Leeds United Live: Leeds United 0-1 Rotherham

17:29Good eveningLeeds 0-1 RotherhamGetty ImagesCopyright: Getty ImagesThat's all from us, as Rotherham celebrate moving off the bottom of the table and Leeds do some soul searching.You can listen to our post-match interview with Steve Evans here.We'll be back for next Saturday's game against QPR.Thank you for joining us and have a good, and hopefully warm, evening.
Live Reporting
By Amy Lofthouse
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good evening
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
That's all from us, as Rotherham celebrate moving off the bottom of the table and Leeds do some soul searching.
You can listen to our post-match interview with Steve Evans here.
We'll be back for next Saturday's game against QPR.
Thank you for joining us and have a good, and hopefully warm, evening.
Evans on the red card
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
"Lewis Cook had a poor game today, he couldn't really get into the game," Steve Evans told Adam Pope.
"There was no doubt Leon Best was a red card - it's absolutely horrendous. For a referee to award a red card for our player pushing him in the chest is particularly harsh.
"It's a poor decision from a referee who did not have a good game for us today, but it is not the reason why we lost."
Get Involved
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Steve Evans on today's loss
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Steve Evans has been speaking to BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope.
"No-one will hurt more than me," he said.
"I think our performance had a lot of energy but lacked that real quality.
"You have to be patient and open them up and when you have three simple chances and don't take any of them, you won't win."
Get Involved
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
More from Noel
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
I don't understand going long every chance they get.
That's exactly what Rotherham wanted.
Against a team that's not as talented as you, you need to build patience and exploit the areas. We didn't do that.
View from the press box
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Noel on today's loss
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
It’s such a disappointing result, especially since we had such high hopes.
They played into Rotherham's hands. They were trying to make the game as ugly as possible and not allow Leeds to get into any flow.
We allowed it because we didn’t get any flow. When we strung passes together we made chances but we weren’t patient and we weren’t pacey enough.
Get Involved
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Popey on today's result
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
How has this game got away from Leeds United?
There was a huge amount of boos around Elland Road when the whistle went.
There’s such a contrast between the two benches. There's no way Leeds should have lost this game.
There is trouble at the mill if you're losing to the bottom of the league.
Get Involved
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Well, Leeds fans - thoughts? Let us know @wysdaily
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
That was a very unexpected defeat for Leeds United.
Joe Newell's strike came out of nowhere. Unmarked in the area, he was easily able to head home from six yards.
Things got heated, with both Gaetano Berardi and Leon Best being shown reds, and Leeds couldn't take their chances.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Jordan Botaka threads through to Lee Erwin, who has his shot blocked, before Mirco Antenucci skews over the bar. Close, again...
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Another chance for Leeds as a corner comes in to Jordan Botaka, but his shot deflects off Chris Wood and out. Leeds have had their chances; they just haven't taken then.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
So close again for Leeds as Chris Wood, at the back post, slams the ball straight into the keeper.
It was a lovely inswinger from Mirco Antenucci and Wood could have hit it either side - instead he slammed it straight at the keeper.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Six minutes of added time at Elland Road.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
There's a real surge from Leeds as Jordan Botaka and Lee Erwin clear, before everyone piles in to try and find the equaliser.
Alex Mowatt swings the ball in and Botaka slices the ball across the goal and out for a goal kick.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
There'll be some more added time here as Lee Frecklington goes down injured.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Noel on today
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
We've played into Rotherham's hands today.
It's crucial to get the first goal, to have something to sit on.
Rotherham came here determined not to let Leeds get into any rhythm.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Lee Erwin is on for his Leeds debut as Lewis Cook makes way.
10 v 10 - can Rotherham hold on?
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
It's very heated out there as Danny Ward and Giuseppe Bellusci square up and Ward puts his head up against Bellusci.
There's a caution for both of them.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Jordan Botaka is doing his best as he and Chris Wood pair up to set up Botaka, but Rotherham scramble to clear.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Leeds have a free-kick from 30 yards out and Giuseppe Bellusci leathers it over the net.
Rotherham make a change, with Johnson Clarke-Harris making way for Danny Ward.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Back to the football and Leeds come close as Alex Mowatt's effort rebounds out to Lewis Cook, who fires over the net.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
So it's ten against ten as Steve Evans is held back by the fourth assistant.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Gaetano Berardi is fuming as he thinks Leon Best has taken him out in the penalty area.
