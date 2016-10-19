BBC Local Live: Leeds and West Yorkshire

It's just been announced that Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzi is to speak at Bradford Cathedral next month.

She is known across the globe as activist for female education, Malala Yousafzi was shot three times at close range by a Pakistani gunman in an assassination attempt.

She has been named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

She will be appearing at Bradford Cathedral, on Saturday 5 November and will be joined by young women from across Bradford to talk about how they would like to reorganise their community.