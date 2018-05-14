Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Today the Health Secretary urged hospital bosses to rethink plans to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

MPs and campaigners have welcomed the move, but it doesn't mean the plans are off the table.

Jeremy Hunt says NHS bosses have three months to go away and rethink the plans.

Here's what we know from today:

Background:

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust want to close the hospital

Plans include replacing it with a smaller 64-bed unit and move the A&E department to Halifax.

All emergency acute and high-risk planned care would transfer to Calderdale Royal Hospital

What it means for patients:

People in Huddersfield would have to be taken to Halifax, Wakefield or Barnsley for full emergency treatment but could be taken to Oldham or east Manchester

What did Jeremy Hunt's letter say?

He said the "proposals are not in the interests of the people of Calderdale and Greater Huddersfield"

He has concerns about if the NHS plan is deliverable

Mr Hunt is also worried about "a lack of consistency with the original proposals"

There are also concerns about the affordability of the plans and if money is available for it

He asks the "NHS locally and nationally to reconsider".

The hospital is not "saved" but campaigners like Labour Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman believe it is a "victory" for them.