BBC Local Live: North West of England

Alfie Evans: Lawyers to fight for parents' rights on Monday
Lawyers representing the parents of Alfie Evans have said they will argue in court on Monday for their parental rights to remove him from Alder Hey Children's Hospital "without interference".
Tom Evans and Kate James are preparing to ask Court of Appeal judges on Monday to allow 23-month-old Alfie to continue receiving treatment.
In February, Mr Justice Hayden ruled doctors could stop treating Alfie against their wishes.
But an end-of-life care plan drawn up by specialists on Wednesday has been 'stayed' pending the outcome of next week's hearing.
Solicitors from the Christian Legal Centre issued this statement:
In Wednesday's hearing, Paul Diamond, standing counsel to the Christian Legal Centre, argued ... on behalf of Tom Evans and Kate James that, as Alfie's parents, they have "primary responsibility for their son and full parental rights" which should not be undermined by the state.
In Wednesday's hearing, Paul Diamond, standing counsel to the Christian Legal Centre, argued ... on behalf of Tom Evans and Kate James that, as Alfie’s parents, they have "primary responsibility for their son and full parental rights" which should not be undermined by the state.
Tom and Kate argue that they should be able to remove him from Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, where he is being treated, without interference.
Tom and Kate argue that they should be able to remove him from Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, where he is being treated, without interference.
In his decision on Wednesday, Mr Justice Hayden refused to rule specifically on the issue of parental rights, saying that his 'only remit' was to set an end of life plan for Alfie.
In his decision on Wednesday, Mr Justice Hayden refused to rule specifically on the issue of parental rights, saying that his ‘only remit’ was to set an end of life plan for Alfie.
Fury, 29, has not fought since claiming the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles from Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.
Fury was suspended in 2016 amid "anti-doping and medical issues" and accepted a backdated two-year ban in December.
"I can't wait to get in there and prove I am the best even after all this time out," Fury said.
Severe accident: M56 Greater Manchester eastbound
M56 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, between J5 for M56 and J3 for A560 Altrincham Road affecting J7 for A556.
M56 Greater Manchester - Slow traffic on M56 eastbound between J5, M56 (Manchester Airport) and J3, A560 (Baguley), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J7, A556 (Bowdon).
I tried to think about what I feel, but it was not that I thought 'Thank God not Bayern, thank God not Real Madrid, yippee Roma' or the other way around.
I tried to think about what I feel, but it was not that I thought ‘Thank God not Bayern, thank God not Real Madrid, yippee Roma’ or the other way around.
It is just the draw and I know it is very exciting, but it is good because the most important news is we are still in the competition. Whichever opponent we would have got, I would have said there is a chance because it is football – so there is a chance against Roma.
It is just the draw and I know it is very exciting, but it is good because the most important news is we are still in the competition. Whichever opponent we would have got, I would have said there is a chance because it is football – so there is a chance against Roma.
But if anybody think this is the easiest draw then I cannot help this person; they obviously didn't see both games against Barcelona.
But if anybody think this is the easiest draw then I cannot help this person; they obviously didn't see both games against Barcelona.
From an excitement point of view, it's really cool because I've never played in Rome. It's a beautiful city for sure, but we are not there for sightseeing.
From an excitement point of view, it's really cool because I've never played in Rome. It's a beautiful city for sure, but we are not there for sightseeing.
'Big shift' and European hopes at Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche speaks to the Premier League Show with his side competing to qualify for the Europa League next season.Read more
Our live coverage across the day
Weather: Staying cloudy but getting warmer
A cloudy afternoon with some showers. Lows of 5C.
Brighter tomorrow but still with the risk of a shower. Highs of 17C.
Grand National 2018: Ones to watch
An estimated 600 million people worldwide will be following the runners as they race over Becher's Brook, the Canal Turn and other famous Aintree landmarks in Saturday's £1m Grand National.
Here's a look at those seeking Aintree glory, including a father and son, and husband and wife.
Thousands attend Aintree for Ladies Day
Frocks, feathers and fascinators - it can only be Ladies Day at Aintree.
Taking place ahead of the Grand National on Saturday, the spectacle at the Merseyside racecourse attracts up to 50,000 people for day two of the National meeting.
The meeting has a television audience of more than 600 million globally.
Jester Jet was the winner of the day's first race, the Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle
Teacher 'mortified' about sex with boy
"Some sort of midlife crisis" led a 53-year-old teacher to have sex with a teenage boy, she has told a court.
