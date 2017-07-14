Yorkshire montage

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Summary

  1. Man charged with modern slavery offences over missing girls
  2. Bradford flats fail fire safety test
  3. Huddersfield hospital campaigners 'betrayed' by plans for replacement
  4. Plans for 20mph zone in Sheffield city centre
  5. Honorary degree from Yorkshire university for David Blunkett
  6. Buses instead of trams on some Sheffield routes
  7. Second time around for old bikes in Barnsley
  8. Russell Crowe to pay gig in Leeds
  9. Updates on Friday 14 July 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Barton, Adam Pinder-Smith and Nick Wilmshurst

All times stated are UK

Leeds Rhinos 10-7 Hull FC

Ryan Hall

Ryan Hall scores his 250th career try to help Leeds come from behind to beat Hull FC and remain second in Super League.

Our five top stories today

That's all from us for today, we'll be back on Monday from 06:30 with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for Yorkshire.

Before we go, let's look back at some of our top stories from today:

  1. Man charged with modern slavery offences over missing Vietnamese girls
  2. Bradford flats fail fire safety test
  3. Reduced speed limit in Sheffield city centre?
  4. Leeds man convicted in vacuum scam
  5. Sheffield-born player is most expensive English defender ever

See you next week.

Could Sheffield see 20 mph speed limit?

Howard Pressman

Presenter, BBC Radio Sheffield

This morning we heard news that Sheffield city centre could have a speed limit of 20 mph in places.

Here's a list of the streets that would be affected by the change:

Street sign
BBC

Douglas Johnson is a Green party councillor for City Ward and told me his view:

Cyclists take over Sheffield city centre

Adam Pinder-Smith

BBC Local Live, Yorkshire

The annual Sheffield City Ride is taking place on Sunday.

The event is designed to get the public on their bikes safe in the knowledge that they won't run into vehicles as the roads are closed off.

Here's the route:

Sheffield city ride
British Cycling

In preparation for the event roads will closed across Sheffield on Suunday between 08:30 and 16:00.

Here's some more details as to what will and won't be open:

World Para-athletics Championships: West Yorkshire's hopefuls

Tonight the World Para-athletics Championships begins, and there's plenty for us in West Yorkshire to be shouting about, with two world-class Paralypians taking part.

Kadeena Cox and Hannah Cockroft
Getty Images

It is being billed as the biggest edition of the event ever, with more tickets sold for the event at the London Stadium than in all of the eight previous championships combined.

Halifax's Hannah Cockroft won three gold medals at Rio 2016 and can repeat the feat in London in the 100m, 400m and 800m. She already has 12 Paralympic and World titles to her name.

Leeds' Kadeena Cox made a name for herself in Brazil by winning gold on the cycling track and athletics track, and will hope to add a 400m world title to her accomplishments.

Wakefield Council Leader reassures local businesse over plans for market hall development

Shop owners in Wakefield city centre have been assured that business will not be affected by the arrival of a new shopping centre.

Wakefield Market Hall proposed development
Wakefield Express

Talks to close the existing £3m Market Hall and turn it into a cinema complex have been ongoing since 2014.

Council Leader Peter Box defended the arrival of the new shopping centre, saying that the correct market research will take place.

Clearly in this case, Sovereign Centros have done that research and they believe they can make a profit."

Peter BoxWakefield Council Leader

It comes after claims that the new build could drive away business from existing shopping centres and independent businesses.

We must get the balance between the big firms that we want because they've got the jobs that people need, but at the same time invest in smaller firms in a niche market."

Peter BoxWakefield Council Leader

Arrest warrant for York 'seagull walking' woman

Police are searching for a woman who was arrested for walking a seagull on a lead after she failed to appear in court.

Parliament Street
Google

Officers found Anna Marie Marshall, 44, of no fixed abode, walking the bird in Parliament Street in York on 28 June.

