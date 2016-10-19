BBC Local Live: Leeds and West Yorkshire

It's just been announced that Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzi is to speak at Bradford Cathedral next month.
She is known across the globe as activist for female education, Malala Yousafzi was shot three times at close range by a Pakistani gunman in an assassination attempt.
She has been named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.
She will be appearing at Bradford Cathedral, on Saturday 5 November and will be joined by young women from across Bradford to talk about how they would like to reorganise their community.
Malala Yousafzai is without doubt one of the most inspirational people on the planet at the moment. Her courage, humility, wisdom and commitment to the empowering of girls and women through education has challenged leaders of nations and schoolgirls across the world."
Weather: Risk of showers tonight drier and brighter tomorrow
Tomorrow it'll be mostly dry and bright with variable amounts of cloud and sunny spells, just a small chance of catching the odd shower. Maximum temperature 13C (55F).
Bradford MP speaks out over online abuse
A West Yorkshire MP says she's started getting anti-Semitic abuse, since she began working to combat anti-Jewish feelings in the Labour party.
Bradford West's Naz Shah began meeting Jewish groups and fighting abuse after it emerged she had also put anti-Semitic posts online.
She apologised and was suspended by Labour.
If you look at my Twitter feed it's clear, people will say 'you've been broken by a Zionist lobby'. That's not just from Bradford, that's from across the country from anonymous Twitter accounts, so we do have an issue."
Leeds College of Music to open library to public
If you love music you going to love this. Leeds College of Music is to open up their music library to the public.
The new library will house Leeds College of Music’s huge vinyl archive and music collection, which includes over 30,000 items of printed music, 11,000 CDs, 700 DVDs and 9,000 LPs, as well as around 8,000 books.
It's going to open next year in a currently empty shop unit at the bottom of the Quarry Hill Skyline building.
As part of our aim to be a centre of creative discovery for Leeds, I’m delighted that we’ll also be able to share our extensive collections with music lovers throughout the city.”
"It would be a bizarre moment, absolute elation and a dream accomplished, putting an England shirt on," he said.
England play a warm-up game in France on Saturday before their opening Four Nations match on 29 October.
Your pictures: Autumn colours in the Colne Valley
If you've been out and about over the last week, you can't have helped but noticed how the leaves are changing colours.
This lovely shot of the Colne Valley was sent in by Ann-Marie Brook...
BreakingWest Yorkshire MPs to head up top committees
MPs have elected Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn to become chairman of the Exiting the European Union Select Committee and Castleford and Pontefract MP Yvette Cooper to become Home Affairs Select Committee chairwoman.
More flood money for fire stations
West Yorkshire's fire service says it's going to spend nearly £250,000 on preparing for future flooding.
The money will be used to buy extra water rescue equipment as well as turning some fire stations into what are described as "swift water rescue stations".
There will also be an increase in the number of rescue sleds held at its fire stations.
Three listed buildings to be sold off by council
Have you got a few million quid to spare and fancy a go at playing real-life Monopoly with Leeds? Here's your chance!
The buildings are home to the council's development team, housing officers, customer services and registrars. They'll be moving to new premises at Merrion House in 2018.
According to the council the buildings could be transformed into hotels, restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues and the sale could save them £15m.
Warning over businesses at risk from more flooding
A business boss whose company survived the Boxing Day floods has warned some Leeds firms will go bust if it happens again.
Chris Milner, who runs Kirkstall-based Vermillion Graphics, says the government must stick to its commitment to fund flood defences upstream on the River Aire.
It comes as councillors are expected to approve spending a further £250,000 on a clean-up project.
Mr Milner's views have been backed by Leeds Labour MP Rachel Reeves:
If we're going to build the flood defences we need, the government has to release the money. We're coming into winter and the risk of floods increases, and so far the government hasn't done enough. Businesses can't go on in this limbo."
Don't 'Go Ape' just yet...
A new tree-top adventure park known as Go Ape has moved one step closer to becoming a reality at Roundhay Park.
Leeds City Council executives have approved £3.1m of improvements to three council-owned attractions but stressed the need for a full planning process on Go Ape.
Expansion at Tropical World, the bird garden at Lotherton Hall, and a city farm at Temple Newsam were given the go-ahead.
By-election campaign in Batley and Spen in final day
The by-election in Batley and Spen was prompted by the death of Labour MP Jo Cox, who was shot and stabbed in Birstall, West Yorkshire, in June.
Mrs Cox won the seat with a 6,057 majority in 2015.
Wakefield house fire: Pictures from the scene
We've been telling you about a tragic house fire, which has claimed the lives of a 42-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl.
This is the scene this afternoon on Ash Crescent in Stanley near Wakefield.
People have already begun to leave flowers and tributes to the man and girl.
Wakefield house fire: 'Great shock' for community
Following the news of the death of a 42-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl in a house fire in Wakefield, West Yorkshire Police have said that the deaths will be a "great shock" to people living nearby.
Fire crews were called to Ash Crescent in Stanley at 04:20 this morning.
This fire will clearly cause great shock to residents in the Stanley area and more widely across the district and our local NPT officers are in the area to speak with people. We are working closely with the fire service to determine the cause of this fire and those enquiries are at an early stage."
Firefighters were called to Ash Crescent just after 04:00 this morning. The man and girl died as a result of the incident.
A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged and are being cared for by relatives, West Yorkshire Police have said.
This is clearly a very serious and tragic incident in which a man and a young girl have lost their lives. Their family are absolutely devastated by what has taken place and we are working to support them in any way we can.
King's Cross architect in station plans
Leeds Station is to be redesigned by the architect behind the redevelopment of London's King's Cross station.Read more
Man and girl, 8, killed in house fire
A man and an eight-year-old girl have died in a house fire, police say.Read more
River Aire flood defences to be tested
Yorkshire Evening Post
The Environment Agency is to test part of the Aire flood defences at Crown Point tomorrow.
Adventure firm park move a step closer
Plans for an aerial obstacle course in Leeds move a step closer after councillors give the scheme the green light.Read more
Leeds Rhinos: Stevie Ward says England debut would be 'magical' after rollercoaster year
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Leeds Rhinos forward Stevie Ward says an England debut would be "magical" following an injury-hit 12 months and dealing with depression.
The 22-year-old, who has replaced Brett Ferres in the squad, returned in September following a knee injury.
