Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Updates on Wednesday 5 July 2017
Wakefield gallery named UK's top museum
The Hepworth Wakefield beats the Tate Modern to the £100,000 Museum of the Year prize.Read more
Watch: 'What's promised must be done' over Grenfell Tower - Healey
James Vincent
BBC Look North
South Yorkshire Labour MP and Shadow Housing Secretary John Healey has been speaking in the House of Commons about the government's response to the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in London.
The Wentworth and Dearne MP acknowledged that the housing minister, Alok Sharma, has had a "testing" start to his time in the role.
However, Mr Healey said the government had been "off the pace at each stage following this terrible tragedy":
Listen: Councils struggle to fund congestion schemes - MP
Nathan Turvey
BBC Radio York News
A total of £1bn a year is to be spent on reducing traffic congestion in rural towns and villages across the country.
Councils will be allowed to take a share money being made available from road tax.
Speaking during a special Commons debate, the Conservative MP for York Outer, Julian Sturdy, said councils often struggle to find the cash for projects meant to ease congestion such as the York outer ring road:
New scheme to get people walking in Sheffield
Andy Kershaw
Reporter, BBC Radio Sheffield
A new scheme to help people who are looking for work enjoy a healthier lifestyle has launched across Sheffield.
The Walking for Purpose scheme was piloted in Hillsborough but is now spreading out across the city.
I've been to Newfield Green Library, in Gleadless, to meet Thomas Hall, one of the people behind the project, to find out more:
One third of arrested drink-drivers in North Yorkshire 'at least twice legal limit'
A third of people arrested during North Yorkshire's latest drink and drug-driving campaign were at least double the legal alcohol limit, the force has revealed.
A total of 33 out of the 98 drivers arrested between 1 June and 30 June provided a reading of 70 microgrammes or more - at least double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
The highest reading of the campaign was provided by a 43-year-old man from Thirsk who was over four times the legal limit.
He's now due to appear in front of Northallerton Magistrates next week.
Roads Policing Sgt Andy Morton says: "The number of drivers we have arrested and prosecuted throughout June, and the levels of alcohol we have found in some drivers' systems, only makes us more determined to use the resources we have available to identify, arrest and prosecute these irresponsible drivers."
South and West Yorkshire among top five areas hit by firefighter job losses - Union
Shahid Hussain
BBC Local Live, Leeds
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) says it's obtained figures showing more than 11,000 firefighters' jobs have been cut in the UK in the past seven years.
It says nearly 8,000 of the posts involved full-time firefighters, with South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire in the top five worst affected areas.
Matt Wrack, general secretary of the FBU, says the job losses are a serious threat to public safety:
Jet2 apologises after Tenerife hotel online price error
About 100 people have had their holidays in Tenerife cancelled by travel firm Jet2 after a website error.
Prices briefly advertised online for holidays at the Hard Rock Hotel in the Canary Islands were too low, with the company later cancelling bookings made.
Several people told BBC Radio Leeds they had received a booking confirmation and had even reserved their seats on a plane, only for the holiday to be cancelled.
Customers were given the option to pay the remainder of the actual price, but this was often nearly double the original advertised fee.
Jet2 has apologised to customers affected and said all had received full refunds.
Huddersfield Town left-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis is to join League One Portsmouth on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old’s loan runs until 31 May next year, although the Terriers have the ability to recall the left-back in January.
Holmes-Dennis made 11 starts and four substitute appearances for Town during its Sky Bet Championship play-off-winning campaign.
They included appearances in both semi-final matches against Sheffield Wednesday.
BreakingMan's body found in Dewsbury canal
A man's body has been recovered from a canal in Deswbury.
Police were called just before 15:00 after the discovery was made in water near a bridge at Forge Lane.
Emergency services are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing, police say.
Man jailed for Bradford Bowling Cemetery graveside attack
A knife-wielding man who attacked an elderly couple as they tended a grave has been jailed for 10 years.
The husband and wife, both in their 70s, were visiting Bowling Cemetery in Bradford on 10 May when they were confronted by Robert Seaman, 29.
Bradford Crown Court heard Seaman, who had been taking drugs, pushed the pair over and struck the man in the face.
Seaman, of Douglas Road, Bradford, admitted offences including robbery, assault, vehicle theft and burglary.
York City will be at home to AFC Telford on Saturday 5 August, the first day of the National League North season, it's been revealed.
Meanwhile, Harrogate Town will also be at home - they'll entertain Nuneaton Town.
The first of two North Yorkshire derbies between the sides will take place at the CNG Stadium on Saturday 23 September.
The return fixture will be at Bootham Crescent on Saturday 7 April.
FC Halifax Town now know they'll begin life in the National League at home to Aldershot on Saturday 5 August, after the fixtures for the 2017-18 season were released.
The Shaymen are playing in the fifth tier of English football during the next campaign after beating Chorley FC in the National League North play-off final in May.
Other key dates for the West Yorkshire side include a trip to Macclesfield on Boxing Day and an awayday at Maidstone United to end their campaign on 28 April 2018.
Sheffield tower block cladding latest
Charlotte Rose
BBC Radio Sheffield Political Reporter
Sheffield City Council's chief executive has been updating councillors about cladding on the city's tower blocks following the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in London.
Cladding on Hanover Tower in Broomhall is not the same brand as was used at Grenfell, John Mothersole has said.
Samples from only one private rented housing block in the city have failed the new fire safety tests, he added.
