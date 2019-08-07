Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

BBC Local Live: North West of England

  1. Weather: Chilly night with light winds

    BBC Weather

    The fresh north-easterly breeze will ease as the evening progresses. Clear skies will then edge in from the east, with conditions set to turn rather chilly towards dawn on Tuesday morning. Lows of 4C.

    Weather

  2. Cannabis waste costs charity thousands

    Cannabis paraphernalia dumped in woodland is costing a charity thousands of pounds a year to clean up.

    The Woodland Trust recently organised clearances in Smithills Estate, Bolton and Sandybrook Wood, Preston.

    Police in Greater Manchester and Lancashire have been alerted to both incidents.

    Cannabis plants, heat lamps, electric fans and dehumidifiers from disused drug farms were discarded, causing a huge eyesore, the trust says.

  3. Police probe rape in Salford park

    A woman in her 20s was raped in a Salford park early on Sunday morning, Greater Manchester Police said.

    Police said it happened at about 03:10 in Buile Hill Park on Eccles Old Road.

  4. New memorial for boy, 8, killed at Bootle Oriel Road station

    A new memorial to a boy who died at a Merseyside railway station has been unveiled on what would have been his 23rd birthday.

    Eight-year-old Stephen Nesbitt was killed in 2003 when he stood on a live rail at Bootle Oriel Road station.

    The original statue of a boy with a football was vandalised last year.

  5. Man denies sharing Prince George details

    A man accused of sharing Prince George's school address with potential terrorists has pleaded not guilty to six terror offences.

    Husnain Rashid, 32, of Nelson, Lancashire is an alleged supporter of the Islamic State group.

    Woolwich Crown Court heard he is accused of posting the school address along with an image of the prince and a Jihadi fighter with the message "the royal family will not be left alone".

    He is due to go on trial next month.

    Severe accident: Cheshire both ways

    Cheshire both ways severe accident, at Demage Lane.

    Cheshire - Station Road in Mollington blocked in both directions at the Demage Lane junction, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M602 Greater Manchester eastbound

    M602 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, between J2 for A576 Gilda Brook Road and J3 for A57 Regent Road.

    M602 Greater Manchester - Lane closed on M602 eastbound between J2 A576 Gilda Brook Road and J3, A57 (Regent Road Roundabout), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

  9. Teen suffers serious injuries in knife assault

    A 17-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed several times in Greater Manchester.

    Police were called to reports a teenager was approached by a group of men wearing balaclavas in Lingmoor Walk, Hulme at about 17:40 on Sunday.

    After the attack, four men left the the scene in what is believed to be a gold Fiat.

    The boy has since been released from hospital.

    Det Insp Gary Smith said: “The use of knives to threaten or harm people is absolutely unacceptable and we need the public’s help to find those responsible."

  10. PC sacked for excessive force on boy, 17

    A police officer who used "excessive force" while arresting a 17-year-old boy has been sacked.

    The Merseyside constable was found guilty of gross misconduct by a disciplinary panel following an investigation by the police watchdog.

    Independent Office for Police Conduct regional director Amanda Rowe said evidence showed the officer "used excessive force".

    The evidence included body-cam footage and a hospital nurse's testimony.

  13. 'I think I'll go home now'

    Video caption: Rob Pope from Liverpool has ran more than 15,000 miles to pay tribute to the film

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J19 for A556.

    M6 Cheshire - Slow traffic and a lane closed on M6 northbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of a broken down vehicle.

    Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, at J18 for A54 Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an accident.

  17. Liverpool fan to be revived from coma

    Doctors treating a Liverpool fan left in a critical condition after he was attacked outside Anfield hope to bring him out of his induced coma later.

    Sean Cox, 53, sustained head injuries before the club's Champions League semi-final against Roma on Tuesday.

    Mr Cox, from Dunboyne, County Meath, Republic of Ireland, has been cared for at the Walton Neurological Centre.

    Doctors at the specialist hospital are trying to revive him from his medically induced coma.

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J15 for M61 and J17 for A56 Prestwich.

    M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M60 clockwise between J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange) and J17, A56 (Prestwich), because of a broken down vehicle.

  20. Weather: Dry with some bright spells

    A dry, but cloudy afternoon with occasional bright spells. Highs of 13C.

    A dry, but cloudy afternoon with occasional bright spells. Highs of 13C.

