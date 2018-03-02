Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Police in Halifax say they're hunting a serial flasher who indecently assaulted a woman in a pedestrian subway.

Officers say they've had a number of reports of a man exposing himself to women at the bottom of Pellon Lane in the town, they say he is aged 20 to 30 years old.

In the latest incident, a woman in her 30s was walking through the subway, she noticed a man stood at one end who exposed himself and assaulted her - She ran off and was unharmed.

The police have had reports of the same thing happening to women from 12 February to last Wednesday between 09:00 and 17:15.