North West of England live

  1. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe accident, at J27 for A560 Great Portwood Street.

    M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on entry slip road clockwise at J27, A560 (Portwood Roundabout), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, from J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich to J19 for A556.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J18, A54 (Middlewich) to J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

  4. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, from J21A for M62 J10 to J21 for A57 Manchester Road.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane blocked and it's slow on M6 southbound from J21a, M62 J10 (Croft Interchange) to J21, A57 (Woolston), because of an accident.

  5. Crewe fire: Arson 'not believed to be the cause'

    Lee Thomas

    Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

    Arson isn't thought to be the cause of a fire which ripped through a blaze at a retirement complex, a fire service has said.

    Firefighters at the building
    Copyright: Cheshire Fire Service

    About 150 residents were evacuated from the Beechmere residential apartments in Crewe when the fire took hold on Thursday afternoon.

    The building after the fire
    Copyright: Cheshire Fire Service

    Cheshire Fire Service said they know the blaze started in in the roof but are examining how it was able to spread so rapidly.

    Quote Message: It is clearly still very early days in our investigation, but what we do know is that the fire started in the roof area and spread rapidly. It appears, at this stage, to not have been a deliberate act." from Lee Shears Cheshire Fire Service
    Lee ShearsCheshire Fire Service

  7. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Lancashire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Lancashire southbound severe disruption, from J33 for A6 Preston Lancaster Road Lancaster South to J32 for M55.

    M6 Lancashire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J33, A6 (Lancaster South) to J32, M55 (Broughton Interchange), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

  8. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M61 Lancashire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M61 Lancashire southbound severe disruption, at J8 for A674 Millennium Way.

    M61 Lancashire - M61 lane blocked on exit slip road and it's slow southbound at J8, A674 (Chorley), because of a car that's broken down.

