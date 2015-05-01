Millennium Square

BBC Local Live: Leeds and West Yorkshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 1 May 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates return at 08:00 Tuesday

Live Reporting

By Alex Moss

All times stated are UK

Good evening

Alasdair Gill

BBC Local Live

That's all from Local Live today in West Yorkshire.

We'll be back next week with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel as it happens.

Dry and bright tomorrow

Keeley Donovan

Weather Presenter, BBC Look North

It's going to be

dry with clear spells this evening and overnight. A patchy frost is likely to develop with a minimum temperature of 3C (37F) and a gentle easterly breeze.

Keeley Donovan
BBC

Tomorrow will see a chilly start but a dry and bright morning. Hazy sunshine will be replaced by thicker cloud as it increases from the west. The breeze will freshen too and temperatures will reach 11C (52F).

Brick by brick

Alasdair Gill

BBC Local Live

Work is progressing on a new office block in Leeds city centre, south of the train station.

3 Sovereign Square
Leodis Loiner

The

development at Sovereign Square will provide over 80,000 sq ft of office space as well as 10,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space across five floors once it is completed.

Coming Up on Look North

Amy Garcia

Presenter, BBC Look North

Big crowds have turned out for the first day of the first ever Tour de Yorkshire bike race - a parting gift from the organisers of last year's Grand Depart.

Some of the world's best riders - including Sir Bradley Wiggins - are taking part in the three day event.

Tour de Yorkshire
PA

Watch the programme

here at 18:30.

Lane closure on M62

BBC Travel

There's been a two-vehicle accident on the M62 and it's

closed a lane heading eastbound.

Expect delays between J26 for Chain Bar and J27 for Gildersome.

Nordhaug wins first Tour de Yorkshire stage

BBC Sport

Sky's Norwegian rider Lars Petter Nordhaug has

won the first stage of the inaugural Tour de Yorkshire, triumphing in a dramatic sprint finish in Scarborough.

Lars Petter Nordhaug
PA

The race reaches West Yorkshire on Sunday, when riders will tackle the 167km route from Wakefield to Leeds.

Latest headlines

Alasdair Gill

BBC Local Live

Today's top stories on Local Live:

  • West Yorkshire Police's ex-chief constable says he was wrong to criticise fans at Hillsborough.
  • A report into how Jimmy Savile was able to abuse victims at the BBC has been delayed.
  • Bradford City Paladini takeover exclusivity period is extended by two weeks.

Suspicious package was box of stationery

Yorkshire Evening Post

Police

closed part of Leeds railway station to investigate a suspicious package - which turned out to be a box of stationery.

Leeds train station
Yorkshire Evening Post

Officers were called at about 10am following concerns raised over a package in the concourse near the Wetherspoons pub.

They cordoned off the area to carry out investigations.

Wakefield v St Helens

BBC Sport

Wakefield forward Jon Molloy is set to play his first Super League game of the season against St Helens tonight after skipper Danny Kirmond and prop Ian Kirke were ruled out.

St Helens include full-back Shannon McDonnell after he joined this week following the retirement of Lance Hohaia with his concussion symptoms.

Wakefield coach James Webster brings in winger Tom Johnstone and centre Joe Arundel.

Bird's-eye view of Tour de Yorkshire

Alasdair Gill

BBC Local Live

Follow the route of the inaugural Tour de Yorkshire with

sweeping aerial shots of the host county.

The three-day event was organised after the Tour de France Grand Depart visited Yorkshire in 2014 and attracted crowds of more then 2.5m.

Tour de Yorkshire cyclists in North Yorkshire
BBC

Today's opening stage is a 174km ride from Bridlington to Scarborough.

It comes to Wakefield on Sunday before finishing in Leeds later in the day.

Traffic chaos fears over road closure

Telegraph & Argus

A major commuter route through Bradford will be

closed on six different days for resurfacing, sparking fears of traffic chaos in the Wilsden and Harden area.

Main Street in Wilsden, will be shut to drivers on five successive Sundays from this weekend.

Caravan accident blocks A1

BBC Travel

Two lanes are closed on the A1 heading northbound near Wetherby because of an accident between a car and a caravan.

The crash is between J45 for Boston Spa and J46 for Wetherby because of an accident involving car and caravan and traffic is backed up as far as J44 for Bramham.

Savile abuse report delayed

BBC News

UK

Publication of the

official report into how Leeds born Jimmy Savile was able to sexually abuse victims at the BBC for decades has been delayed at the request of the police.

Jimmy Savile
BBC

The Metropolitan force says it's concerned releasing the findings could prejudice its ongoing investigations.

Mum's plea over son's fire death

Tracey McCafferty is making a renewed appeal to find the killer of her son who died in an arson attack nearly 18 years ago.

Tracey McCafferty
West Yorkshire Police

She says: "I want the community to tell me if they hear anything. It might only be the smallest thing but I need to know who has killed my son, for me, for my family."

Ms McCafferty's comments are made in a

new video released by
West Yorkshire Police.

Latest headlines

Alex Moss

BBC Local Live

Here are the top news stories on Local Live:

  • The first ever
    Tour de Yorkshire cycle race is under way. It comes to Wakefield and Leeds on Sunday.
  • Mum of arson death boy urges community's help to find killer.
  • Funeral held for pools winner Viv Nicholson in her home town of Castleford.

Carnegie's new signings

Gareth Jones

Sports Editor and Commentator, BBC Radio Leeds

Yorkshire Carnegie have signed 22-year-old scrum half Joel Hodgson (pictured) and Scotland international second row Tom Ryder, 30 from Northampton Saints.

Joel Hodgson
Getty Images

More details on

BBC Radio Leeds

Sky’s the limit for Todmorden brothers

Halifax Courier

A dream came true for a Todmorden family when

two disabled brothers were hoisted to the top of Stoodley Pike.

Parents Eldred and Joanne never thought their sons Andrew, 14, and 12-year-old Nathan, Greenwood, whose cerebral palsy condition means both are permanent wheelchair users, would never reach the viewing platform of the iconic monument that presides over the 1,300 feet Pennine hill which they can see from their Phoenix Court family home.

Dry and sunny afternoon

BBC Weather

It will be

dry through the day with sunny spells.

map
BBC

The sunshine may be rather hazy with high cloud spreading across the area. Light winds.

New plea over boy's arson death

The family of a seven-year-old boy who was killed in an arson attack in Huddersfield have made a renewed appeal as the 18 year anniversary of his death approaches.

Joe McCafferty
Tracey McCafferty

Joe McCafferty died after petrol was poured through the letterbox of a house on Haywood Avenue on 3 May 1997.

His mother Tracey McCafferty said: "They say that time is a healer, it's not. Time hasn't healed, if anything it's got worse over the years."

