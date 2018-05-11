Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

WHSmith has apologised and admitted it made over £700 selling single tubes of toothpaste for £7.99 in a hospital.

Shaun Lintern/Twitter

The branch at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, was found selling the Colgate brand by a a visitor.

The retailer blamed a pricing error, and said proceeds from the sales would be donated to St George's Crypt in Leeds.

The company said 89 tubes of toothpaste had been sold at the inflated price of £7.99 - it should have cost just £2.49 a tube.

In 2015, WHSmith was accused of exploiting customers at the hospital after the BBC found it was charging less on the high street.