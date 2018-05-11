Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Dawid Kutek, of Ashgrove, Great Horton, Bradford, had denied the charge, but was found guilty unanimously by a jury at Bradford Crown Court.
Tadeusz
Pac, 39, died as a result of "multiple blunt force injuries", according to the prosecution.
Kutek, 32, had claimed "a mystery man" was responsible in police interviews.
Judge Neil Davey QC remanded Kutek in custody and he will be sentenced at a later date.
Sheffield Pride in backlash climbdown
Organisers of Sheffield Pride have apologised for guidance they issued to anyone attending this year's event, which asked people not to bring political banners and suggested the event was "a march of celebration not protest".
The organisers were heavily criticised on social media and have admitted they got it wrong.
We recognise that Pride events evolved from political protest and a movement that strives for equality and community involvement. We would never wish to censor diversity or prevent protest."
Missing 11-year-old found
An 11-year-old Hull boy reported missing yesterday morning has been found safe and well.
Police have thanked people for their help in finding Thomas Marshall.
Castle to throw a 'right royal' wedding party
Lincoln Castle is throwing a special royal wedding party on the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in Windsor.
The wedding will be shown live on the big screen at the castle and you're welcome to bring a picnic and join in the party.
BBC Radio Lincolnshire's Melvyn Prior and Harry Parkhill will host the grand day out on 19 May.
The NHS said it would work with partners on the three areas requested by Mr Hunt and would report back in three months.
Under the proposed plans, all emergency acute and high-risk planned care would have been transferred from the 400-bed hospital to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.
The NHS added: “We also note that the
report acknowledges that ‘no change’ is not an option and that change is needed
to our current two site services to protect their safety and quality.”
Roadwork relief for A64 motorists
Some good news for drivers who've been enduring a five mile stretch of roadworks, with a 40mph speed restriction, on the A64 between York and Leeds
Highways England say, after feedback from drivers, the next phase of work will be carried out in two separate stages of three miles each, rather than doing the full six miles in one go.
Engineers are replacing 11 miles of the central reservation as part of improvement work.
Grieving mum urges Group B Strep test for pregnant women
A woman from Grimsby, whose baby was stillborn, is campaigning for all pregnant women to be tested for a bacteria which could put their babies at risk.
Kim Poulton found out she had Group B Strep after losing her daughter Faith in 2015.
She's since discovered that hundreds of babies in the UK develop the infection every year.
Kim now wants more to be done to stop babies being infected and thinks testing is the answer.
Lost theatre sculpture found in garden
An iconic sculpture of the Greek god Atlas, which used to adorn the old Barnsley Alhambra Theatre, has been discovered in the garden of a landowner in Wakefield.
The theatre was demolished in 1982 and the statue of Atlas, the god who according to myth holds up the world, was thought to have been lost.
I were coming back from Sheffield, I came through Barnsley and I saw Atlas on the site at the Alhambra Theatre. I called onsite and said 'what are you doing with this figure?' They said 'we're going to smash it up', so I said 'don't do that, I'll take it away if you don't want it.' "
Eric saved the statue and rebuilt it in his garden, after telling his wife he had bought "a small garden gnome".
Local historian John Timmis decided to play detective and find it what happened to the statue.
He found an old book which mentioned the statue had been acquired by Mr Wilkinson and tracked him down.
Here's Eric posing with the 15 tonne sculpture after he had it lifted into his back garden in 1982:
County Council chooses new chairman
Councillors in Lincolnshire have elected Ron Oxby as the county council's new chairman.
Councillor Oxby was first elected to the authority as a Conservative councillor in 2007 - he was previously vice-chairman of the council.
He said he was keen to promote Lincolnshire as a county and had chosen Lincoln's St Barnabas Hospice as his charity.
I will be supporting charities in Lincolnshire which help residents of the county and people who are less fortunate. With Lincolnshire's ageing population, it's important that people support each other."
Ducks killed in attack at allotments
A number of ducks have been killed in an attack at allotments in Maltby.
Although some of the ducks died following the attack, at Highfield Park allotments, others have been rescued and are safely enjoying a splash in a plastic paddling pool.
South Yorkshire Police said inquiries are underway to identify and deal with those responsible.
Campaigners said the result finished off a great week for Huddersfield after the Terriers managed to stay in the Premier League on Wednesday.
This is a step forward for campaigners wanting to save
existing services, but not the end of the journey as Jeremy Hunt has asked
health bosses to re-consider the plans not scrap them.
An early reaction from local councillors said the plans
didn’t have to go back to the drawing board but more work was needed.
The Judicial Review won by campaigners in March is also
still set to go ahead.
The future of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary isn’t decided
yet.
Memorial to victims of WWII bombing raids
A memorial to the estimated 420 people killed in a bombing raid on Hull in the Second World War will be unveiled in the city on Sunday.
The raid in May 1941 is thought to have been one of the worst of the numerous attacks on the city during the conflict.
The Hull People's Memorial has been funded by the public for the public and marks the suffering and sacrifice of the citizens of Hull during the Second World War.
