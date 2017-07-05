Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A third of people arrested during North Yorkshire's latest drink and drug-driving campaign were at least double the legal alcohol limit, the force has revealed.

A total of 33 out of the 98 drivers arrested between 1 June and 30 June provided a reading of 70 microgrammes or more - at least double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The highest reading of the campaign was provided by a 43-year-old man from Thirsk who was over four times the legal limit.

He's now due to appear in front of Northallerton Magistrates next week.

Roads Policing Sgt Andy Morton says: "The number of drivers we have arrested and prosecuted throughout June, and the levels of alcohol we have found in some drivers' systems, only makes us more determined to use the resources we have available to identify, arrest and prosecute these irresponsible drivers."