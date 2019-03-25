BBC Local Live: North West of England

A mother has urged a thief to return a lock of hair which she said was all she had left of her two-year-old daughter.

Family handout Copyright: Family handout

Kirsty Baldwin's daughter Ellie Louise died suddenly six years ago of bronchial pneumonia and the woman had kept the lock of hair in her handbag.

The bag was snatched from her car at Birch motorway service station on the eastbound M62 in Greater Manchester.

Ms Baldwin, 35, from the Newcastle area, said an "unkempt" man opened the passenger door and grabbed the handbag before she could lock it.

"Please, if anyone finds the lock shown in the picture, please do the right thing and hand it in to your nearest police station. Thank you."