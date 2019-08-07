BBC Local Live: North West of England

A man who was left seriously injured after a crash on the M62 in East Yorkshire last week has died, police have confirmed.

Ben Longsden Copyright: Ben Longsden

The 37-year-old, from Manchester, was a passenger in a car which was in collision with an HGV at about 09:30 on Tuesday 3 April.

The lorry was travelling westbound when it went through the central reservation and hit the car, which was heading eastbound.

The crash blocked the motorway in both directions at Ouse Bridge, near Goole, for several hours.

The car's driver, 41-year-old Nigel Eley, also from Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old truck driver sustained serious injuries, but has since been discharged from hospital, police say.