She was due to appear at York Magistrates' Court charged with animal cruelty offences and using abusive and threatening behaviour. An arrest warrant has been issued.

The injured bird had to be put down.

'Ring road spend is worth it'

Nick Morris

BBC Radio York

The man in charge of transport in York says spending £32m upgrading parts of the outer ring road will be money well spent.

Senior councillors have approved the five-year project to improve seven roundabouts between Wetherby Road and Monks Cross.

The road will be widened to three lanes approaching each island and widened to two lanes leaving them and Ian Gillies says alternative solutions are simply unaffordable at present:

Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, between J26 for M606 and J27 for M621 affecting J24 for A629.

M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M62 eastbound between J26, M606 (Chain Bar) and J27, M621 (Gildersome), because of an accident involving three cars. Congestion to J24, A629 (Ainley Top).

Lincoln woman convicted in vacuum scam

Nick Wilmshurst

BBC Local Live, Yorkshire

A man from Leeds and his mother have been convicted of conning elderly and vulnerable people out of money by convincing them their vacuum needed servicing.

Dyson
Getty Images

Thomas Scoffin, 31 from Park Avenue in Leeds and his mother Linda Scoffin, 66 from Hall Drive in Lincoln were convicted of conspiracy to defraud at Leeds Crown Court today.

The pair cold-called their victims and falsely claimed that their Dyson vacuum cleaners needed servicing and that their company Excel Servicing represented the manufacturer.

They over charged for parts, as much as 10 times the true value, which funded a lavish lifestyle of holidays, high-end clothing and a wedding for Ms Scoffin.

They are due to be sentenced 18 August

The company deliberately targeted elderly and vulnerable people including some who had dementia."

Colin RumfordTrading Standards

Fury as pupils sent home from South Yorkshire school for shirt tribute to tragic Bradley Lowery

Yorkshire Post

Parents have erupted in anger after pupils at a South Yorkshire school were sent home - for wearing shirts as a tribute to tragic youngster Bradley Lowery on the day of his funeral.

School girls
Jay Haywood Crean

Man honoured for helping save woman's life

A man from Barnsley has been honoured for clambering into a crashed car to help save a woman’s life.

Richard Chadburn, from Hoyland, came across a vehicle that was on its side with three people in it.

Police have presented him with a commendation for his actions in helping to save the life of the76-year-old woman by bearing her body weight for 40 minutes until the emergency services arrived.

Richard Chadburn
South Yorkshire Police

His action prevented further injury, say police, and they're praising his compassion in helping the woman.

Kyle Walker: The most expensive English player ever

Andy Giddings

Sports Editor, BBC Sheffield

Sheffield-born Kyle Walker has just become the costliest English player in the history of football.

He's just put this on social media to announce his transfer from Tottenham to Manchester City:

View more on twitter

The 27-year-old right back has agreed the move for a fee that could be as much as £50 million.

The five-year contract will also see his former club Sheffield United benefit, as they have a sell on clause in the contract that took him from Bramall Lane to north London in 2009.

BreakingSheffield-born player is most expensive English defender ever

BBC Sport

Sheffield-born footballer Kyle Walker has become the most expensive English defender in the history of football.

He's attained the accolade following his move from Tottenham to Manchester City was agreed.

His initial fee will be £45 million and he's signed a five-year contract.

Sheffield United are in line to receive 10% of the deal as he played at Bramall Lane early in his career.

Leeds family spend four hours finding lost car

Staff at a shopping centre spent four hours helping a Leeds family track down their car after they had forgotten where it was parked.

Carmen Railton
BBC

The family, from Leeds, arrived for their daughter's graduation in Hull on Wednesday and parked in a rush.

As reported in the Hull Daily Mail, they approached St Stephen's staff Carmen Railton and Ebrima Touray after spending an hour looking for their car.

The vehicle was eventually found at the King William car park.

They said they knew the car was in a pay and display car park, which was £2.50 all day and closed at 18:30."

