    Man Utd celebrate their equaliser

    

    

    Jesse Lingard's stoppage-time strike denies Burnley a famous win at Old Trafford but Manchester United's fading title hopes suffer another blow.

  13. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M53 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M53 Cheshire northbound severe accident, between J10 for A5117 and J9 for A5032.

    M53 Cheshire - One lane closed on M53 northbound between J10, A5117 (Little Stanney) and J9, A5032 (Ellesmere Port), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

  18. Huddersfield Town 1-1 Stoke City

    Matt Davis

    BBC Sport

    Ramadan Sobhi

    

    

    Ramadan Sobhi's second-half equaliser earns a precious point for Stoke against Huddersfield in an entertaining encounter at the John Smith's stadium.

  19. Chester 0-2 Guiseley

    National League

    Guiseley move above relegation rivals Chester in the National League with an impressive victory at the Deva Stadium.

