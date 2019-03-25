BBC Local Live: North West of England

M53 Cheshire southbound severe accident, from J6 for West Road to J7 for B5132 Netherpool Road.
M53 Cheshire - M53 partially blocked and very slow traffic southbound from J6, West (Hooton) to J7, B5132 (Overpool), because of an accident involving three vehicles. Congestion to beyond J5 (Eastham).
Mum begs thief for daughter's lock of hair from stolen bag
Severe accident: M53 Cheshire southbound
Mum begs thief for daughter's lock of hair from stolen bag
A mother has urged a thief to return a lock of hair which she said was all she had left of her two-year-old daughter.
Kirsty Baldwin's daughter Ellie Louise died suddenly six years ago of bronchial pneumonia and the woman had kept the lock of hair in her handbag.
The bag was snatched from her car at Birch motorway service station on the eastbound M62 in Greater Manchester.
Ms Baldwin, 35, from the Newcastle area, said an "unkempt" man opened the passenger door and grabbed the handbag before she could lock it.
"Please, if anyone finds the lock shown in the picture, please do the right thing and hand it in to your nearest police station. Thank you."
Severe disruption: M6 Lancashire northbound
M6 Lancashire northbound severe disruption, near J32 for M55.
M6 Lancashire - Two lanes blocked on M6 northbound near J32, M55 (Broughton Interchange), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
North West weather: Cloudy start to a fine, dry day
BBC Weather
Any cloud first thing this morning could produce the odd spot of rain or light shower, but it will be a fine and dry afternoon with sunny spells. Highs of 13C.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, from J19 for A556 to J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J19, A556 (Knutsford) to J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of people on the road.
Good morning! We'll be with you until 18:00 today with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the North West of England.