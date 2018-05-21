Yorkshire montage

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Sheffield.

Summary

Live Reporting

By Elly Fiorentini, Rob Rose and Nick Wilmshurst

All times stated are UK

Patel stars as Bears beat Yorkshire

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel

Warwickshire skipper Jeetan Patel takes four wickets as the Bears beat Yorkshire in the One-Day Cup at Headingley.

Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J46 for A6120 Selby Road and J45 for A63 Pontefract Lane.

M1 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J46, A6120 (Leeds Colton) and J45, A63 (Leeds Cross Green), because of a broken down vehicle.

Moors bus service takes to roads

North York Moors

A bus service organised by volunteers giving access to the North York Moors begins to operate on Sunday.

Severe accident: M18 East Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M18 East Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J7 for M62 and J6 for A614.

M18 East Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M18 southbound between J7, M62 (Langham) and J6, A614 (Thorne), because of a multi-vehicle accident. Traffic is coping well.

Warrington stuns Selby to win world title

Josh Warrington

Michael Pearlman

BBC Wales Sport

Leeds fighter Josh Warrington wins the IBF world featherweight title from Lee Selby after a thrilling bout at Elland Road.

'Warrington lands the power punches'

Round 9: Selby v Warrington

Mike Costello

BBC Sport boxing correspondent at Elland Road

The huge odds on favourite has not been boxing like that. The power punches have been landed by Josh Warrington.

'Real damage for Selby'

Round 2: Selby v Warrington

Mike Costello

BBC Sport boxing correspondent at Elland Road

There is real damage to the eye of Lee Selby. There is a river of blood flowing down the side of his face.

Castleford 38-10 Leeds Rhinos

Castleford celebrate a try

Matt Newsum

BBC Sport

Castleford produce their most complete display of the season to dismantle Leeds and move into the Super League top four.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J35 for A629 Rotherham.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J35, A629 (Rotherham), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J44 for A64 and J45 for A659.

A1(M) North Yorkshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J44, A64 (Bramham) and J45, A659 (Boston Spa), because of an accident.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J33 for A630 Catcliffe.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle.

How much information is on your laptop?

How much information is on your laptop?
A couple from Lincolnshire say it was "disturbing" how much was known about their online activity.

Huddersfield appoint sporting director

Olaf Rebbe

Huddersfield are to bring in Olaf Rebbe as sporting director in the summer to work alongside head coach David Wagner.

Body of woman found in town street

Google street image

Detectives investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in Barnsley town centre.

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: A684 North Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A684 North Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Northallerton Road and Lead Lane.

A684 North Yorkshire - A684 Stokesley Road in Northallerton closed and heavy traffic in both directions between the Northallerton Road junction and the Lead Lane junction, because of a serious accident involving a lorry and a car.

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J24 for A629 and J25 for A644.

M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J24, A629 (Ainley Top) and J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J35 for A629 Rotherham and J34 for A631.

M1 South Yorkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound between J35, A629 (Rotherham) and J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe accident: A621 South Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A621 South Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between B6068 Abbey Lane and Twentywell Lane.

A621 South Yorkshire - A621 Abbeydale Road South in Sheffield closed in both directions between Abbeydale and Dore, because of a serious accident.

Kohler-Cadmore shines as Yorkshire win

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Yorkshire claim a dominant win at Durham by 142 runs as Tom Kohler-Cadmore hits his List A career-best score of 164.

Arctics' album 'fastest vinyl seller'

Arctic Monkeys

Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino sold 24,500 vinyl copies in its first week.

Barnsley release Wembley hero Hammill

Adam Hammill

Managerless Barnsley release experienced winger Adam Hammill following their relegation to League One.

Yorkshire's headlines today

Yorkshire's top stories today include:

Missing Sheffield man found

Mark Britton, from Sheffield, who was reported as missing earlier today, has been found.

Hotels rapped over sexual exploitation

Calderdale sign

Only one Calderdale hotel in 11 raised concerns when undercover police officers booked in with young girls.

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J26 for M606 and J25 for A644.

M62 West Yorkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M62 westbound between J26, M606 (Chain Bar) and J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of a broken down vehicle.

LISTEN: Jason McGill returns as York chairman

York City chairman Jason McGill has returned to the club and agreed to keep funding it until June 2019.

This is when the club is due to move to a new Community Stadium.

He had stood down and put his shares up for sale after the Supporters' Trust voted not to hand him their 25% stake in the club.

BBC Radio York's Adam Holmes has more details.

Travel update: Road reopens after fatal Leeds crash

BBC News Travel

Leeds' Outer Ring Road has reopened in the Lower Wortley area after an accident earlier today in which a 29-year-old man died.

Dennis Nilsen: Serial killer died after hospital surgery

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen died from complications following stomach surgery, an inquest has heard.

Dennis Nilsen
PA

Nilsen, who murdered at least 15 people in the 1970s and 80s, died in Full Sutton prison, East Yorkshire, on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital in York two days before suffering with abdominal pains, Hull Coroner's Court heard.

The 72-year-old, who spent 34 years behind bars, underwent an operation but later suffered a blood clot.

