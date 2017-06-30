Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Two in hospital after 'linked' stabbing and shooting in Sheffield
- Police face investigation over 999 call from Leeds murder victim
- Student's York river death 'accidental'
- Sheffield uni student from Huddersfield in court over terror charges
- 'Vital' mental health service in York saved from closure
- Thomas Christiansen named as new Leeds boss
- 'Too expensive' CCTV won't be reinstated in Richmond
- Updates on Thursday 15 June 2017
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton, Claire Renwick and Nick Wilmshurst
All times stated are UK
Huddersfield sign Mooy for record fee
Huddersfield Town sign midfielder Aaron Mooy from Manchester City for a club record fee of £8m, which could rise to £10m.Read more
Murdered MP Jo Cox remembered in unity
On the anniversary of her murder Jo Cox's family urge people to come together to celebrate her life.Read more
Castleford's Eden shows how to pull off a 'flying' try
Man charged with child sex abuse
He faces seven charges of rape and 12 of indecent assault.Read more
Student drowning a 'tragic loss'
The 20-year-old ended up in the River Foss following a night out with friends.Read more
Severe disruption: A1(M) West Yorkshire both ways
A1(M) West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between J41 for M62 and J40 for A1.
A1(M) West Yorkshire - Very slow traffic on A1(M) in both directions between J41 M62 and J40 A1, because of a rolling road-block and a vehicle fire.
Our five top stories from today
Nurse struck off for not calling 999
Jacqueline Osborne was on a night shift in a Rotherham care home when the resident had a fall.Read more
Doncaster man who dressed as fish finger claims part in Tim Farron's downfall
Yorkshire Post
A Doncaster man who stood in the general election dressed as a fish finger says he played a key part in Lib Dem leader Tim Farron's decision to step down.
Teenager missing from Selby
Have you seen Danielle Hall from Selby? She's been missing for two weeks.
The 19-year-old has links to York and has been known to sleep rough at times and police say they are very concerned for her safety.
It's possible that Danielle is with her boyfriend, Adrian Fayter, 20, from York, police say.
Watch: Swords and sandals as gladiatorial fighting comes to Sheffield
Kat Cowan
Reporter, BBC Radio Sheffield
Calling all gallant knights and fearless ancient warriors...
South Yorkshire has a new battleground where you can prove your mettle.
The parish hall next to St Catherine's Church in Burngreave is the unlikely venue for two gladiatorial fighting arenas:
Ex-vicar facing child sex charges killed himself
A former Bradford vicar who failed to turn up in court to face child sex charges is thought to have killed himself earlier the same day, a coroner has said.
An arrest warrant was issued for Trevor Devamanikkam, 70, when he did not appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on 6 June.
Police forced entry into his home in Oxfordshire and found him dead, with apparently self-inflicted stab wounds.
The former churchman was accused of abusing a teenage boy. He faced six charges relating to sexual assaults alleged to have taken place between March 1984 and April 1985.
Motorcyclist dies after Barnsley crash
A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Grimethorpe, South Yorkshire.
It happened on Springvale Road at about 13:40 on Wednesday when a black Suzuki GSXR motorbike was in collision with a white Ford Transit van at the junction with Carbon Court.
The 47-year-old motocyclist died at the scene.
His family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.
The 32-year-old van driver wasn't hurt.
Blue plaque unveiled to celebrate life of Leeds composer
A blue plaque has been unveiled in Leeds to celebrate the work of Oscar nominee and Emmy Award winner, composer and arranger from the city.
Angela Morley spent the early years of her life living on Kirkstall Road and went on to write the music for The Goon Show, Hancock's Half Hour and Watership Down.
A total of 47 plaques have been unveiled as part of BBC Music Day, recognising pioneering musicians and music venues around the UK.
David Bowie, John Peel, Sandy Denny and The Spiders from Mars have all received blue plaques thanks to nominations made by BBC local radio listeners.
Could Huddersfield Town's promotion mean more jobs for local economy?
Huddersfield Examiner
Managers at Huddersfield's job centre are monitoring how an increase in visitor numbers to the town on matchdays following the Terriers' promotion to the top flight might generate more jobs in areas such as hospitality and stadium security.
London student's York river death 'tragic loss of really good life'
A coroner has recorded a verdict of accidental death on a 20-year-old man after he drowned in the River Foss in York last year.
University of York student Ethan Peters, originally from London, was "in good spirits" enjoying a night-out with friends last October, an inquest heard.
Ethan walked off alone across the city at the end of the night and his body was found a week later.
But the inquest heard it was a mystery how Ethan ended up in the river - something his father said would "haunt" the family.
The hearing was told the student had settled well at university and was looking forward to a possible career in the army.
His father described Ethan's death as a "tragic loss of a really good life".
Two in hospital after stabbing and shooting in Sheffield
Two men are recovering in hospital after a shooting and stabbing in Sheffield in the early hours of this morning.
It happened in the Wensley Street areaof the city just before 03:40.
A 33-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital with stab wound injuries and a 21-year-old man is also in hospital with a gunshot wound which is not believed to be life-threatening.
Forensic officers are currently at the scene gathering evidence.
Police say the investigation is "in the early stages" but that the two incidents are linked.
Christiansen 'will take Leeds United to next level'
Leeds United's managing director says new head coach Thomas Christiansen will "take the club to the next level".
The 44-year-old Dane, a former Spain international, is Leeds' sixth boss since Brian McDermott left in May 2014.
In a statement, Leeds United MD Angus Kinnear says: "We are delighted to make this announcement today as it successfully concludes what has been a thorough and extensive search.
"We wanted to appoint someone who can help us create a winning culture at the club and unite everyone connected with Leeds United.
"Thomas was someone who had been on our radar from the very early stages of the process and quickly established himself as the outstanding candidate.
"We are confident we have found a man with who can work with us to take the club to the next level."
In pictures: Cats 'feline' OK after Leeds rescue
Nick Wilmshurst
BBC Local Live, Yorkshire
Sometimes, just sometimes, you see something that makes the world seem a better place...
This is one of those times and I'd urge you to, er, paws for thought.
I give you a fireman giving a kitten oxygen after it was saved from a fire in Leeds:
The cat, one of several, was rescued from the fire in a flat in Middleton Park Circus this afternoon.
No-one was inside the flat, but there were cats - and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service quickly got to work to make sure they were "feline" okay: