BBC Local Live: Leeds and West Yorkshire

Big crowds have turned out for the first day of the first ever Tour de Yorkshire bike race - a parting gift from the organisers of last year's Grand Depart.
Some of the world's best riders - including Sir Bradley Wiggins - are taking part in the three day event.
It's going to bedry with clear spells this evening and overnight. A patchy frost is likely to develop with a minimum temperature of 3C (37F) and a gentle easterly breeze.
Tomorrow will see a chilly start but a dry and bright morning. Hazy sunshine will be replaced by thicker cloud as it increases from the west. The breeze will freshen too and temperatures will reach 11C (52F).
Big crowds have turned out for the first day of the first ever Tour de Yorkshire bike race - a parting gift from the organisers of last year's Grand Depart.
Some of the world's best riders - including Sir Bradley Wiggins - are taking part in the three day event.
Hogg a doubt for Blackpool
BBC Sport
Huddersfield midfielderJonathan Hogg (knee) is a doubt for Huddersfield's final game of the season at Blackpool on Saturday.
James Vaughan and winger Harry Bunn are expected to return to the squad.
Lane closure on M62
BBC Travel
There's been a two-vehicle accident on the M62 and it'sclosed a lane heading eastbound.
Expect delays between J26 for Chain Bar and J27 for Gildersome.
Nordhaug wins first Tour de Yorkshire stage
BBC Sport
Sky's Norwegian rider Lars Petter Nordhaug haswon the first stage of the inaugural Tour de Yorkshire, triumphing in a dramatic sprint finish in Scarborough.
The race reaches West Yorkshire on Sunday, when riders will tackle the 167km route from Wakefield to Leeds.
Suspicious package was box of stationery
Yorkshire Evening Post
Policeclosed part of Leeds railway station to investigate a suspicious package - which turned out to be a box of stationery.
Officers were called at about 10am following concerns raised over a package in the concourse near the Wetherspoons pub.
They cordoned off the area to carry out investigations.
Wakefield v St Helens
BBC Sport
St Helens include full-back Shannon McDonnell after he joined this week following the retirement of Lance Hohaia with his concussion symptoms.
Wakefield coach James Webster brings in winger Tom Johnstone and centre Joe Arundel.
Bird's-eye view of Tour de Yorkshire
Alasdair Gill
BBC Local Live
Follow the route of the inaugural Tour de Yorkshire withsweeping aerial shots of the host county.
The three-day event was organised after the Tour de France Grand Depart visited Yorkshire in 2014 and attracted crowds of more then 2.5m.
Today's opening stage is a 174km ride from Bridlington to Scarborough.
It comes to Wakefield on Sunday before finishing in Leeds later in the day.
Traffic chaos fears over road closure
Telegraph & Argus
A major commuter route through Bradford will beclosed on six different days for resurfacing, sparking fears of traffic chaos in the Wilsden and Harden area.
Main Street in Wilsden, will be shut to drivers on five successive Sundays from this weekend.
Caravan accident blocks A1
BBC Travel
The crash is between J45 for Boston Spa and J46 for Wetherby because of an accident involving car and caravan and traffic is backed up as far as J44 for Bramham.
Savile abuse report delayed
BBC News
UK
Publication of theofficial report into how Leeds born Jimmy Savile was able to sexually abuse victims at the BBC for decades has been delayed at the request of the police.
The Metropolitan force says it's concerned releasing the findings could prejudice its ongoing investigations.
Mum's plea over son's fire death
Tracey McCafferty is making a renewed appeal to find the killer of her son who died in an arson attack nearly 18 years ago.
She says: "I want the community to tell me if they hear anything. It might only be the smallest thing but I need to know who has killed my son, for me, for my family."
Ms McCafferty's comments are made in anew video released by West Yorkshire Police.
Carnegie's new signings
Gareth Jones
Sports Editor and Commentator, BBC Radio Leeds
More details onBBC Radio Leeds
Sky’s the limit for Todmorden brothers
Halifax Courier
A dream came true for a Todmorden family whentwo disabled brothers were hoisted to the top of Stoodley Pike.
Parents Eldred and Joanne never thought their sons Andrew, 14, and 12-year-old Nathan, Greenwood, whose cerebral palsy condition means both are permanent wheelchair users, would never reach the viewing platform of the iconic monument that presides over the 1,300 feet Pennine hill which they can see from their Phoenix Court family home.
Dry and sunny afternoon
BBC Weather
It will bedry through the day with sunny spells.
The sunshine may be rather hazy with high cloud spreading across the area. Light winds.
New plea over boy's arson death
The family of a seven-year-old boy who was killed in an arson attack in Huddersfield have made a renewed appeal as the 18 year anniversary of his death approaches.
Joe McCafferty died after petrol was poured through the letterbox of a house on Haywood Avenue on 3 May 1997.
His mother Tracey McCafferty said: "They say that time is a healer, it's not. Time hasn't healed, if anything it's got worse over the years."