Carmen Railton

Graves Park refurbishment confirmed

Jenny Eells

BBC Radio Sheffield

Almost £300,000 has been put aside to help revamp Graves Park in Sheffield.

The project has been financed partly by the sale of Cobnar Cottage and some other grants and will see the play equipment improved, tennis courts revamped and toilets upgraded.

Mary Lee is the cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure on Sheffield City Council and told me why they've spent the money in this way:

Some work is underway with other parts of the project taking place throughout the rest of 2017.

The Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle to receive £750,000 funding

The Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle have secured funding of £750,000 for a groundbreaking new project, Yorkshire Sculpture International.

The Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle
Yorkshire Sculpture Park/Hepworth Wakefield/Leeds Art Gallery/ The Henry Moore Institute

Funding for the project will come from the Arts Council England's Ambition for Excellence programme.

It combines Leeds Art Gallery, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Henry Moore Institute and The Hepworth Wakefield - which recently picked up the award for UK's Museum of the Year, 2017.

The project will be showcased in Leeds and Wakefield from July to September 2019, with planning beginning in July 2018.

Yorkshire has long been celebrated for its wealth of sculpture and I’m delighted that we are funding this project."

Sarah MaxfieldArts Council England

Kid G in the ring this weekend

Shamir Masri

BBC Look North

Tomorrow night, Sheffield featherweight boxer Kid Galahad steps into the ring at Wembley Arena taking on Mexican Jose Cayetano for the vacant IBF Intercontinental title.

A win for Kid G would propel him up the world rankings and in 2018 it's likely he'll be matched up against the best in his division and finally get his world title shot.

He's on the under card Chris Eubank Jr's IBO world title defence against Arthur Abraham.

Ahead of the fight I caught up with him at the Ingle Gym in Wincobank:

Severe accident: A618 South Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A618 South Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Boston Castle Grove and Brunswick Road.

A618 South Yorkshire - A618 Moorgate Road in Rotherham closed in both directions between the Boston Castle Grove junction and the Brunswick Road junction, because of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle.

Brake pipes cut on cars in Sheffield

Adam Pinder-Smith

BBC Local Live, Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police are asking vehicle owners to be on their guard after a series of brake pipes were cut.

Three incidents in the Greystones area of Sheffield have been reported in the last six weeks.

The damage has occurred on Greystones Road and Dobbin Hill.

Greystones in Sheffield
Google

The force are now advising you inspect under your vehicle, looking for any obvious fluid that maybe visible around the wheels and also try the brakes using the foot pedal before starting your journey.

Any information relating to crimes can be passed on via 101.

Hull KR approach Rhinos captain McGuire

Danny McGuire

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens says any move for Leeds captain Danny McGuire would be dependent on promotion to Super League.

Read more

'Betrayal' claim over Huddersfield Royal Infirmary shake-up

Campaigners claim local people have been betrayed over plans to close a major hospital and replace it with a smaller 64-bed unit.

HRI
BBC

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust want to close Huddersfield Royal Infirmary (HRI) and move A&E services to Halifax.

A consultation held in 2016 had proposed the replacement hospital for Huddersfield would have 120 beds.

The trust said the proposals were based on medical advice from clinicians.

Two arrested for stealing parking meters in York

Two men in York have been arrested on suspicion of stealing parking meters last night.

Carlisle Street car park
Google

At about 21:15 a van crashed into a parking meter on Wigginton Road, people got out and loaded it into the van.

A short time after that it happened again at Carlisle Street car park, at this point the police arrived and chased the men.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man of no fixed address and a 22-year-old man from Doncaster. They remain in police custody.

Listen: Football's coming home to Scarborough.

After ten years playing home games in Bridlington, almost 20 miles away, Scarborough Athletic have a new, permanent pitch.

Flamingo Land Stadium is sold out for tomorrow's friendly between the Sea Dogs and Sheffield United.

