Leeds Corn Exchange

BBC Local Live: Leeds and West Yorkshire

Live Reporting

Martin Coldrick

All times stated are UK

  1. Good evening

    That's all for today from BBC Local Live in Leeds and West Yorkshire.

    We'll be back tomorrow from 08:00 with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the county.

  2. A dry, clear and cold night

    Paul Hudson

    Weather Presenter, BBC Look North

    Tonight will be dry and clear with a widespread slight frost and some patchy fog and a low temperature of about -1C (30F).

    Copyright: BBC

    Tomorrow will see a dry and sunny start, tending to cloud over with rain spreading from the west later in the afternoon.

    The top temperature will be about 9C (48F).

  3. Coming up on BBC One

    Amy Garcia

    Presenter, BBC Look North

    Join me and Harry Gration at 18:30 for BBC Look North as we report from Rotherham on the day former council leader Roger Stone finally breaks his silence over the child grooming scandal in the South Yorkshire town.

    And, how much would you pay for a new door? We ask because Leeds railway station is getting one and it's costing £18m. We'll be finding out more about why it's so special - and expensive.

  4. Rape investigation launched

    Police are investigating a rape in the Hyde Park area of Leeds at the weekend.

    A 43-year-old woman was attacked close to the junction of Royal Park Road and Moorland Road between 20:30 and 21:30 on Saturday.

    Detectives say at this stage they're not linking it to an attempted murder and rape of a woman in Beeston on Friday night.

  5. Brooks praises Yorkshire 'vibe' (pt2)

    BBC Sport

    Yorkshire paceman Jack Brooks has spoken of his confidence in the team as it's been confirmed he's extended his deal through until the end of 2017.

    Jack Brooks
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The 30-year-old said "There is a great vibe around the place and I am confident with the quality of players we have here, we can continue to be a force in the game.

    "It would be fantastic to repeat our efforts from last season and give it a real good push to retain our title in the County Championship." Brooks told the ECB website.

    Martin Coldrick

    BBC Local Live

    BBC Local Live brings news, sport, travel and weather for Leeds and West Yorkshire together in one place.

  7. Station's 'back door' takes shape

    Spencer Stokes

    Journalist, BBC Look North

    I've been behind-the-scenes at Leeds railway station today looking at the work which is well under way on its remarkable new "back door".

    Building work at Leeds station
    Copyright: BBC

    I've been told this new southern entrance, being built on the side of a viaduct above the River Aire, will finally open to passengers this Autumn.

    The £18m scheme is designed to allow easier access for people who live and work in the south of Leeds.

  9. City's Culture Capital bid

    Daragh Corcoran

    Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds

    Leeds looks set to bid for 2023 European Capital of Culture status after the results of a consultation with people in the city showed big support for the idea.

    Leeds sunset skyline
    Copyright: leeds city council

    A report to be presented to councillors next week will show that out of 3,000 people asked if they were happy to back the bid, 77% of those who replied said yes. That number was even bigger among children and young people, standing at 94%.

    This means the idea will go before the council's Executive Board next Wednesday with the recommendation that it should give the go-ahead to a Culture of Capital bid.

  10. Slow M62 traffic warning

    BBC Travel

    Very slow traffic is currently being reported on the M62 westbound between J23, A640 (Huddersfield) and J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor).

    This is due to an accident which is now on the hard shoulder.

  13. Power station jobs boost

    Pontefract & Castleford Express

    Plans for a gas-fired power station in Knottingley - which will create more than 1,000 jobs - have been given the go ahead.

    Artist's impression
    Copyright: Pontefract and Castleford Express

  14. City shooting: 'Get in touch'

    Richard Edwards

    Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds

    Ch Insp Dawson adds he's "confident" people with information about last night's shooting in Harehills will come forward.

    Forensic officers near shooting scene
    Copyright: BBC

    "We'll keep a high profile. We've got a number of community cops out on the beat who know the area well and they're there for people to turn to.

    "In addition, people can call us if they've got any information. With even the least bit of information, however irrelevant it might seem, we'd encourage them to get in touch."

  15. Staying sunny

    Lisa Gallagher

    Weather Presenter, BBC Look North

    Staying bright with plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day.

    lisa gallagher
    Copyright: BBC

    Largely clear overnight and dry everywhere.

    Light or calm winds for most of the night however a southerly breeze will develop by dawn.

  16. Jobs lost as building firm goes bust

    A company building a £32m hotel close to Leeds Arena has gone into administration with the loss of 350 jobs.

    Artist's impression
    Copyright: Javiero

    GB Group Holdings Limited and GB Building Solutions Limited has offices in Surrey, Newcastle, Rugby, Wakefield and Stockport.

    The group had secured a loan of £4.8m from the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) towards the scheme.