Mr Mothersole also said the council was "clarifying" why cladding on Hanover tower which had originally passed tests when it was installed is now deemed unsafe:
Van appeals for missing Harrogate 16-year-old
Elly Fiorentini
BBC Local Live, Yorkshire
A missing 16-year-old boy from Harrogate is one of the first people to feature in a high-profile national campaign on the side of vans run by a major wholesale delivery company.
The appeals, by the national Missing People charity, will run on vans operated UK-wide by Palmer and Harvey, which has a depot in Leeds.
One of the first appeals to feature on vans delivering across Yorkshire is for Abdullah Abdrabo, who was last seen in Harrogate on 2 October last year.
The company will also feature images of other people who are missing from across the UK relevant to their delivery areas.
The firm says it hopes the campaign will raise further awareness of missing people in the area.
Woman charged over 'seagull walking' in York
A woman has been charged with animal cruelty offences after being seen walking a seagull on a lead.
Police found the woman walking the bird in Parliament Street in York on 28 June. The injured bird had to be put down.
The 44-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with taking a wild bird and injuring a wild bird.
She is also charged with using abusive and threatening behaviour and is due to appear before magistrates on 14 July.
Sheffield job centre staff to hold week-long strike
Katie Galbraith
BBC Radio Sheffield News
The Public and Commercial Services Union has announced that its members at a job centre in Sheffield have vote for strike action.
Union members at the Eastern Avenue Job Centre will walk out between 17 and 21 July after the site was earmarked for closure.
This will be the second batch of industrial action following a week-long walkout in June.
Family 'overwhelmed' by bullied boy's birthday appeal response
A father who started a campaign asking celebrities to send birthday greetings to his son who is being bullied said he has been overwhelmed by the response.
Chris Hope-Smith, from Leeds, posted on Twitter asking if people could send positive messages to his son, Ollie, who is celebrating his ninth birthday.
He said what started as a request to try and cheer Ollie up turned out to be a "wonderful adventure":
Tweets have come from people such as David Cameron, Stormzy, astronaut Tim Peake and South Yorkshire's very own Dame Jess Ennis-Hill:
Yorkshire v Somerset: Day Three
BBC Sport
The afternoon session of the third day of the County Championship match between Yorkshire and Somerset is now under way in Scarborough.
During lunch, BBC commentator Dave Callaghan took a moment to have this photo taken with a fan:
The morning session belonged to the visitors as they bowled the White Rose out for 213 and then reached the interval at 36/0.
That's a lead of 91 runs - and you can listen to the match here.
Missing rapist could be in Bridlington
The search for a convicted double rapist has moved from Leicestershire to Yorkshire.
Sean Perry (pictured), 46, who also uses the surnames Cawthray and Goldthorpe, was last seen at his probation-approved address in Leicester on 19 June.
Perry is known to have links to Bridlington, Leeds and Suffolk and Leicestershire police ask people to look out for him and contact them if they see him.
Yorkshireman makes money from loose change
Shahid Hussain
BBC Local Live, Leeds
This Yorkshireman has made £15,000 from selling rare coins he finds in his change.
And its not rocket science! Here's how he does it...
BreakingRoot to bat at 4 for England
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on TMS
Sheffield's Joe Root will bat at number four when he leads England for the first time tomorrow against South Africa in the first test at Lords.
His Yorkshire team mates Gary Ballance will be at number three and Jonny Bairstow batting at number five as well as keeping wicket.
The match begins at 11:00 tomorrow morning (weather permitting) with ball-by-ball commentary on the BBC's Test Match Special and in-play highlights via the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
The Special Olympics: Jim Carter
Paulette Edwards
Presenter, BBC Radio Sheffield
The Special Olympics take place in Sheffield in August and ahead of it I'm speaking to some of the people taking part and some of the people who are involved in the competition.
Harrogate born actor, Jim Carter who played Mr Carson in Downton Abbey, is the charity's patron and will be hosting the opening ceremony at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground alongside Chris Kamara and Suzie Perry.
He told me how he first got involved with the organisation:
You can tickets for the opening ceremony which takes place on Tuesday 8th August here.
Inspirational Jordanian explorer will share his story in Bradford today
In 2008, Mostafa Salameh became the first Jordanian ever to climb Mount Everest and the idea came to him in a dream.
He is one of only thirteen people ever to climb the Seven Summits and conquer both the North and South Pole, known as the ‘Explorers Grand Slam’ and he'll be telling his story at The Bradford Literature Festival today.
Mostafa will be Bradford Coillege today, sharing his stories at of scaling the highest peaks and conquering the deadliest landscapes, whilst also spreading a message of tolerance and faith throughout the world.
Teenage boy missing after leaving college course in Leeds
Yorkshire Evening Post
A 17-year-old boy has gone missing after leaving his college in Leeds.
Ryan Lotherington, from Holbeck, attends Learning Curve, an adult education and training provider based at the Harewood Barracks army reserve centre on Skinner Lane.
Further arrests made following Sheffield stabbing
Detectives investigating a stabbing on Sunday 2 July, have arrested two men in connection with the incident.
A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. and remain in police custody.
Emergency services were called to the Wicker at around 03:15, following reports that two men, aged 24 and 37, had suffered stab wounds during an altercation.
The 24-year-old remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, have now both been released under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers.
Fundraising continues for girl rescued by Yorkshire Air Ambulance
Since Charlotte Leighton was seriously injured in an accident 11 years ago, she and her family have raised over £100,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Next month she's doing a skydive from 15,000 feet over Lincolnshire with her dad Colin and sister Serena.
She suffered serious injuries in a road accident near her home in Tollerton near York in 2006 and was airlifted to hospital in Leeds.
Serena says she wouldn't be alive today if it hadn't been for the team at the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.