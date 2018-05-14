Yorkshire montage

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Summary

  1. Huddersfield Infirmary downgrade 'not in interests of locals' - Health Secretary
  2. New arrests after fatal stabbing at house in Huddersfield
  3. Sheffield Pride in climbdown over "celebration not protest" comments
  4. Bradford head-stamp killer guilty of murder
  5. "One Yorkshire" devolution plan won't get government backing - Ex-Minister
  6. Road closed as suspected WWII shell found in Barnsley
  7. Lost Barnsley theatre sculpture found in Wakefield garden
  8. Sainsbury's-Asda may 'have to sell at least 73 shops'
  9. Wakefield councillor sacked over 'offensive' comments
  10. Labour Parliamentary candidate for York stands down
  11. Fans queue overnight in Sheffield for ultra-rare Arctic Monkeys LP
  12. Live updates on Friday 11 May 2018
  13. Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news

Live Reporting

By Elly Fiorentini and Kate Linderholm

All times stated are UK

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J39 for A636 Wakefield and J40 for A638 Ossett.

M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J39, A636 (Wakefield) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Arsenal

Arsene Wenger

Emlyn Begley

BBC Sport

Arsene Wenger's 1,235-game reign as Arsenal manager comes to an end with a victory over Huddersfield on the final day.

Read more

Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, at J26 for M606.

M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on exit slip road to M606 northbound eastbound at J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of an accident.

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J26 for M606.

M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on entry slip road westbound at J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of a broken down vehicle.

Yorkshire in trouble against Surrey

Surrey's Sam Curran

Sam Curran takes his 100th first-class wicket and Joe Root is out twice in a day as Surrey dominate against Yorkshire.

Read more

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J28 for A650 and J29 for M1.

M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J28, A650 (Tingley) and J29, M1 (Lofthouse), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Doncaster Rovers Belles win WSL 2 title

Doncaster Rovers Belles

Doncaster Rovers Belles cap their WSL 2 title success with victory in their penultimate game against Millwall.

Read more

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J25 for A644.

M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on entry slip road and slow traffic eastbound at J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of a broken down vehicle.

Harrogate and Braintree win play-offs

Braintree celebrate with the play-off winners' trophy

Harrogate Town and Braintree Town win promotion to the National League after victory in their respective play-off finals.

Read more

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J41 for A650 and J40 for A638 Ossett.

M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J41, A650 (Carrgate) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J32 for M18.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle.

England win in Charlton brother debut

Tommy Charlton

Tommy Charlton, 72, makes his England debut in the first walking-football international tournament.

Read more

Warning after police conman incidents

Police jacket

Seven homes have been targeted across Sheffield over the past fortnight, prompting a police warning.

Read more

Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, at J30 for A642.

M62 West Yorkshire - M62 in Leeds lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J30, A642 (Rothwell), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

Is this Britain's most scenic bus route?

Leeds to Whitby: Britain's most scenic bus route?
The 840 Coastliner service is one of the shortlisted entries for Britain's most scenic bus route.

Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J30 for A642 and J29 for M1.

M62 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M62 westbound between J30, A642 (Rothwell) and J29, M1 (Lofthouse), because of an accident.

Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, at J25 for A644.

M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound at J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of an accident.

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J26 for M606 and J25 for A644.

M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound between J26, M606 (Chain Bar) and J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Huge C-17 plane touches down in Leeds

Canadian C-17 plane touches down at Leeds Bradford Airport
The landing marks the start of a week-long military exercise involving international air forces.

Article share tools

Rain frustrates Surrey & Yorkshire

Ollie Pope

Surrey end a rain-hit day two on top against Yorkshire at The Oval after the final two sessions are washed out.

Read more

Castleford 18-36 St Helens

St Helens full-back Ben Barba carries the ball

Phil Cartwright

BBC Sport

Ben Barba sends Super League leaders St Helens into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a hat-trick of tries at Castleford.

Read more

Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, for M1 J32 Northbound.