  18. Appeal launched to track down wanted Wakefield burglar

    Yorkshire Evening Post

    Police are hunting a Wakefield man who is wanted on recall to prison.

    Wayne Andrew Robinson, 25, is believed to be somewhere in the Wakefield area having breached the terms of his prison licence.

  20. D-day for Culture Capital bid

    Liam Ward

    Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds

    Will Leeds bid to become the 2023 European Capital of Culture?

    A report by the city council released this afternoon will reveal the results of a public consultation - and it'll include a recommendation for councillors to either support or reject a bid.

    Europe flag
    Copyright: BBC

    European Capital of Culture is a status granted by the European Union for one year, during which the winning city organises a range of cultural events.

    The last UK city to host the year-long festival was Liverpool in 2008 and the latest figures reveal the event saw a 30% rise in visitor numbers while generating over £1bn for the economy.

  21. Tour de Yorkshire volunteers sought

    As Wakefield prepares to host part of the new Tour de Yorkshire cycle race in May, volunteers are being sought to help the thousands of spectators expected to line the route.

    Grand Depart in Leeds
    Copyright: Sarah Haywood

    The race, which is expected to attract the elite of the cycling world, follows the success of last year's Tour de France Grand Depart in Yorkshire (pictured).

    Wakefield Council is appealing for volunteers to come forward who will play a "key role" in welcoming both visitors and residents to the event whose third stage starts outside Wakefield Cathedral at 12:15 on Sunday 3 May.

  22. News on the hour

    BBC Radio Leeds

    In the news at 14:00:

    Police are hunting the killer of a man who's died after being shot in the Harehills area of Leeds last night.

  23. Shooting 'will shock community'

    Richard Edwards

    Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds

    I've been speaking to Ch Insp Matt Dawson, who's leading the investigation into the fatal "targeted" shooting of a 33-year-old man here in Harehills, Leeds, last night.

    Police cordon near shooting scene
    Copyright: BBC

    He says: "It's a close-knit community here, a very diverse community, and this is something that will really shock people.

    "It's key that we work closely with the community to reassure people and to make sure people feel safe here because, in reality, they are."

  24. Road closed after accident

    BBC Travel

    The A646 Burnley Road in Todmorden is currently closed in both directions between the Victoria Road junction and the Stansfield Road junction.

    This is due to an overturned car. Drivers in the area are being warned to expect delays.

  27. Election 2015: Over to you

    BBC Look North

    It's just over eight weeks until the general election, and we're hoping to speak to each of the party leaders on BBC Look North before the big day on 7 May.

    Houses of Parliament
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Of course, we want you to take part. If you'd like to meet David Cameron, Ed Miliband, Nick Clegg, Nigel Farage or Natalie Bennett and ask a question, why not email us at look.north@bbc.co.uk?

    Please include your question and your name, age, address and phone number.

  28. City shooting: Police appeal

    Richard Edwards

    Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds

    Det Ch Insp Steve Snow adds: "We'd also like to hear from anyone who saw the victim in Markham Avenue around the time of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

    "Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are mounting extra patrols in the area to reassure the local community."

  29. Shooting was 'targeted' attack

    Richard Edwards

    Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds

    I'm at the scene of a shooting at Harehills in Leeds, where police say the man who died last night was the victim of a "targeted" attack.

    Police tape near shooting scene
    Copyright: BBC

    A silver Vauxhall Astra was found in Pasture Road, near the junction of Back Airlie Avenue, and police say they believe this was the victim's vehicle, and was where the shooting took place.

    Det Ch Insp Steve Snow says: "We'd like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw that vehicle at that location between 20:00 and 21:00 last night."

  31. Town's museum reopens

    Pontefract & Castleford Express

    Pontefract Museum has reopened after refurbishment with new lighting installed in its galleries and its exhibitions reorganised.

    Pontefract Mueum
    Copyright: Pontefract and castleford express

  32. CCTV appeal over student assault

    Police investigating an assault on a 22-year-old student at a hall of residence in Leeds in February have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

    CCTV images
    Copyright: West yorkshire police

    The incident happened between 02:30 and 03:00 on 3 February, when several men entered the Opal One building on Burley Road and tried to get into some of the rooms.

    One of the occupants of the hall of residence was attacked after confronting one of the suspects. He suffered two black eyes and bruising to his ears and neck.

  33. Shooting sparks murder investigation

    Martin Coldrick

    BBC Local Live

    More on the fatal shooting in Leeds: West Yorkshire Police has just confirmed it's launched a murder investigation after a man died following a shooting incident in the city.

    Police say they were contacted by the ambulance service at about 21:00 last night after a 33-year-old man had gone into a shop in Markham Avenue, Harehills, with gunshot injuries.

    He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

  34. BreakingLeeds shooting

    BREAKING NEWS

    We're hearing there's been a shooting in Harehills, Leeds, which has left one man dead.

