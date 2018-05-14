West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Some good news for drivers who've been enduring a five mile stretch of roadworks, with a 40mph speed restriction, on the A64 between York and Leeds
Highways England say, after feedback from drivers, the next phase of work will be carried out in two separate stages of three miles each, rather than doing the full six miles in one go.
Engineers are replacing 11 miles of the central reservation as part of improvement work.
Lost theatre sculpture found in garden
An iconic sculpture of the Greek god Atlas, which used to adorn the old Barnsley Alhambra Theatre, has been discovered in the garden of a landowner in Wakefield.
The theatre was demolished in 1982 and the statue of Atlas, the god who according to myth holds up the world, was thought to have been lost.
I were coming back from Sheffield, I came through Barnsley and I saw Atlas on the site at the Alhambra Theatre. I called onsite and said 'what are you doing with this figure?' They said 'we're going to smash it up', so I said 'don't do that, I'll take it away if you don't want it.' "
Eric saved the statue and rebuilt it in his garden, after telling his wife he had bought "a small garden gnome".
Local historian John Timmis decided to play detective and find it what happened to the statue.
He found an old book which mentioned the statue had been acquired by Mr Wilkinson and tracked him down.
Here's Eric posing with the 15 tonne sculpture after he had it lifted into his back garden in 1982:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J39 for A636 Wakefield and J40 for A638 Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J39, A636 (Wakefield) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Huddersfield Town 0-1 Arsenal
Emlyn Begley
BBC Sport
Arsene Wenger's 1,235-game reign as Arsenal manager comes to an end with a victory over Huddersfield on the final day.Read more
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, at J26 for M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on exit slip road to M606 northbound eastbound at J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J26 for M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on entry slip road westbound at J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Yorkshire in trouble against Surrey
Sam Curran takes his 100th first-class wicket and Joe Root is out twice in a day as Surrey dominate against Yorkshire.Read more
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J28 for A650 and J29 for M1.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J28, A650 (Tingley) and J29, M1 (Lofthouse), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J25 for A644.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on entry slip road and slow traffic eastbound at J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Hull FC face St Helens in quarter-finals
Holders Hull FC are drawn away to Super League leaders St Helens in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J41 for A650 and J40 for A638 Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J41, A650 (Carrgate) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, at J30 for A642.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 in Leeds lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J30, A642 (Rothwell), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Is this Britain's most scenic bus route?
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J30 for A642 and J29 for M1.
M62 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M62 westbound between J30, A642 (Rothwell) and J29, M1 (Lofthouse), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
How a short holiday turned into 10 years of dog care
Sarah Portlock
BBC News
How did a British couple end up spending their retirement in India looking after 100 dogs?Read more
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, at J25 for A644.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound at J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J26 for M606 and J25 for A644.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound between J26, M606 (Chain Bar) and J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
WHSmith sells £7.99 hospital toothpaste
The retailer blamed a pricing error and said total proceeds from the sales would be donated to charity.Read more
Huge C-17 plane touches down in Leeds
Castleford 18-36 St Helens
Phil Cartwright
BBC Sport
Ben Barba sends Super League leaders St Helens into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a hat-trick of tries at Castleford.Read more
Huge C-17 plane touches down in Leeds
The landing marks the start of a week-long military exercise involving international air forces.Read more
Widnes 20-23 Leeds
Leeds Rhinos hold off a second-half Widnes Vikings fightback to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.Read more
Smugglers jailed over £3.5m tobacco haul
The gang arranged for millions of cigarettes to be brought to the UK from Belgium.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J41 for A650 and J40 for A638 Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J41, A650 (Carrgate) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Pope century gives Surrey the edge
Ollie Pope's unbeaten century helps Surrey take the edge against Yorkshire on day one of their County Championship match.Read more
Yorkshire's top stories
The top stories in Yorkshire today include:
Hospital shop apology over toothpaste pricing error
WHSmith has apologised and admitted it made over £700 selling single tubes of toothpaste for £7.99 in a hospital.
The branch at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, was found selling the Colgate brand by a a visitor.
The retailer blamed a pricing error, and said proceeds from the sales would be donated to St George's Crypt in Leeds.
The company said 89 tubes of toothpaste had been sold at the inflated price of £7.99 - it should have cost just £2.49 a tube.
In 2015, WHSmith was accused of exploiting customers at the hospital after the BBC found it was charging less on the high street.
Severe disruption: A58(M) West Yorkshire westbound
A58(M) West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at A58 Clay Pit Lane.
A58(M) West Yorkshire - A58(M) Inner Ring Road in Leeds partially blocked and very slow traffic westbound at A58 Clay Pit Lane, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
HRI plan row - All you need to know
Today the Health Secretary urged hospital bosses to rethink plans to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
MPs and campaigners have welcomed the move, but it doesn't mean the plans are off the table.
Jeremy Hunt says NHS bosses have three months to go away and rethink the plans.
Here's what we know from today:
Background:
What it means for patients:
What did Jeremy Hunt's letter say?