M18 South Yorkshire - M18 Link Road closed and queuing traffic southbound for M1 J32, Thurcroft, because of an accident.

Scunthorpe United 2-2 Rotherham United

Scunthorpe celebrate

Cameron McGeehan levels late on in Scunthorpe's League One play-off semi-final first-leg against Rotherham.

Read more

Severe accident: A57 South Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A57 South Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between B6200 and Rotherham Road affecting Beighton Road.

A57 South Yorkshire - A57 Chesterfield Road in Aston closed and slow traffic in both directions between the B6200 junction and the Rotherham Road junction, because of an accident. Congestion to the Beighton Road junction.

Severe accident: A19 North Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A19 North Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Union Lane and Westbourne Road.

A19 North Yorkshire - A19 Brook Street in Selby blocked in both directions between the Union Lane junction and the Westbourne Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.

Widnes 20-23 Leeds

Tom Briscoe

Leeds Rhinos hold off a second-half Widnes Vikings fightback to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Read more

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J41 for A650 and J40 for A638 Ossett.

M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J41, A650 (Carrgate) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Pope century gives Surrey the edge

Ollie Pope raises his bat in his left hand in celebration after making a century against Yorkshire

Ollie Pope's unbeaten century helps Surrey take the edge against Yorkshire on day one of their County Championship match.

Read more

Yorkshire's top stories

The top stories in Yorkshire today include:

Hospital shop apology over toothpaste pricing error

WHSmith has apologised and admitted it made over £700 selling single tubes of toothpaste for £7.99 in a hospital.

Toothpaste
Shaun Lintern/Twitter

The branch at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, was found selling the Colgate brand by a a visitor.

The retailer blamed a pricing error, and said proceeds from the sales would be donated to St George's Crypt in Leeds.

The company said 89 tubes of toothpaste had been sold at the inflated price of £7.99 - it should have cost just £2.49 a tube.

In 2015, WHSmith was accused of exploiting customers at the hospital after the BBC found it was charging less on the high street.

We would like to apologise to our customers for a recent pricing error in our system relating to this product."

WHSmith Spokeswoman

Watch: Nursery school meets nursing home

A charity in Doncaster hopes linking some of the town's oldest and youngest residents will help combat loneliness.

Befriend is bridging the generations at Cavendish House Private Nursery:

Article share tools

Severe disruption: A58(M) West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

A58(M) West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at A58 Clay Pit Lane.

A58(M) West Yorkshire - A58(M) Inner Ring Road in Leeds partially blocked and very slow traffic westbound at A58 Clay Pit Lane, because of a broken down vehicle.

HRI plan row - All you need to know

Today the Health Secretary urged hospital bosses to rethink plans to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Campaigners
Huddersfield Student Union

MPs and campaigners have welcomed the move, but it doesn't mean the plans are off the table.

Jeremy Hunt says NHS bosses have three months to go away and rethink the plans.

Here's what we know from today:

Background:

  • Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust want to close the hospital
  • Plans include replacing it with a smaller 64-bed unit and move the A&E department to Halifax.
  • All emergency acute and high-risk planned care would transfer to Calderdale Royal Hospital

What it means for patients:

  • People in Huddersfield would have to be taken to Halifax, Wakefield or Barnsley for full emergency treatment but could be taken to Oldham or east Manchester

What did Jeremy Hunt's letter say?

  • He said the "proposals are not in the interests of the people of Calderdale and Greater Huddersfield"
  • He has concerns about if the NHS plan is deliverable
  • Mr Hunt is also worried about "a lack of consistency with the original proposals"
  • There are also concerns about the affordability of the plans and if money is available for it
  • He asks the "NHS locally and nationally to reconsider".

The hospital is not "saved" but campaigners like Labour Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman believe it is a "victory" for them.

Stoma patient sews ostomy bags for others

Stoma patient creating happiness for hundreds
Kimberley Swales has made more than 600 ostomy bags to give to other patients.

