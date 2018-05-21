Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
By Elly Fiorentini, Rob Rose and Nick Wilmshurst
Power plant aims to cut biomass gases
Drax power station announces a new scheme to capture the CO2 emissions from burning wood pellets.Read more
Patel stars as Bears beat Yorkshire
Warwickshire skipper Jeetan Patel takes four wickets as the Bears beat Yorkshire in the One-Day Cup at Headingley.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J46 for A6120 Selby Road and J45 for A63 Pontefract Lane.
M1 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J46, A6120 (Leeds Colton) and J45, A63 (Leeds Cross Green), because of a broken down vehicle.
Wakefield Trinity 22-25 Huddersfield Giants
Huddersfield survive a spirited second-half fightback to beat Wakefield for the second time in nine days.Read more
Murder inquiry after woman found dead
Police say a woman found dead in a Barnsley street suffered "a very severe" attack.Read more
Moors bus service takes to roads
A bus service organised by volunteers giving access to the North York Moors begins to operate on Sunday.Read more
Severe accident: M18 East Yorkshire southbound
M18 East Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J7 for M62 and J6 for A614.
M18 East Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M18 southbound between J7, M62 (Langham) and J6, A614 (Thorne), because of a multi-vehicle accident. Traffic is coping well.
Warrington stuns Selby to win world title
Michael Pearlman
BBC Wales Sport
Leeds fighter Josh Warrington wins the IBF world featherweight title from Lee Selby after a thrilling bout at Elland Road.Read more
'Warrington lands the power punches'
Round 9: Selby v Warrington
Mike Costello
BBC Sport boxing correspondent at Elland Road
The huge odds on favourite has not been boxing like that. The power punches have been landed by Josh Warrington.
'Real damage for Selby'
Round 2: Selby v Warrington
Mike Costello
BBC Sport boxing correspondent at Elland Road
There is real damage to the eye of Lee Selby. There is a river of blood flowing down the side of his face.
Castleford 38-10 Leeds Rhinos
Matt Newsum
BBC Sport
Castleford produce their most complete display of the season to dismantle Leeds and move into the Super League top four.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J35 for A629 Rotherham.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J35, A629 (Rotherham), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Driver dies when car crashes into pond
A 20-year-old man is killed in the accident near Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet in Sheffield.Read more
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J44 for A64 and J45 for A659.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J44, A64 (Bramham) and J45, A659 (Boston Spa), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J34 for A631 and J33 for A630 Catcliffe.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J34, A631 (Meadowhall) and J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle.
How much information is on your laptop?
Huddersfield appoint sporting director
Huddersfield are to bring in Olaf Rebbe as sporting director in the summer to work alongside head coach David Wagner.Read more
Body of woman found in town street
Detectives investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in Barnsley town centre.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A684 North Yorkshire both ways
A684 North Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Northallerton Road and Lead Lane.
A684 North Yorkshire - A684 Stokesley Road in Northallerton closed and heavy traffic in both directions between the Northallerton Road junction and the Lead Lane junction, because of a serious accident involving a lorry and a car.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J24 for A629 and J25 for A644.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J24, A629 (Ainley Top) and J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J35 for A629 Rotherham and J34 for A631.
M1 South Yorkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound between J35, A629 (Rotherham) and J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.
Major changes to Northern rail services
Train timetables across parts of the north of England are set to undergo an "unprecedented" change.Read more
Severe accident: A621 South Yorkshire both ways
A621 South Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between B6068 Abbey Lane and Twentywell Lane.
A621 South Yorkshire - A621 Abbeydale Road South in Sheffield closed in both directions between Abbeydale and Dore, because of a serious accident.
Is old-fashioned British tolerance dead?
Mark Easton
Home editor
As more Britons say the country is now more divided, Rotherham fights back to foster tolerance.Read more
Kohler-Cadmore shines as Yorkshire win
Yorkshire claim a dominant win at Durham by 142 runs as Tom Kohler-Cadmore hits his List A career-best score of 164.Read more
Arctics' album 'fastest vinyl seller'
Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino sold 24,500 vinyl copies in its first week.Read more
Pig muck store 'not conducive to tourism'
A craft centre and tourist attraction in the North York Moors objects to a nearby pig muck store.Read more
Barnsley release Wembley hero Hammill
Managerless Barnsley release experienced winger Adam Hammill following their relegation to League One.Read more
Yorkshire's headlines today
Yorkshire's top stories today include:
Missing Sheffield man found
Mark Britton, from Sheffield, who was reported as missing earlier today, has been found.
Hotels rapped over sexual exploitation
Only one Calderdale hotel in 11 raised concerns when undercover police officers booked in with young girls.Read more
Fire crews called to rescue 336 pets
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
Hundreds of pets have been rescued by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service over five years, figures from the Home Office show.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J26 for M606 and J25 for A644.
M62 West Yorkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M62 westbound between J26, M606 (Chain Bar) and J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of a broken down vehicle.
School gun plot accused boy 'is caring'
Two boys accused of a Columbine-style plot will not give evidence at their trial, a court hears.Read more
LISTEN: Jason McGill returns as York chairman
York City chairman Jason McGill has returned to the club and agreed to keep funding it until June 2019.
This is when the club is due to move to a new Community Stadium.
He had stood down and put his shares up for sale after the Supporters' Trust voted not to hand him their 25% stake in the club.
BBC Radio York's Adam Holmes has more details.
Travel update: Road reopens after fatal Leeds crash
BBC News Travel
Leeds' Outer Ring Road has reopened in the Lower Wortley area after an accident earlier today in which a 29-year-old man died.
Dennis Nilsen: Serial killer died after hospital surgery
Serial killer Dennis Nilsen died from complications following stomach surgery, an inquest has heard.
Nilsen, who murdered at least 15 people in the 1970s and 80s, died in Full Sutton prison, East Yorkshire, on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital in York two days before suffering with abdominal pains, Hull Coroner's Court heard.
The 72-year-old, who spent 34 years behind bars, underwent an operation but later suffered a blood clot.