The hospital is not "saved" but campaigners like Labour Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman believe it is a "victory" for them.
Stoma patient sews ostomy bags for others
Could Channel 4 be coming to a city near you?
Three Yorkshire cities are competing to become a base for Channel 4 television and all have submitted their bids today.
Leeds, Sheffield and Hull are all in the running.
They're up against cities such as Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool.
A shortlist of potential winners will be released at the end of the month.
Is this Britain's most scenic bus route?
Jonny McGuigan
Social Media Specialist, BBC Yorkshire
What's the prettiest bus journey you've ever been on?
I'm asking because there is actually a competition to find Britain’s most scenic bus route.
Yorkshire is in the running so I hopped on board to find out what all the fuss is about.
The 840 Coastliner service certainly provides some breathtaking views and stunning scenery.
It travels from Leeds to Whitby in just four hours and the journey takes in historic York, before crossing the North York Moors National Park.
The winner will be announced later this month.
Further details of 'unexplained' death
Details of the last movements of a man who died after being found seriously injured at his home in Leeds have been released by police.
David Stead, 32, was found badly hurt at his house in Harold Grove, Hyde Park, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
He died despite receiving medical attention and West Yorkshire Police are treating his death as unexplained.
Detectives said Mr Stead was last seen leaving the Sainsbury’s store, in Royal Park Road, Hyde Park, at 10.43pm on Monday, May 7.
Police have arrested two men over his death, one aged 39 has been released without charge, the other aged 25 is still being questioned by officers.
Man found guilty of head-stamp murder
Dawid Kutek denied murder but a jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict at Bradford Crown Court.Read more
Man guilty of head-stamp murder
A 33-year-old man who killed his victim by stamping on his head has been found guilty of murder.
Dawid Kutek, of Ashgrove, Great Horton, Bradford, had denied the charge, but was found guilty unanimously by a jury at Bradford Crown Court.
Tadeusz Pac, 39, died as a result of "multiple blunt force injuries", according to the prosecution.
Kutek, 32, had claimed "a mystery man" was responsible in police interviews.
Judge Neil Davey QC remanded Kutek in custody and he will be sentenced at a later date.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J41 for A650 and J40 for A638 Ossett affecting J44 for A639.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M1 southbound between J41, A650 (Carrgate) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a broken down van. Congestion to J44, A639 (Leeds South).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
NHS responds to Hunt's concern over HRI plans
The NHS have responded to a letter from Jeremy Hunt urging them to rethink plans to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
The NHS said it would work with partners on the three areas requested by Mr Hunt and would report back in three months.
Under the proposed plans, all emergency acute and high-risk planned care would have been transferred from the 400-bed hospital to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.
The NHS added: “We also note that the report acknowledges that ‘no change’ is not an option and that change is needed to our current two site services to protect their safety and quality.”
Stoma patient donates 600 ostomy bag covers
The 44-year-old says she wants to help others improve their confidence after bowel surgery.Read more
Roadwork relief for A64 motorists
Some good news for drivers who've been enduring a five mile stretch of roadworks, with a 40mph speed restriction, on the A64 between York and Leeds
Highways England say, after feedback from drivers, the next phase of work will be carried out in two separate stages of three miles each, rather than doing the full six miles in one go.
Engineers are replacing 11 miles of the central reservation as part of improvement work.
Lost theatre sculpture found in garden
An iconic sculpture of the Greek god Atlas, which used to adorn the old Barnsley Alhambra Theatre, has been discovered in the garden of a landowner in Wakefield.
The theatre was demolished in 1982 and the statue of Atlas, the god who according to myth holds up the world, was thought to have been lost.
Eric saved the statue and rebuilt it in his garden, after telling his wife he had bought "a small garden gnome".
Local historian John Timmis decided to play detective and find it what happened to the statue.
He found an old book which mentioned the statue had been acquired by Mr Wilkinson and tracked him down.
Here's Eric posing with the 15 tonne sculpture after he had it lifted into his back garden in 1982:
Analysis: Jeremy Hunt says HRI plan is 'flawed'
Kevin Larkin
Political reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has urged hospital bosses to rethink plans to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
Campaigners said the result finished off a great week for Huddersfield after the Terriers managed to stay in the Premier League on Wednesday.
This is a step forward for campaigners wanting to save existing services, but not the end of the journey as Jeremy Hunt has asked health bosses to re-consider the plans not scrap them.
An early reaction from local councillors said the plans didn’t have to go back to the drawing board but more work was needed.
The Judicial Review won by campaigners in March is also still set to go ahead.
The future of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary isn’t decided yet.
'High value' cars stolen in raid
Police have issued a picture of a man they want to interview after three high powered cars and cash were stolen in Leeds:
The theft happened last month on Kirkdale Crescent, when a house was broken into.
The burglar took the cash and an Audi RSQ3, Audi A3 S-line, which was later recovered in Bradford by police, and a Toyota HiLUX.