Long-time fan, Jamie Daniel, says its a high point in the club's sometimes chequered history:

Fewer trams on purple route

Mick Lunney

BBC Radio Sheffield

Buses will replace some scheduled trams from today.

Sheffield's Supertram have announced that they're making temporary changes to the purple route from today due to "reduced tram availability".

On weekdays the first two trams of the morning will operate as normal, across the full route before being replaced by a more frequent bus replacement service between Herdings Park and Gleadless Townend.

Trams will then run again along the entire route just after 19:30.

Supertram purple route changes
Sheffield Supertram

On Saturdays the purple route will operate trams until 09:26 along the whole line, then buses will run between Herdings Park and Gleadless Townend until just before 19:00.

The purple route will run in its entirety on Sundays as normal.

Yorkshire Dales National Park funding is 'pathetic'

The boss of the Yorkshire Dales National Park has said the funding they receive from government is "pathetic."

David Butterworth is responsible for the day to day running of the Park.

Speaking to Jonathan Cowap on BBC Radio York he compared the amount they receive to funding just announced to upgrade some roundabouts on York's outer ring-road:

Blunkett receives honorary degree from Yorkshire university

Charlotte Rose

BBC Radio Sheffield Political Reporter

Former Sheffield MP, David Blunkett has received an honorary degree from the University of Huddersfield 40 years after he attended the institution.

He graduated from what was then called the Polytechnic of Huddersfield in 1973 with a certificate of education.

David Blunkett when a student in Huddersfield
University of Huddersfield

Today he returned to campus to receive his award for services to government and education.

He was MP for Hillsborough and Brightside between 1987 and 2015 and spent eight years in cabinet beginning as the Secretary of State for Education and Employment in Tony Blair's Labour government after the 1997 general election.

Here he is on stage, talking to the audience after receiving his prize:

David Blunkett
University of Huddersfield

He spoke to the University of Huddersfield about the day:

Bradford flats fail fire safety test

Cladding on a seven storey block of flats in Bradford has failed fire safety tests.

Landmark House
Google

Landmark House, which is privately owned, has 91 apartments as well as shops on the ground floor.

The tests were carried out following the devastating Grenfell tower fire in London.

A meeting with people who live in the city centre block is likely to take place next week.

Russell Crowe's top three links to West Yorkshire

Jamie Raynor

BBC Yorkshire Live

It's been announced that Hollywood A-lister Russell Crowe will perform at Leeds' City Varieties Hall this September.

He said: "I have a deep connection and love of Yorkshire, I just wanted to play somewhere that would be in that area."

Russell Crowe
Getty Images

So why does the New Zealand-born Crowe love Yorkshire so much?

  • As well as being a box office super star, he's also an avid Leeds United supporter, nearly buying the club in 2015.
  • He loves a good old fashioned 'cuppa', with Yorkshire Tea being a favourite.
  • In 2008, he helped organise a rugby league game between Leeds Rhinos and the South Sydney Rabbitohs for Australia Day.

He had me at Yorkshire Tea.

Rotherham health campaign nominated for national award

Wendy Middleton

BBC Radio Sheffield

A project which uses exercise to help Rotherham people manage long-term health conditions has been short-listed for a national award.

The scheme, led by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, is called the Active for Health and has helped over 800 people to live a more active lifestyle during the first 18 months of its existence.

Fitness project in Rotherham
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

It's been named as finalist in the Association for Public Service Excellence awards in the Best Health and Wellbeing Initiative category.

The recognition by APSE demonstrates how much we have achieved in a short time and I'm sure Rotherham residents will be behind the project and wish them luck."

Rebecca AtchinsonRotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

Woman hit with pole in attempted robbery in Huddersfield

A woman was attacked with a metal pole when a man tried to take her handbag in Huddersfield.

Standiforth Road
Google

It happened on Wednesday morning on Standiforth Road in Dalton.

The 40-year-old woman was walking along the street when the came up to her and grabbed her handbag. She resisted him and tried to run off.

