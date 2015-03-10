A report to be presented to councillors next week will show that out of 3,000 people asked if they were happy to back the bid, 77% of those who replied said yes. That number was even bigger among children and young people, standing at 94%.
This means the idea will go before the council's Executive Board next Wednesday with the recommendation that it should give the go-ahead to a Culture of Capital bid.
Slow M62 traffic warning
Very slow traffic is currently being reported on the M62 westbound between J23, A640 (Huddersfield) and J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor).
This is due to an accident which is now on the hard shoulder.
The race, which is expected to attract the elite of the cycling world, follows the success of last year's Tour de France Grand Depart in Yorkshire (pictured).
Wakefield Council is appealing for volunteers to come forward who will play a "key role" in welcoming both visitors and residents to the event whose third stage starts outside Wakefield Cathedral at 12:15 on Sunday 3 May.
Police are hunting the killer of a man who's died after being shot in the Harehills area of Leeds last night.
You could see just how much the two boys meant to their friends here in Morley by the sheer number of people who gathered - and the heartfelt messages they've left.
Two other boys, Kameron Walters, 14, and Joshua Van Veen, 15, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and remain critically-ill in hospital. The driver, a 21-year-old man, is also in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A dry, clear and cold night
Paul Hudson
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
Tonight will be dry and clear with a widespread slight frost and some patchy fog and a low temperature of about -1C (30F).
Tomorrow will see a dry and sunny start, tending to cloud over with rain spreading from the west later in the afternoon.
The top temperature will be about 9C (48F).
Rape investigation launched
Police are investigating a rape in the Hyde Park area of Leeds at the weekend.
A 43-year-old woman was attacked close to the junction of Royal Park Road and Moorland Road between 20:30 and 21:30 on Saturday.
Detectives say at this stage they're not linking it to an attempted murder and rape of a woman in Beeston on Friday night.
Brooks praises Yorkshire 'vibe' (pt2)
Yorkshire paceman Jack Brooks has spoken of his confidence in the team as it's been confirmed he's extended his deal through until the end of 2017.
The 30-year-old said "There is a great vibe around the place and I am confident with the quality of players we have here, we can continue to be a force in the game.
"It would be fantastic to repeat our efforts from last season and give it a real good push to retain our title in the County Championship." Brooks told the ECB website.
Station's 'back door' takes shape
Spencer Stokes
Journalist, BBC Look North
I've been behind-the-scenes at Leeds railway station today looking at the work which is well under way on its remarkable new "back door".
I've been told this new southern entrance, being built on the side of a viaduct above the River Aire, will finally open to passengers this Autumn.
The £18m scheme is designed to allow easier access for people who live and work in the south of Leeds.
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a shooting incident in Leeds last night.
City's Culture Capital bid
Daragh Corcoran
Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds looks set to bid for 2023 European Capital of Culture status after the results of a consultation with people in the city showed big support for the idea.
BBC to show Bradford FA replay
Bradford City's FA Cup quarter-final replay against Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Monday will be shown live on BBC One at 19:30.
Previously fans and the club had voiced their anger over the BBC's decision not to show the Bantams' fifth round victory over Sunderland in February live on TV.
Police are hunting the killer of a man who has died after being shot in the Harehills area of Leeds last night.
Power station jobs boost
Plans for a gas-fired power station in Knottingley - which will create more than 1,000 jobs - have been given the go ahead.
City shooting: 'Get in touch'
Richard Edwards
Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
Ch Insp Dawson adds he's "confident" people with information about last night's shooting in Harehills will come forward.
"We'll keep a high profile. We've got a number of community cops out on the beat who know the area well and they're there for people to turn to.
"In addition, people can call us if they've got any information. With even the least bit of information, however irrelevant it might seem, we'd encourage them to get in touch."
Staying sunny
Lisa Gallagher
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
Staying bright with plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day.
Largely clear overnight and dry everywhere.
Light or calm winds for most of the night however a southerly breeze will develop by dawn.
Jobs lost as building firm goes bust
A company building a £32m hotel close to Leeds Arena has gone into administration with the loss of 350 jobs.
GB Group Holdings Limited and GB Building Solutions Limited has offices in Surrey, Newcastle, Rugby, Wakefield and Stockport.