The referee has a huge decision as both players square up - and both Best and Berardi are sent off, Berardi for his reaction. Berardi is absolutely raging and neither player is leaving the pitch.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
This is still quite scrappy, with both sides doing their utmost to keep the tempo up.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Rotherham come very close to a second as Lee Frecklington tips a corner over the bar.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
A double change for Leeds, as Luke Murphy and Stuart Dallas are replaced by Tom Adeyemi and Jordan Botaka.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Mirco Antenucci has missed another good chance as he picks up a fine ball from Scott Wootton and shoots at close range.
It's a good angle, good ball, good everything, and he miscues and pulls it wide.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Luke Murphy is shown a yellow for a challenge on Lee Frecklington.
Another bit of good work from Lewis Cook allows him to find his way into the box, but Rotherham pile in and there's no-one for Cook to pass to.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Will Buckley and Lee Erwin are having a run on the sidelines - we may be seeing some changes soon.
Rotherham have really woken up however, as Johnson Clarke-Harris sends the ball in and Marco Silvestri does well to keep it out.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Luke Murphy comes close to an equaliser for Leeds as he works his way into the box, but a Rotherham foot blocks the shot.
A swinging corner comes to nothing for Leeds and that goal has really knocked the wind out of Leeds' sails.
Leeds 0-1 Rotherham
Noel on the goal
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
That has stunned everybody in the ground.
Newell was left unmarked and again, it's that first goal.
It will be hard to come back from here.
BreakingGOAL NEWELL: LEEDS 0-1 ROTHERHAM
Famous last words from me, there, as Rotherham take the lead.
It was all Leeds and then Rotherham broke, with Joe Newell unmarked in the box.
He picked up a lovely cross and from six yards headed in home, completely unmarked. That was unexpected and this is a big test of Leeds' mettle now.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Some nice little partnerships developing for Leeds, with lovely footwork between Chris Wood, Mirco Antenucci and Gaetano Berardi.
Leeds force yet another corner but it's headed away from the near cost. Rotherham are really on the back foot at the moment.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Chris Wood breaks and sends a lovely ball into the box. It goes just inches past Mirco Antenucci and out for the goal kick, but what a lovely cross from Wood.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Lively start for Leeds, with Mirco Antenucci's chance coming within six seconds of the restart and now they are constantly pressing forward.
Alex Mowatt sends in another swinging free-kick and it is narrowly kept down by Lee Camp.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
The Millers have made a change, with Harry Toffolo replacing Joe Mattock.
There's a chance almost instantly for Leeds as Mirco Antenucci shoots from the edge of the box and it falls just wide.
One minute to go
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Marching on Together is being belted out around a very, very cold Elland Road.
Keep your tweets coming in @wysdaily
Rocking the winter warmers
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Get Involved
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
No deal for Cellino
Leeds v Rotherham
Massimo Cellino has put the sale of Leeds United on hold until next year.
Cellino is permitted to run the club until an appeal over his suspension for fraud has been heard.
Cellino had been in talks with the Leeds United Fans Trust to sell the club but then changed his mind.
He told the YEP that he is unwilling to sell in the club until he knows Leeds are safe in the Championship.
Noel's thoughts on the first half
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
It's been a very scrappy first half.
That’s Rotherham's plan – keep the ball in the air, get in behind and hook everything away.
Get Involved
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Leeds fans, can you top this tweet from Micky? Let us know your thoughts on the first half @wysdaily
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
A scrappy first half, I think it's fair to say.
Stuart Dallas almost netted his first goal for Leeds but the offside flag was raised, and the Millers have rattled the woodwork once.
Other than that, there's been a lot of the ball in the air and not a lot on the pitch. Steve Evans may have a few choice words for his team.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Two minutes of added time ahead.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Giuseppe Bellusci is limping slightly but he's doing his best to shake it off.
There's a free-kick from Rotherham but it's an easy take for Marco Silvestri.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Apart from that pressure from Leeds midway through the half, it's been a pretty average start to the game. Rotherham are content to sit on their heels and keep the ball in the air.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Stuart Dallas wins the ball for Leeds against the run of play and Leeds break from halfway.