As she tried to get away the man, who police think was aged in his late teens and was wearing grey tracksuit top and navy tracksuit bottoms, hit her on the leg with the pole.

The man ran off, and didn't manage to get her handbag.

Reduced speed limit in Sheffield city centre?

Charlotte Rose

BBC Radio Sheffield Political Reporter

Sheffield city centre could be set to become a 20mph zone.

The city council want to put the speed limit in place to make it a nicer place to visit and to help regeneration.

If successful, these are the routes that will be changed:

Proposed 20mph zone
Sheffield City Council

Would you be in favour of the speed limit being reduce? Here's what some people in Sheffield think:

Jack Scott is responsible for transport at Sheffield Council and explained why the proposal has been suggested:

Divers look to secure world title

BBC Sport

Olympic champions Jack Laugher, from Yorkshire, and Chris Mears are looking to complete their set of major diving titles with World Championship gold this weekend.

Jack Laugher and Chris Mears
Getty Images

The British pair won gold in the synchronised 3m springboard at Rio 2016 last year and are also the European and Commonwealth champions.

Their best Worlds result came two years ago, when they finished third in Kazan.

"It would be sensational and really amazing to add to the titles we already have," Laugher, 22, told BBC Sport.

Fines for Bradford taxi drivers cause dispute

Bradford council and four of the city's large cab companies are in dispute.

Taxi
BBC

It's after fines were introduced for drivers of cars who failed council safety checks.

The council says it's found two of every five cars are still failing their checks - with many vehicles having defects.

But the drivers say the council is letting them down.

War of the Roses: English cricket's greatest rivalry

BBC Sport

The White and Red rose do battle tonight at Old Trafford as Yorkshire take on Lancashire in the T20 blast.

A win for the Vikings could see them top the North Group depending on how results go elsewhere across the country.

Adam Lyth and Peter Handscomb are ready to put on a show in front of a sell-out crowd:

Once play begins you can listen to ball-by-ball commentary of the match here.

'A big car park': York ring-road £32m upgrade

The man in charge of transport in York says spending £32m upgrading parts of the city's outer ring road will be money well spent.

Senior councillors have approved the five-year project to improve seven roundabouts between Wetherby Road and Monks Cross.

The road will be widened to three lanes approaching each roundabout and widened to two lanes leaving them.

Critics say the money should go towards dualling that stretch of road, but Councillor Ian Gillies, who called the road a "big car park," says they can't afford to sit still:

Watch: In good form - Yorkshire Sculpture Park turns 40

Happy birthday to the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

The open air gallery at West Bretton is 40-years-old.

Here's a brief peak at some of its latest pieces:

Yorkshire's big sporting weekend

Rob Staton

BBC Radio Sheffield

There are some big sporting events happening across the UK over the next few days with stars from across Yorkshire taking part.

Sheffield's Joe Root leads the England cricket team at Trent Bridge in the second test against South Africa.

View more on twitter

Oliver Rowland makes his Silverstone debut on Sunday behind the wheel of his Formula 2 car in one of the support races at the British Grand Prix:

View more on twitter

Doncaster's Jo Butterfiled is representing her country at in the World Para Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London along with Hannah Cockroft and Kadeena Cox:

View more on twitter

And on Saturday, Sheffield boxer Kid Galahad returns to the ring this for a world title eliminator fight:

View more on twitter

Best of luck to all of you and make sure the "Yorkshire" chant rings loud and proud.

Russell Crowe to play gig in Leeds

The Hollywood A-lister, Russell Crowe is coming to the UK to play two gigs...and one of them is in West Yorkshire!

Russell Crowe
Getty Images

The Oscar winning actor's latest musical project goes by the name "Indoor Garden Party".

In September he'll appear at the Leeds' City Varieties Hall.

I have a deep connection and love of Yorkshire, I just wanted to play somewhere that would be in that area."

Russell Crowe