The group had secured a loan of £4.8m from the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) towards the scheme.
A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man who was shot in the Harehills area of Leeds last night.
Appeal launched to track down wanted Wakefield burglar
Police are hunting a Wakefield man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Wayne Andrew Robinson, 25, is believed to be somewhere in the Wakefield area having breached the terms of his prison licence.
Crash victims remembered
At the scene of a crash in Morley which saw two teenagers, Rhys Baker, 13, and George Wharton, 14, lose their lives the boys' friends continue to add tributes.
There are balloons, a yellow Leeds United shirt, flowers and school ties. A sweatshirt has also been wrapped around the tree where the crash happened.
D-day for Culture Capital bid
Liam Ward
Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
Will Leeds bid to become the 2023 European Capital of Culture?
A report by the city council released this afternoon will reveal the results of a public consultation - and it'll include a recommendation for councillors to either support or reject a bid.
European Capital of Culture is a status granted by the European Union for one year, during which the winning city organises a range of cultural events.
The last UK city to host the year-long festival was Liverpool in 2008 and the latest figures reveal the event saw a 30% rise in visitor numbers while generating over £1bn for the economy.
Tour de Yorkshire volunteers sought
As Wakefield prepares to host part of the new Tour de Yorkshire cycle race in May, volunteers are being sought to help the thousands of spectators expected to line the route.
Police are hunting the killer of a man who's died after being shot in the Harehills area of Leeds last night.
Shooting 'will shock community'
Richard Edwards
Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
I've been speaking to Ch Insp Matt Dawson, who's leading the investigation into the fatal "targeted" shooting of a 33-year-old man here in Harehills, Leeds, last night.
He says: "It's a close-knit community here, a very diverse community, and this is something that will really shock people.
"It's key that we work closely with the community to reassure people and to make sure people feel safe here because, in reality, they are."
Road closed after accident
The A646 Burnley Road in Todmorden is currently closed in both directions between the Victoria Road junction and the Stansfield Road junction.
This is due to an overturned car. Drivers in the area are being warned to expect delays.
Long wait for wheelchairs
Concerns have been raised by parents in Kirklees over an increase in waiting times for the provision of children's wheelchairs.
A man's died after being shot in Leeds last night.
Election 2015: Over to you
It's just over eight weeks until the general election, and we're hoping to speak to each of the party leaders on BBC Look North before the big day on 7 May.
Of course, we want you to take part. If you'd like to meet David Cameron, Ed Miliband, Nick Clegg, Nigel Farage or Natalie Bennett and ask a question, why not email us at look.north@bbc.co.uk?
Please include your question and your name, age, address and phone number.
City shooting: Police appeal
Richard Edwards
Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
Det Ch Insp Steve Snow adds: "We'd also like to hear from anyone who saw the victim in Markham Avenue around the time of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.
"Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are mounting extra patrols in the area to reassure the local community."
Shooting was 'targeted' attack
Richard Edwards
Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
I'm at the scene of a shooting at Harehills in Leeds, where police say the man who died last night was the victim of a "targeted" attack.
A silver Vauxhall Astra was found in Pasture Road, near the junction of Back Airlie Avenue, and police say they believe this was the victim's vehicle, and was where the shooting took place.
Det Ch Insp Steve Snow says: "We'd like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw that vehicle at that location between 20:00 and 21:00 last night."
Police in Leeds have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead last night.
They say they believe it was a "targeted" attack.
Town's museum reopens
Pontefract Museum has reopened after refurbishment with new lighting installed in its galleries and its exhibitions reorganised.
CCTV appeal over student assault
Police investigating an assault on a 22-year-old student at a hall of residence in Leeds in February have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.
The incident happened between 02:30 and 03:00 on 3 February, when several men entered the Opal One building on Burley Road and tried to get into some of the rooms.
One of the occupants of the hall of residence was attacked after confronting one of the suspects. He suffered two black eyes and bruising to his ears and neck.
Shooting sparks murder investigation
Martin Coldrick
BBC Local Live
More on the fatal shooting in Leeds: West Yorkshire Police has just confirmed it's launched a murder investigation after a man died following a shooting incident in the city.
Police say they were contacted by the ambulance service at about 21:00 last night after a 33-year-old man had gone into a shop in Markham Avenue, Harehills, with gunshot injuries.