The Hull People's Memorial is not just a memorial to those who were killed in the city. We want it also to be seen as a commemoration, a mark of our city's respect for those who lived through it all. Hull was the second heaviest bombed place in the UK during both World Wars, a fact which has been 'hidden' from the country for all too long."
Arctic Monkeys' mums pop to pop-up shop
It was a case of mum's in charge when the mothers of two Arctic Monkeys' members popped in to the band's pop-up shop in Sheffield today.
Drummer Matt Helders' mum Jill, who was accompanied by Alex Turner's mum, said the shop was "well worth a visit".
Jill said it was "very cool, even if you don't buy owt."
The shop is only open for a two days and is selling rare merchandise including a limited edition gold vinyl version of the band's new album, silk scarves, lyric bags and totes.
Jill Helders said the atmosphere was very nice and added it "felt like being in church or the library".
The shop in Barkers Pool has been opened on the day the band release their sixth album Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino.
There are only 2,044 gold records available in Sheffield and fans queued for hours to try and get hold of them.
Other pop-up stores have been opened in New York, Berlin, Sydney, Tokyo and Paris.
Man jailed for sex attack on student
A man who sexually assaulted a university student, after following her out of a supermarket, has been jailed.
Lincoln Crown Court heard Nigel Leigh followed his young victim from Morrison's, on Tritton Road, back to her university accommodation in June 2015.
The 38-year-old caught up with her in an alleyway and assaulted her.
Leigh, from Ruston Way, Lincoln, denied a single charge of sexual assault.
The court heard he had a number of previous sexual convictions, including a nine-year sentence for rape.
He was jailed for two years and six months, and must serve a further two and a half years on extended licence.
'High value' cars stolen in raid
Police have issued a picture of a man they want to interview after three high powered cars and cash were stolen in Leeds:
The theft happened last month on Kirkdale Crescent, when a house was broken into.
The burglar took the cash and an Audi RSQ3, Audi A3 S-line, which was later recovered in Bradford by police, and a Toyota HiLUX.
This incident has seen three high value cars stolen and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw them being driven away."
Listen: Parents deserve paid leave after loss of a child
A bill, which is being discussed in the Commons today, would introduce paid parental bereavement leave of at least two weeks for parents grieving the loss of a child.
Hospital shop apology over toothpaste pricing error
WHSmith has apologised and admitted it made over £700 selling single tubes of toothpaste for £7.99 in a hospital.
The branch at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, was found selling the Colgate brand by a a visitor.
The retailer blamed a pricing error, and said proceeds from the sales would be donated to St George's Crypt in Leeds.
The company said 89 tubes of toothpaste had been sold at the inflated price of £7.99 - it should have cost just £2.49 a tube.
In 2015, WHSmith was accused of exploiting customers at the hospital after the BBC found it was charging less on the high street.
Watch: Nursery school meets nursing home
A charity in Doncaster hopes linking some of the town's oldest and youngest residents will help combat loneliness.
Befriend is bridging the generations at Cavendish House Private Nursery:
This evening's weather
Tonight it will be rather cloudy with a risk of some patchy light rain or drizzle.
Weather: Here's the weekend outlook
It will get cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain spreading from the west.
The rain will clear by the morning. Lows tonight of 7C (45F).
Tomorrow will see a cloudy start for some, but sunny spells will develop through the morning and it should be dry for most.
Cloudier later, with a few showers spreading from the south. Highs of 15C (59F).
On Sunday there will be rain at times and it will be rather cloudy.
Dambusters Inn gets a new sign
The Dambusters Inn at Scampton has unveiled a new sign which is copied from a critically acclaimed painting.
The pub, near the RAF base, has been given permission to use the painting by the artist Simon Atack, to mark the 75th anniversary of the Second World War bombing raid.
HRI plan row - All you need to know
Today the Health Secretary urged hospital bosses to rethink plans to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
MPs and campaigners have welcomed the move, but it doesn't mean the plans are off the table.
Jeremy Hunt says NHS bosses have three months to go away and rethink the plans.
Here's what we know from today:
Background:
What it means for patients:
What did Jeremy Hunt's letter say?
The hospital is not "saved" but campaigners like Labour Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman believe it is a "victory" for them.
The sea isn't the best place to park that JCB
A JCB being used to work on sea defences at Hornsea has been stranded in the sea for more than three weeks.
Several attempts have been made to retrieve it without success.
The contractor that hired the machinery said it was being used at low tide but had to be left there when a mechanical fault occurred.
It is hoped the JCB can be brought back to shore during low tide next week.
Elderly motorist killed in crash
A female motorist, in her 80s, has died after the car she was driving collided with another vehicle at Kirton near Boston.
It happened on London Road on Saturday.
Could Channel 4 be coming to a city near you?
Three Yorkshire cities are competing to become a base for Channel 4 television and all have submitted their bids today.
Leeds, Sheffield and Hull are all in the running.
They're up against cities such as Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool.
A shortlist of potential winners will be released at the end of the month.