There's some nice passing between Dallas and Chris Wood before Wood sends the ball into the box searching for Alex Mowatt. It's too far for Mowatt, however, and it's a goal kick.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Thoughts from Katherine
Katherine Hannah
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
When it's a game you expect Leeds to win they make heavy weather of it.
It's the ones you don't expect them to win that they seem to do well in.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
The referee is having a bit of a nightmare as he awards a goal kick, rather than a corner, as Luke Murphy's free-kick sails behind the net.
The players protest, and the ref changes his mind.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
The second attempt at a free-kick smashes into the wall and into Marco Silvestri's arms.
Leeds break briefly and Alex Mowatt wins a free-kick.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Richie Smallwood takes a free-kick for the Millers that smashes into the post - but Mirco Antenucci is shown a yellow card and the free-kick will be retaken.
There's plenty of jostling going on in the box - this could be dangerous for Leeds.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Another good save from Lee Camp, this time a reaction catch, keeps Guiseppe Bellusci's volley out.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Rotherham really struggled to clear Leeds, who are pressing forward with some urgency now.
A lovely header from Chris Wood sets up Mirco Antenucci, but there's no-one in the box to receive the cross.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Another good chance for Alex Mowatt who is set up beautifully at the back post.
It's a stunning save from Lee Camp though, who gets a fingertip to the ball to send it out for a corner. There's another scramble and then another corner for Leeds - good pressure building.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Alex Mowatt has a hoof from 25 yards out, trying to make it three goals from three.
It swings wide however and slides down the left.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Leon Best pulls off a nice bit of footwork to nab the ball from Giuseppe Bellusci, but it doesn't come to anything. All a bit underwhelming so far.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Thoughts from Noel
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
It's a fight at the moment.
Who is going to win the header? Who is going to win that second ball?
That's probably what Neil Redfearn wants - he know that if they are playing on the deck, Rotherham will get beaten.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
So close for Leeds and Stuart Dallas, who finds the net but is flagged off-side.
Chris Wood's first shot was blocked and rebounded out to Dallas, who got a lovely touch but the flag was up.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
The ball is spending more time in the air than on the pitch, which may play into Rotherham's hands as they try to force a mistake from Leeds.
Grant Ward wins the Millers their first corner of the game, but some good work from Mirco Antenucci keeps Leeds out of danger.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
A lovely chase from Chris Wood sees him work his way into the penalty area, but rather than feeding through to Mirco Antenucci, he brings down Kirk Broadfoot.
That's the second time he's done that and it flies out for a corner.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Rotherham have their first free-kick as Gaetano Berardi brings Grant Ward down.
It's high and swinging in, and Marco Silvestri struggles to pick it up. Luckily a touch sends it out for a goal kick.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Rotherham have their first chance of the match after a mistake from Giuseppe Bellusci allows them to break.
Leon Best gives himself space but he shoots over the bar.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
The first free-kick for Leeds United as Mirco Antenucci goes down from a challenge.
Alex Mowatt swings it in but Rotherham's defence are equal to the challenge.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
A tentative opening few minutes after Rotherham have got us underway. Both sides are slowly playing themselves in.
Leeds 0-0 Rotherham
An immaculately observed minute's silence at Elland Road to remember those who fell in last Friday's attacks in Paris.
There's warm applause from both sets of fans as Steve Evans and Neil Redfearn take their seats, and with that, we're up and away.
One minute to go
Leeds v Rotherham
There will be a minute's silence ahead of kick-off today in memory of those killed in the Paris attacks.
Noel on today's game
Leeds v Rotherham
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
They have to keep their work rate and ethic up.
That is important for me – get in their faces and don’t allow them to settle.
This Elland Road crowd will be right with them and we don’t want Rotherham to get into any sort of routine.
Get Involved
Leeds v Rotherham
Eye on the opposition
Leeds v Rotherham
Neil Redfearn will be experiencing life in the away dugout today at Elland Road.
Redfearn joined Rotherham in October after Steve Evans left, but has struggled to make an immediate impact.
He is winless in his first six games, with their last game seeing them thrashed 5-2 by Ipswich.
