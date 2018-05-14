West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

An iconic sculpture of the Greek god Atlas, which used to adorn the old Barnsley Alhambra Theatre, has been discovered in the garden of a landowner in Wakefield.

Eric Wilkinson

The theatre was demolished in 1982 and the statue of Atlas, the god who according to myth holds up the world, was thought to have been lost.

I were coming back from Sheffield, I came through Barnsley and I saw Atlas on the site at the Alhambra Theatre. I called onsite and said 'what are you doing with this figure?' They said 'we're going to smash it up', so I said 'don't do that, I'll take it away if you don't want it.' " Eric Wilkinson from Wakefield

Eric saved the statue and rebuilt it in his garden, after telling his wife he had bought "a small garden gnome".

Local historian John Timmis decided to play detective and find it what happened to the statue.

He found an old book which mentioned the statue had been acquired by Mr Wilkinson and tracked him down.

Here's Eric posing with the 15 tonne sculpture after he had it lifted into his back garden in 1982: