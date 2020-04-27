Adults at home during the coronavirus lockdown, including millions furloughed from their jobs, are being offered free online courses in digital skills . The Department for Education is launching a collection of job-related online courses, teaching numeracy, coding and internet skills. The Open University and Google are among the providers. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said businesses should encourage staff to "boost their skills". And he urged furloughed employees to "improve their knowledge, build their confidence and support their mental health so they have skills they need to succeed after the coronavirus outbreak".
Man City pay tribute to former striker
Manchester City have paid tribute to their former striker MIchael Robinson, who has died at the age of 61.
The Republic of Ireland international spent a season with the club, playing under flamboyant manager Malcolm Allison.
Man charged with Joseph McKeever murder after Belfast arrest
A man arrested in Belfast has been charged with the murder of a 54-year-old found dead in a burnt-out car in Liverpool three years ago.
Joseph McKeever's body was discovered in Whitehaven Road, Everton on 15 June 2017.
Lee Knox, 42, was arrested in Belfast on Saturday after a joint operation by Merseyside Police and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
Mr Knox, of no fixed abode, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday.
He was remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.
Virgin Media goes offline for thousands
BBC News Technology
Virgin Media, one of the UK's largest broadband providers, has gone offline for thousands of users.
Intermittent outages began just after 17:00 on Monday, coinciding with the government daily coronavirus press briefing.
The Downdetector service recorded more than 30,000 reports - some said service resumed quickly but others reported ongoing issues hours later.
Virgin said the problem was fixed as of Tuesday morning.
A Virgin Media spokesman told the BBC on Tuesday the issue "saw broadband drop for a minute or so every hour or two and then restore".
"We identified the problem and it's now fixed as of earlier this morning. This wasn't a constant loss of service, it was intermittent," he added.
Sir Graham Brady calls for sign of lockdown easing
The chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs has warned that furloughed workers may not have jobs to go back to if the coronavirus lockdown is too long.
MP for Altrincham and Sale West, Sir Graham Brady said: "People have to have some hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel."
His comments came as the prime minister urged people not to lose patience with the lockdown.
Sir Graham stressed he was not at odds with Boris Johnson but said a "common sense" approach was needed, adding:
UK to hold minute's silence for key workers who died
BBC News UK
A minute's silence will be held across the UK later to commemorate the key workers who have died with coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who returned to work on Monday, will join the tribute, which starts at 11:00.
More than 100 NHS and care staff have died with the virus, as have many transport and other key workers.
It comes as the son of a doctor who died called on the government to issue a public apology for issues with personal protective equipment.
Intisar Chowdhury told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he wanted ministers "to accept their mistakes and let their mistakes become improvement rather than just ignore them and completely move on".