They currently sit bottom of the Championship table with just two league wins to their name.
Get Involved
Leeds v Rotherham
Keep your tweets coming @wysdaily - are you as optimistic as this young mascot?
Flashback to May
Leeds v Rotherham
A reminder of Steve Evans' attire the last time these two sides met at Elland Road.
Evans had promised fans he would wear a sombrero if he kept Rotherham in the Championship - a man of his word, he did just that!
Popey on today's game
Leeds v Rotherham
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Last year Steve Evans wore a sombrero at Elland Road to celebrate having kept Rotherham in the Championship.
This week he threatened to wear Speedos for the Leeds United club calendar. Stick with the hat Steve!
Leeds United are going for back to back wins for the first time in the Championship for a year.
Victories over Blackpool followed by Derby was the last time that happened in November 2014.
Evans on the squad
Leeds v Rotherham
Steve Evans also told BBC Radio Leeds that he was keen to develop his young squad.
"If you play well and you deliver, you stay in," he told Adam Pope.
"Leeds supporters may have seen in the first half of the season some players get picked that maybe didn't deserve to get picked.
"People know their football and I think now there's an appreciation of the management team."
View from the box
Leeds v Rotherham
"I don't want Sam to leave"
Leeds v Rotherham
Steve Evans has been talking to BBC Radio Leeds about the future of defender Sam Byram.
Byram is currently in contract talks with the club and Evans is keen to keep him on board.
"I know that Sam Byram is Leeds United," he told Adam Pope. "He is an asset to Leeds United football.
"I love Sam to bits. I've told him to keep his head on the football. I want him here and I want him to commit here."
Get Involved
Leeds v Rotherham
Keep your tweets coming in @wysdaily
Head to head
Leeds v Rotherham
Leeds have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four home games against Rotherham.
The visitors have a decent record against Leeds, however - they are unbeaten in their last five against the Whites.
Leeds, who sit 15th in the Championship, haven't won consecutive home games since November last year.
Noel on Rotherham
Leeds v Rotherham
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
Neil Redfearn has made nine changes to his side and it's always difficult when it's an unknown quantity.
When you’re working towards this game, you work towards what team was out there last.
It doesn't matter who is out there - it's about what we do and going about our job in the right way.
Managerial face-off
Leeds v Rotherham
Both Steve Evans and Neil Redfearn have been part of the managerial merry-go-round at Elland Road in recent months.
Redfearn was unceremoniously sacked by Leeds in May after seven years at the club.
He remained on the Academy staff before resigning, saying the club had made his position "untenable."
Evans, meanwhile, left Rotherham in October and replaced Uwe Rosler at Elland Road, who had replaced Redfearn five months previously.
View from the press box
Leeds v Rotherham
It's cold!
Leeds v Rotherham
Get Involved
Leeds v Rotherham
How optimistic are you about today, Leeds fans? Any thoughts on today's team?
Get in touch with us throughout the day @wysdaily
Noel on today's team
Leeds v Rotherham
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
I’m pleased with that side.
I'd have expected him to stay with the same starting XI that beat Huddersfield.
Bellusci has impressed everyone with his attitude when he’s stepped in.
Keeping the side as stable as possible is the way forward.
BreakingTeam news
Leeds v Rotherham
Steve Evans has made no changes to the side that triumphed over Huddersfield.
There is no Sol Bamba for Leeds due to a fractured toe, which will see him sidelined for several weeks.
Leeds United XI: Silvestri, Wootton, Bellusci, Cooper, Berardi, Dallas, Cook, Murphy, Mowatt, Antenucci, Wood.
Rotherham United XI: Camp, Buxton, Kelly, Broadfoot, Mattock, G Ward, Smallwood, Frecklington, Newell; Clarke-Harris, Best.
Periscope preview
Leeds v Rotherham
Football's back!
Leeds v Rotherham
Good afternoon and welcome to this afternoon's chilly live text coverage of Leeds United v Rotherham United.
The Whites went into the international break on a high after beating local rivals Huddersfield Town - their first home victory since February.
Manager Steve Evans will now face off against his old side, led by former Leeds man Neil Redfearn.
Keep an eye on us while you listen to our live coverage on 92.4 FM or Freeview 719 to see if Leeds can make it three wins from three.