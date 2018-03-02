Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

The military will stand down from working with Lincolnshire's emergency services from 22:00 tonight.
The army along with the RAF have been supporting the police during the difficult weather conditions.
Supt Phil Vickers says it's appropriate to release the excellent military support.
Good Samaritan clears the snow in Sowerby Bridge
We've heard lots of feelgood stories from people helping others out in the snow.
Thanks to one of our Yorkshire Live readers for sending in this lovely tale from a supermarket in Sowerby Bridge:
Today, on my way to the shop I saw a member of Tesco staff
politely approach the lad in the high viz gear who was busily shovelling snow
outside the store. When asked if he had been sent by Tesco HQ, he said, no.
In
amazement, the staff member asked "then, who sent you?" to which he
answered, "Nobody" after which he went back to shovelling, single
handedly.
I watched him clearing the pathways and car park of snow. Amazing!
M62 latest: Motorway closed 'into this evening'
The M62 is likely to remain closed into this evening according to Highways England.
The agency says there are now wind speeds of up to 90mph and that they've kept the road closed "for the safety of drivers".
Highways England say the snow has now
been cleared from the M62 but they are still spreading salt to
keep it free from ice so it can open as soon as winds drop below 60 mph.
They also revealed that a gap was cut in the barrier yesterday evening so that cars could turn around and continue their journeys.
We’d urge drivers to avoid travelling this evening if at all possible as the diversion routes for the motorway are also very busy”
Warning over thin ice on ponds and lakes
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has warned people to be careful near frozen lakes or ponds this weekend.
Fire Chiefs say thin ice can be very dangerous and if anyone were to fall into freezing water it would be a life-threatening situation.
Cold water shock is a natural human response and causes people to panic and gasp for air but then take in water instead.
WYFRS says even good swimmers can get into difficulty.
We would like to remind the people of West Yorkshire about the perils of frozen ponds and lakes and the immediate debilitating effect on the body of falling into cold water"
Missing man last seen in Huddersfield
Have you seen this man?
He's been missing since Wednesday and was last seen in Huddersfield.
West Yorkshire Police say Reuben Smith from Holmfirth was last seen at 18:00 in Huddersfield.
Officers say the 47-year-old was last seen wearing an Adidas woolly hat, army-style Superdry jacket, black boots and jeans.
Ferens Gallery gets new Sea of Hull photo
A new "Sea of Hull" photograph is making its way to the Ferens Art Gallery.
It will join the existing collection from the memorable day in July 2016 when thousands stripped down and painted themselves blue for a project by the artist Spencer Tunick.
The new aerial shot over Hull's Scale Lane Bridge will be on display from August.
To add a further work by this international artist to our permanent collection is great news for the gallery and art lovers"
Military teams help hundreds of NHS staff to and from work
Military teams in Lincolnshire have been getting NHS and emergency services staff to and from work during the bad weather over the past few days.
The latest figures we've been given show that 96 staff moves were carried out yesterday, including a surgeon being taken to an operation and medical supplies being transported.
Meanwhile, a total of 55 staff moves were carried out up to lunchtime today, we've been told.
'Incredible teamwork' from emergency services on A65
These pictures have just been tweeted by a West Yorkshire motorway policeman from the A65 last night:
They really show the kind of conditions the police, Highways England and mountain rescue teams were trying to deal with.
PC Martin Willis said they were battling 95 mph winds as they tried to move snow to free motorists.
He said in a tweet "Incredible teamwork last night by mountain rescue @WYP_RPU@HighwaysYORKS and local farmers, to rescue stranded drivers and try to reopen roads!
Battling 95mph wind gusts, extreme wind chill and blizzard conditions."
Snow chance of getting to work
How did your commute to work go today?
This was Simon Jones' attempt to make it into the office - but, as you can see, the road through Holmfirth was totally blocked due to the ice and snow:
Your top stories across Lincolnshire
The top stories so far today from Lincolnshire include:
Yorkshire's top stories today include:
Yorkshire's top stories today include:
Your top stories across the area
The top stories from East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire so far today:
Police in Halifax search for man exposing himself
Police in Halifax say they're hunting a serial flasher who indecently assaulted a woman in a pedestrian subway.
Officers say they've had a number of reports of a man exposing himself to women at the bottom of Pellon Lane in the town, they say he is aged 20 to 30 years old.
In the latest incident, a woman in her 30s was walking through the subway, she noticed a man stood at one end who exposed himself and assaulted her - She ran off and was unharmed.
The police have had reports of the same thing happening to women from 12 February to last Wednesday between 09:00 and 17:15.
Hull FC's Sika Manu helps home country after cyclone
Hull FC star Sika Manu says he was happy to help his home country Tonga after a devastating cyclone hit the Pacific island last week.
Manu didn't travel back from New South Wales with his fellow Black and White team mates, instead he made the journey to Tonga.
He says he was simply happy to help his home country get back on to its feet.
Cyclone Gita, a category four storm, hit the Pacific country of Tonga last month causing widespread damage.
As the snow melts, the icicles form...
Some of the snow seems to be melting today in Lincoln, finally.
And in the process it's creating some rather beautiful icicles...
Siemens rail factory plans: Goole 'offers many things'
Bosses at Siemens say Goole is the right place to build a £200m rail factory with the potential to create 700 jobs.
Siemens has signed a long-term lease on a 67-acre site in Goole to build a facility manufacturing trains for UK operators.
Gordon Wakeford, managing director of Siemens Mobility, says the firm has been "scouring the country" looking for the right place to build a factory and Goole "offers us many things".
Meanwhile, Vernon Barker, managing director of Siemens Rail Systems, says one of the main reasons to choose Goole is that the town has the space.
"When you're choosing where to put a factory of this size, it's about the equivalent of 40 football pitches, it's a big site," says Mr Barker.
M62 latest: Follow diversions or 'don't travel'
This was the scene on the A640 from Huddersfield to Newhay a little earlier - at the equivalent of J21 of the M62:
Members of the Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team (HVMRT) have been out helping stranded motorists after the road was completely blocked by snow.
The HVMRT says people's sat navs have been directing them up there and is warning people to "travel west via alternative routes - or not at all".
M62 latest: Pregnant woman stuck on coach for nine hours
A pregnant woman was stranded in a coach for nine hours on the M62 near Rochdale in winds of up to 90mph, it's emerged.
She was one of 60 people stuck on a coach trying to get to Leeds.
Meanwhile, one woman in Milnrow put up five people in her home while others were sent to a rescue centre.
Council tax to rise in North East Lincolnshire
Council tax in North East Linconlshire is to go up by almost 5%.
The local authority's budget plans were passed by councillors last night.
Last week, opposition parties voted against the budget, but they finally had to agree on it or risk the authority being put into special measures.
Postponed Tigers game gets new date
Hull City's game at Ipswich Town has been re-arranged for Tuesday 13 March with kick-off at 19:45.
The game was due to be played tomorrow but has been called off due to bad weather.