He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
BreakingLeeds shooting
BREAKING NEWS
We're hearing there's been a shooting in Harehills, Leeds, which has left one man dead.
The incident is thought to have happened at the junction of Pasture Road and Back Airlie Avenue.
More details as we get them.
A mother from West Yorkshire has been telling BBC Radio Leeds how she was forced to have her own daughter arrested when she was just 12-years-old.
It comes as a report by government inspectors has found police are taking children into custody unnecessarily.
Lane closed on M1
One lane is currently closed on the M1 southbound between J39, A636 (Wakefield) and J38, A637 (Darton).
This is because of a broken down vehicle. Drivers are warned to take care in the area.
Brooks stays on at Yorkshire
Yorkshire fast bowler Jack Brooks has extended his deal through until the end of 2017.
The 30-year-old joined the county for the 2013 season and was their leading wicket-taker last year as they claimed the County Championship title.
"I am enjoying my cricket and have had a brilliant 18 months with the club," Brooks told the club website.
Redfearn positive over future
Jake Katborg
Sports Journalist, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United's head coach Neil Redfearn believes the future looks bright after the club's development squad beat Huddersfield Town's Under 21s 5-0 yesterday.
Academy players Chris Dawson, Kalvin Phillips and Ross Killock were among the scorers for Leeds and Redfearn says the team "showed just how good they are".
He's also revealed midfielder Grandi N'Goyi is getting closer to a return to action after a thigh injury.
Vigil for crash death teens
Olivia Richwald
Journalist, BBC Look North
A vigil was held yesterday night in memory of two teenage boys who were killed in a car crash in Leeds at the weekend. In the cold and dark, over 200 people gathered to remember Rhys Baker, 13 and George Wharton, 14, by releasing many balloons.
You could see just how much the two boys meant to their friends here in Morley by the sheer number of people who gathered - and the heartfelt messages they've left.
Two other boys, Kameron Walters, 14, and Joshua Van Veen, 15, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and remain critically-ill in hospital. The driver, a 21-year-old man, is also in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The detective leading the hunt for a man who attacked and raped an 18-year-old woman in Leeds has told people living in the area to plan ahead before going out.
U-turn on city housing target?
Council bosses in Leeds have launched a review of their 70,000 new homes target by 2028 after new figures revealed the expected population boom on which it was based won't be as big as first estimated.
Award for pupil's Ebola unit
A Baildon school pupil has won a nationwide engineering competition with her design for a piece of medical equipment that could be used in the fight against Ebola.
Bradford face Arsenal FA Cup clash
Holders Arsenal will face Bradford City or Reading in the FA Cup semi-finals after beating Manchester United in the last eight.
Aston Villa will meet Liverpool or Blackburn in the other semi-final.
League One Bradford and Championship side Reading will replay their last-eight tie next Monday with the date for the Blackburn-Liverpool game still to be confirmed.
A community in Leeds has gathered to remember the victims of a car crash which killed two teenage boys and critically injured two others.
Road blocked after accident
The A659 Harewood Road is partially blocked and there's queuing traffic westbound between the A58 Leeds Road junction in Collingham and Harewood Bridge in Harewood.
This is due to an accident.
Son on trial over JJB boss 'forgery'
The son of the former executive chairman of the now-defunct JJB Sports shop chain has gone on trial accused of producing a forged bank statement.
Stuart Jones, 40, of Bingley, West Yorkshire, is charged with aiding and abetting his father Sir David Jones in his use of a false instrument.
The jury at Leeds Crown Court was told that Sir David would not face trial due to ill health. Mr Jones, who worked as a marketing manager for JJB, denies the charge.
Extra patrols near attack scene
Extra police patrols have been drafted in following an attack on a young woman in Leeds.
Officers are treating it as rape and attempted murder.
It happened at a bus stop in Beeston on Friday night. The woman was left with head and hip injuries.
M62 accident
There is very slow traffic on the M62 westbound at junction 29 for Lofthouse.
It's because of an earlier accident but congestion is still severe.
A dry and sunny day
Lisa Gallagher
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
Today will be dry with plenty of sunshine.
A little more cloud may develop over the Pennines where an isolated shower is possible.
The westerly winds will be light and temperatures will rise to about 10C (50F).