    The incident is thought to have happened at the junction of Pasture Road and Back Airlie Avenue.

    More details as we get them.

  36. News on the hour

    Corinne Wheatley

    Newsreader, BBC Radio Leeds

    A mother from West Yorkshire has been telling BBC Radio Leeds how she was forced to have her own daughter arrested when she was just 12-years-old.

    It comes as a report by government inspectors has found police are taking children into custody unnecessarily.

  37. Lane closed on M1

    BBC Travel

    BBC Travel

    One lane is currently closed on the M1 southbound between J39, A636 (Wakefield) and J38, A637 (Darton).

    This is because of a broken down vehicle. Drivers are warned to take care in the area.

  38. Brooks stays on at Yorkshire

    BBC Sport

    Yorkshire fast bowler Jack Brooks has extended his deal through until the end of 2017.

    Jack Brooks
    Copyright: ALlsport/getty images

    The 30-year-old joined the county for the 2013 season and was their leading wicket-taker last year as they claimed the County Championship title.

    "I am enjoying my cricket and have had a brilliant 18 months with the club," Brooks told the club website.

  39. Redfearn positive over future

    Jake Katborg

    Sports Journalist, BBC Radio Leeds

    Leeds United's head coach Neil Redfearn believes the future looks bright after the club's development squad beat Huddersfield Town's Under 21s 5-0 yesterday.

    Neil Redfearn
    Copyright: PA

    Academy players Chris Dawson, Kalvin Phillips and Ross Killock were among the scorers for Leeds and Redfearn says the team "showed just how good they are".

    He's also revealed midfielder Grandi N'Goyi is getting closer to a return to action after a thigh injury.

  40. Vigil for crash death teens

    Olivia Richwald

    Journalist, BBC Look North

    A vigil was held yesterday night in memory of two teenage boys who were killed in a car crash in Leeds at the weekend. In the cold and dark, over 200 people gathered to remember Rhys Baker, 13 and George Wharton, 14, by releasing many balloons.

    Balloons released at tribute
    Copyright: BBC

    You could see just how much the two boys meant to their friends here in Morley by the sheer number of people who gathered - and the heartfelt messages they've left.

    Two other boys, Kameron Walters, 14, and Joshua Van Veen, 15, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and remain critically-ill in hospital. The driver, a 21-year-old man, is also in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

  42. U-turn on city housing target?

    Yorkshire Evening Post

    Council bosses in Leeds have launched a review of their 70,000 new homes target by 2028 after new figures revealed the expected population boom on which it was based won't be as big as first estimated.

  44. Bradford face Arsenal FA Cup clash

    BBC Sport

    Holders Arsenal will face Bradford City or Reading in the FA Cup semi-finals after beating Manchester United in the last eight.

    FA Cup
    Copyright: Reuters

    Aston Villa will meet Liverpool or Blackburn in the other semi-final.

    League One Bradford and Championship side Reading will replay their last-eight tie next Monday with the date for the Blackburn-Liverpool game still to be confirmed.

  46. Road blocked after accident

    BBC Travel

    The A659 Harewood Road is partially blocked and there's queuing traffic westbound between the A58 Leeds Road junction in Collingham and Harewood Bridge in Harewood.

    This is due to an accident.

  47. Son on trial over JJB boss 'forgery'

    The son of the former executive chairman of the now-defunct JJB Sports shop chain has gone on trial accused of producing a forged bank statement.

    JJB sign
    Copyright: PA

    Stuart Jones, 40, of Bingley, West Yorkshire, is charged with aiding and abetting his father Sir David Jones in his use of a false instrument.

    The jury at Leeds Crown Court was told that Sir David would not face trial due to ill health. Mr Jones, who worked as a marketing manager for JJB, denies the charge.

  48. Extra patrols near attack scene

    Extra police patrols have been drafted in following an attack on a young woman in Leeds.

    Police tape near scene of attack
    Copyright: BBC

    Officers are treating it as rape and attempted murder.

    It happened at a bus stop in Beeston on Friday night. The woman was left with head and hip injuries.

  49. M62 accident

    BBC Travel

    There is very slow traffic on the M62 westbound at junction 29 for Lofthouse.

    It's because of an earlier accident but congestion is still severe.

  50. A dry and sunny day

    Lisa Gallagher

    Weather Presenter, BBC Look North

    Today will be dry with plenty of sunshine.

    Weather forecast
    Copyright: BBC

    A little more cloud may develop over the Pennines where an isolated shower is possible.

    The westerly winds will be light and temperatures will rise to about 10C (50F).

  51. Good morning

    Martin Coldrick

    BBC Local Live

    Hello and welcome to BBC Local Live in Leeds and West Yorkshire on Tuesday 10 March 2015.

    I'll be with you until 18:00 with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the county.

    And please feel free to send me your news, pictures and comments via leeds.locallive@bbc.co.uk.