Deborah Lowe, who denies five counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust, said she was "mortified" they "ended up in bed".
But she told the Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court jury sex only began when the boy was 17 and had left her school, rather than 15 as he claimed.
Ms Lowe added that she had "never done anything like that before".
Belokon 'will discuss' Blackpool return
Ex-director Valeri Belokon will discuss returning to Blackpool alongside new owners once the Oyston family have met their legal obligations to him.
The High Court ordered the Oystonsto buy out Belokon's VB Football Assets companyin November 2017 for £31.27m.
"Once it's done, I will meet and seriously discuss my potential involvement in the club," said Belokon.
Majority shareholder Owen Oyston offered Belokon, 58,ownership of the club last month.
Protest for Alfie Evans staged at Alder Hey Hospital
On Thursday, hundreds of people protested outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital where Alfie Evans is receiving care.
Some protesters returned to the hospital on Friday afternoon.
The parents of the terminally ill toddler - who has been at the centre of a life-support treatment battle - are set to mount another legal challenge.
Tom Evans and Kate James are preparing to ask Court of Appeal judges to allow the 23-month-old to continue receiving treatment.
Man faces trial over sharing Prince George school details
An alleged Islamic State supporter accused of sharing details of Prince George's school on social media will face trial in May.
Husnain Rashid, 31, made the post about the young royal on messaging app Telegram, it is alleged.
The British national, of Leonard Street, Nelson, Lancashire, also allegedly planned to travel to Syria to join IS.
He was arrested on 22 November and charged with preparing acts of terrorism and assisting others to prepare acts of terrorism.
Mr Justice Haddon-Cave previously set a four-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court to be heard before Judge Andrew Lees from April 30.
But during a hearing at the same court on Friday afternoon, Judge Lees agreed to move the trial back to May 14.
'Beatles Quarter masterplan' proposed by Liverpool City Council
A "masterplan" to boost Liverpool's "Beatles Quarter" is to be created.
Liverpool City Council is proposing a regeneration area around Mathew Street, where the Cavern Club - which hosted the band's early shows - once stood.
The aim was to bring an "enhanced and more co-ordinated Beatles tourism offer" to the area, the council said.
City Mayor Joe Anderson said there was a need to improve the area's 24-hour appeal as the current offer was "not at the level it could and should be".
Former champion Tyson Fury eyes Manchester comeback
Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will return to boxing on 9 June against an unnamed opponent in Manchester - his first fight since 2015.
Fury, 29, has not fought since claiming the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles from Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.
Fury was suspended in 2016 amid "anti-doping and medical issues" and accepted a backdated two-year ban in December.
"I can't wait to get in there and prove I am the best even after all this time out," Fury said.
Severe accident: M56 Greater Manchester eastbound
M56 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, between J5 for M56 and J3 for A560 Altrincham Road affecting J7 for A556.
M56 Greater Manchester - Slow traffic on M56 eastbound between J5, M56 (Manchester Airport) and J3, A560 (Baguley), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J7, A556 (Bowdon).
Town could get £14m special needs school
A shortage of primary school places for children with special educational needs and disabilities in Stockport could see a new multimillion-pound "hub" built.
More than 30 such children due to start school in the borough in September do not have a local authority place.
Dean Fitzpatrick, the council cabinet's education member, said "temporary measures" drawn up could not continue.
He said a 200-place "hub" replacing Offerton's Lisburne School and costing up to £14m could be the answer.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for A556 and J18 for A54 Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - Very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J19, A556 (Knutsford) and J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
Football: "We are not there for sightseeing" - Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned against any complacency after his side was drawn against Italian side Roma in the Champions League semi-finals.
Weather: Cloudy afternoon
A cloudy afternoon with some showers. Highs of 10C.
Second man dies after M62 crash
A man who was left seriously injured after a crash on the M62 in East Yorkshire last week has died, police have confirmed.
The 37-year-old, from Manchester, was a passenger in a car which was in collision with an HGV at about 09:30 on Tuesday 3 April.
The lorry was travelling westbound when it went through the central reservation and hit the car, which was heading eastbound.
The crash blocked the motorway in both directions at Ouse Bridge, near Goole, for several hours.
The car's driver, 41-year-old Nigel Eley, also from Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 22-year-old truck driver sustained serious injuries, but has since been discharged from hospital, police say.
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, at J20 for M56 affecting J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound at J20, M56 (Lymm Interchange), because of an accident involving around three vehicles. Congestion to J19, A556 (Knutsford).
