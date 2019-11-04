Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower
Live

North West of England live

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M61 Greater Manchester southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M61 Greater Manchester southbound severe disruption, from J4 for A6 Watergate Lane to J3 for .

    M61 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and queues on M61 southbound from J4, A6 (Farnworth) to J3, Kearsley Spur, because of a break down.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Back to top