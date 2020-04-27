Adults at home during the coronavirus lockdown, including millions furloughed from their jobs, are being offered free online courses in digital skills.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Department for Education is launching a collection of job-related online courses, teaching numeracy, coding and internet skills.

The Open University and Google are among the providers.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said businesses should encourage staff to "boost their skills".

And he urged furloughed employees to "improve their knowledge, build their confidence and support their mental health so they have skills they need to succeed after the coronavirus outbreak".