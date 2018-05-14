Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Sheffield.
Summary
- Huddersfield Infirmary downgrade 'not in interests of locals' - Health Secretary
- New arrests after fatal stabbing at house in Huddersfield
- Sheffield Pride in climbdown over "celebration not protest" comments
- Bradford head-stamp killer guilty of murder
- "One Yorkshire" devolution plan won't get government backing - Ex-Minister
- Road closed as suspected WWII shell found in Barnsley
- Lost Barnsley theatre sculpture found in Wakefield garden
- Sainsbury's-Asda may 'have to sell at least 73 shops'
- Wakefield councillor sacked over 'offensive' comments
- Labour Parliamentary candidate for York stands down
- Fans queue overnight in Sheffield for ultra-rare Arctic Monkeys LP
- Live updates on Friday 11 May 2018
- Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news
Live Reporting
By Elly Fiorentini and Kate Linderholm
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J39 for A636 Wakefield and J40 for A638 Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J39, A636 (Wakefield) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Huddersfield Town 0-1 Arsenal
Emlyn Begley
BBC Sport
Arsene Wenger's 1,235-game reign as Arsenal manager comes to an end with a victory over Huddersfield on the final day.Read more
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, at J26 for M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on exit slip road to M606 northbound eastbound at J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J26 for M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on entry slip road westbound at J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Yorkshire in trouble against Surrey
Sam Curran takes his 100th first-class wicket and Joe Root is out twice in a day as Surrey dominate against Yorkshire.Read more
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J28 for A650 and J29 for M1.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J28, A650 (Tingley) and J29, M1 (Lofthouse), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Doncaster Rovers Belles win WSL 2 title
Doncaster Rovers Belles cap their WSL 2 title success with victory in their penultimate game against Millwall.Read more
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J25 for A644.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on entry slip road and slow traffic eastbound at J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Harrogate and Braintree win play-offs
Harrogate Town and Braintree Town win promotion to the National League after victory in their respective play-off finals.Read more
Hull FC face St Helens in quarter-finals
Holders Hull FC are drawn away to Super League leaders St Helens in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J41 for A650 and J40 for A638 Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J41, A650 (Carrgate) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J32 for M18.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
England win in Charlton brother debut
Tommy Charlton, 72, makes his England debut in the first walking-football international tournament.Read more
Warning after police conman incidents
Seven homes have been targeted across Sheffield over the past fortnight, prompting a police warning.Read more
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, at J30 for A642.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 in Leeds lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J30, A642 (Rothwell), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Is this Britain's most scenic bus route?
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J30 for A642 and J29 for M1.
M62 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M62 westbound between J30, A642 (Rothwell) and J29, M1 (Lofthouse), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
How a short holiday turned into 10 years of dog care
Sarah Portlock
BBC News
How did a British couple end up spending their retirement in India looking after 100 dogs?Read more
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, at J25 for A644.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound at J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J26 for M606 and J25 for A644.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound between J26, M606 (Chain Bar) and J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
WHSmith sells £7.99 hospital toothpaste
The retailer blamed a pricing error and said total proceeds from the sales would be donated to charity.Read more
Huge C-17 plane touches down in Leeds
Rain frustrates Surrey & Yorkshire
Surrey end a rain-hit day two on top against Yorkshire at The Oval after the final two sessions are washed out.Read more
Castleford 18-36 St Helens
Phil Cartwright
BBC Sport
Ben Barba sends Super League leaders St Helens into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a hat-trick of tries at Castleford.Read more
Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire southbound
M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, for M1 J32 Northbound.
M18 South Yorkshire - M18 Link Road closed and queuing traffic southbound for M1 J32, Thurcroft, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Scunthorpe United 2-2 Rotherham United
Cameron McGeehan levels late on in Scunthorpe's League One play-off semi-final first-leg against Rotherham.Read more
Huge C-17 plane touches down in Leeds
The landing marks the start of a week-long military exercise involving international air forces.Read more
Severe accident: A57 South Yorkshire both ways
A57 South Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between B6200 and Rotherham Road affecting Beighton Road.
A57 South Yorkshire - A57 Chesterfield Road in Aston closed and slow traffic in both directions between the B6200 junction and the Rotherham Road junction, because of an accident. Congestion to the Beighton Road junction.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A19 North Yorkshire both ways
A19 North Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Union Lane and Westbourne Road.
A19 North Yorkshire - A19 Brook Street in Selby blocked in both directions between the Union Lane junction and the Westbourne Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Widnes 20-23 Leeds
Leeds Rhinos hold off a second-half Widnes Vikings fightback to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.Read more
Smugglers jailed over £3.5m tobacco haul
The gang arranged for millions of cigarettes to be brought to the UK from Belgium.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J41 for A650 and J40 for A638 Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J41, A650 (Carrgate) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Pope century gives Surrey the edge
Ollie Pope's unbeaten century helps Surrey take the edge against Yorkshire on day one of their County Championship match.Read more
Yorkshire's top stories
The top stories in Yorkshire today include:
Hospital shop apology over toothpaste pricing error
WHSmith has apologised and admitted it made over £700 selling single tubes of toothpaste for £7.99 in a hospital.
The branch at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, was found selling the Colgate brand by a a visitor.
The retailer blamed a pricing error, and said proceeds from the sales would be donated to St George's Crypt in Leeds.
The company said 89 tubes of toothpaste had been sold at the inflated price of £7.99 - it should have cost just £2.49 a tube.
In 2015, WHSmith was accused of exploiting customers at the hospital after the BBC found it was charging less on the high street.
Watch: Nursery school meets nursing home
A charity in Doncaster hopes linking some of the town's oldest and youngest residents will help combat loneliness.
Befriend is bridging the generations at Cavendish House Private Nursery:
Severe disruption: A58(M) West Yorkshire westbound
A58(M) West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at A58 Clay Pit Lane.
A58(M) West Yorkshire - A58(M) Inner Ring Road in Leeds partially blocked and very slow traffic westbound at A58 Clay Pit Lane, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
School gun plot accused 'would play God'
A student accused of a Columbine-style school shooting plot said the human condition was "a curse".Read more
HRI plan row - All you need to know
Today the Health Secretary urged hospital bosses to rethink plans to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
MPs and campaigners have welcomed the move, but it doesn't mean the plans are off the table.
Jeremy Hunt says NHS bosses have three months to go away and rethink the plans.
Here's what we know from today:
Background:
What it means for patients:
What did Jeremy Hunt's letter say?
The hospital is not "saved" but campaigners like Labour Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman believe it is a "victory" for them.
Stoma patient sews ostomy bags for others