Sport: Hull FC through to Challenge Cup quarter finals
Rugby League Challenge Cup holders Hull FC are through to last eight of the competition after a bad-tempered victory at Featherstone last night.
They ended the match with nine men after a total of six players were sin-binned at Post Office Road.
They had winger Bureta Faraimo sent off as players clashed throughout the game, which Hull went on to win by 38 points to 20.
Donny Rovers boss 'grateful' after dad Sir Alex's surgery
Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson has expressed his gratitude for the support he and his family have received since his father Sir Alex suffered a brain haemorrhage.
Sir Alex, who won 38 trophies during a reign of over 26 years at Manchester United, underwent emergency surgery after falling ill last Saturday.
United announced on Wednesday that their former manager was no longer in intensive care and was being treated as an inpatient.
Is this Britain's most scenic bus route?
Jonny McGuigan
Social Media Specialist, BBC Yorkshire
What's the prettiest bus journey you've ever been on?
I'm asking because there is actually a competition to find Britain’s most scenic bus route.
Yorkshire is in the running so I hopped on board to find out what all the fuss is about.
The 840 Coastliner service certainly provides some breathtaking views and stunning scenery.
It travels from Leeds to Whitby in just four hours and the journey takes in historic York, before crossing the North York Moors National Park.
The winner will be announced later this month.
Louth school criticised for ditching sixth form
Councillors have hit out at Louth Academy's decision to shut its sixth form from the end of the current academic year.
But the school, which was recently formed by the merger of two comprehensives, says fewer than ten students wanted to join the sixth form in 2018.
Senior teachers say they hope to reopen it if they get enough applications for September 2019.
Further details of 'unexplained' death
Details of the last movements of a man who died after being found seriously injured at his home in Leeds have been released by police.
David Stead, 32, was found badly hurt at his house in Harold Grove, Hyde Park, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
He died despite receiving medical attention and West Yorkshire Police are treating his death as unexplained.
Detectives said Mr Stead was last seen leaving the Sainsbury’s store, in Royal Park Road, Hyde Park, at 10.43pm on Monday, May 7.
Police have arrested two men over his death, one aged 39 has been released without charge, the other aged 25 is still being questioned by officers.
Hull Trains fire disruption continues
A number of Hull Trains have been cancelled today because of a fire on one of their trains yesterday and that disruption will continue into tomorrow.
No-one was injured in yesterday's fire and emergency repairs are being carried out on the train.
You can check if your train is running here.
Two held over alleged toddler abduction
Two men have been arrested in connection with alleged reports that a man tried to grab a child in Hedon yesterday afternoon.
Police have increased patrols in the area to reassure parents.
The two-year-old girl was unhurt.
Analysis: Jeremy Hunt says HRI plan is 'flawed'
Kevin Larkin
Political reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has urged hospital bosses to rethink plans to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
Campaigners said the result finished off a great week for Huddersfield after the Terriers managed to stay in the Premier League on Wednesday.
This is a step forward for campaigners wanting to save existing services, but not the end of the journey as Jeremy Hunt has asked health bosses to re-consider the plans not scrap them.
An early reaction from local councillors said the plans didn’t have to go back to the drawing board but more work was needed.
The Judicial Review won by campaigners in March is also still set to go ahead.
The future of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary isn’t decided yet.
Cash machine stolen in JCB ram-raid
Thieves drove a JCB into a wall in order to remove a cash machine.
It happened at the Co-op petrol station, on Worksop Road in Sheffield, just before 03:00.
The cash machine was loaded into a white Transit van and driven away, police said.
Police search for men over racist chanting claims
Police have issued pictures of men they want to speak to, after a group allegedly started shouting racist abuse on a train between Leeds and Sheffield.
The men, who police believe to be Leeds United fans, were loudly chanting football songs.
Passengers later reported them to British Transport Police, claiming the group were also racially abusive.
Boston MP under fire over Pilgrim's children's services
Boston and Skegness Conservative MP Matt Warman has been criticised at a meeting over the future of children's services at Boston Pilgrim Hospital.
It was announced last night that paediatric services at the hospital will run until the end of July, after it had been feared they would close on Monday 4 June due to staffing shortages.
During the meeting, campaigners accused Mr Warman of protecting the trust which runs the hospital and not his constituents.
But Mr Warman says his priority is securing the long-term future of the services at the site.
The MP has raised the issue at Prime Minister's Questions, to NHS England and the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
The trust says it doesn't want to close the ward and says it's actively recruiting doctors to keep it open.
MPs' 'delight' over health secretary's HRI intervention
Huddersfield's MPs have been reacting to the news that the health secretary says "further action" should be taken before plans to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary go ahead.
Jeremy Hunt said an independent review of the plans had found "a wide variety of failings", according to a letter sent to the Calderdale and Kirklees Joint Health Scrutiny Committee.
The review cast doubts over whether the plan was deliverable, whether cuts to hospital bed numbers were justified and whether the money was available to pay for the plans.
This is what two of the town's MPs have been saying: