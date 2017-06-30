Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Sometimes, just sometimes, you see something that makes the world seem a better place...

This is one of those times and I'd urge you to, er, paws for thought.

I give you a fireman giving a kitten oxygen after it was saved from a fire in Leeds:

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

The cat, one of several, was rescued from the fire in a flat in Middleton Park Circus this afternoon.

No-one was inside the flat, but there were cats - and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service quickly got to work to make sure they were "feline" okay: