Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

MP: Laws to protect personal data could go further
Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman says new laws to protect our personal data are a positive step forward but could go further.
New EU regulations come into force next week so consumers give so-called informed consent.
Meanwhile a six-month investigation by BBC Radio Lincolnshire has revealed that one computer was tracked by 800 "cookies", some originating in countries such as Russia, China and Japan.
The idea that you own your data explicitly is a really good thing. Does it tackle all of the things that sometimes unnerve people about the internet, no of course it doesn't and that's very much a moving target.
Dennis Nilsen: Serial killer died after hospital surgery
Hull Coroner's Court heard he was take to hospital in York on 10 May after complaining of stomach pains.
The 72-year-old had an operation to repair a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm.
Lincoln City fans thanked by club
Imps manager Danny Cowley has thanked fans for their support this year.
Lincoln City's season came to an end with a 3-1 defeat in the League Two play-off semi-final against Exeter City last night.
This season included their first trip to Wembley and a win in the Checkatrade Trophy.
In pictures: Fire crews put to test in South Yorkshire
Firefighters in South Yorkshire took part in a series of water and rope rescue training sessions today.
The simulated rescue exercises help firefighters act quickly and safely during real high-risk emergencies.
Firefighters respond to a huge range of emergencies. Both water rescues and rescues from height can be extremely complex, which is what makes training like this so important."
Region can lead nation in fish farming
The Humber region could become the leading area in the country for commercial fish farming.
Plans have been discussed this morning with experts from the newly-formed National Aquaculture Centre.
The Humber is already one of the UK's leading fish producing areas, with a market in Grimsby and several large processing factories.
The conference at Hull University heard about plans to reduce the pressure on wild fish stocks by farming more fish locally.
Bus project could cost £200,000 to save 90 seconds
Questions have been raised over the cost of a proposed scheme to reduce bus journey times on a road in York.
The £200,000 project, which would reduce bus journey times by 90 seconds on Wigginton Road, had been given the green light - but City of York councillors questioned whether the cost would be "worth it".
Instead a public consultation will be opened on the North York Bus Improvement Project.
Hull culture company boss steps down
The new Executive Director of Hull's Culture Company has quit citing personal reasons.
The announcement's been made today that Emma Morris is stepping down from her role
Chair of the Culture Company Lee Corner thanked her for her hard work and said they are preparing for the launch of the new name as they take the brand forward.
Girl injured near school in Lincolnshire
A girl has suffered what police describe as minor injuries after a collision involving a car.
It happened around 08:00 today outside the Boston High School on Spilsby Road in the town.
Warning over Yorkshire families being tracked on net
There's a warning that families across Yorkshire are being tracked on the internet without their knowledge.
Experts say an increasing amount of information about where we shop and who we vote for is being gathered by companies that specialise in 'harvesting' data.
New EU regulations come into force next week aimed at protecting our personal data, but some say they don't go far enough.
£150,000 cash boost for university Alzheimer's research
Scientists at the University of Sheffield have been given nearly £150,000 to carry out new experiments on how oxygen starvation impacts brain cells affected by Alzheimer's disease.
The funding has been given by Alzheimer's Research UK and will allow scientists to carry out new experiments.
The brain uses 20% of the body's oxygen supply and needs a constant supply of oxygen in order to produce energy. Periods of reduced oxygen to the brain are associated with an increased risk of dementia, say scientists.
Experiments will be lead by Dr Scot Allen at the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience.
Regeneration plan for Gainsborough
New plans have been unveiled to regenerate part of Gainsborough town centre - which could create hundreds of jobs.
The new proposals include developing a cinema with restaurants, a new public square and improvements to the riverfront.
West Lindsey District Council says it could generate £14m for the local economy.
Police applications at all time high
Humberside Police says a record number of people have applied to join the force in its latest recruitment window
More than 900 candidates applied this month and 4,307 applications have been made since August last year.
Humberside Police says the response "bucks the national trend" and is hoping to have 400 new officers employed by the end of the year.
Warrington weighs-in ahead of home city title bout
Missing Sheffield man found
Mark Britton, from Sheffield, who was reported as missing earlier today, has been found.
Fire crews called to rescue 336 pets
Hundreds of pets have been rescued by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service over five years, figures from the Home Office show.
Witnesses sought after crash involving car and ambulance
Humberside Police want to speak with anyone who might have seen a collision between a white Ford Fiesta and an ambulance on Messignham Road in Scunthorpe.
The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.
While four people and a child were in the vehicles, no-one suffered serious injuries.
Officers are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage to also come forward.
LISTEN: Jason McGill returns as York chairman
York City chairman Jason McGill has returned to the club and agreed to keep funding it until June 2019.
This is when the club is due to move to a new Community Stadium.
He had stood down and put his shares up for sale after the Supporters' Trust voted not to hand him their 25% stake in the club.
BBC Radio York's Adam Holmes has more details.
Watch: Tonight's weather forecast
The weather will stay fine this evening with late sunshine.
It will then be another dry night with mainly clear skies, although there could be a few patches of mist or fog forming.
Light winds and lows of 3C (37F).
Here's my full forecast:
Travel update: Road reopens after fatal Leeds crash
Leeds' Outer Ring Road has reopened in the Lower Wortley area after an accident earlier today in which a 29-year-old man died.
Lincolnshire's weather
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It will be a dry end to the day and the weekend is looking good! Here's the latest forecast:
Catch the wedding at the castle
Don't forget you can watch the royal wedding at Lincoln Castle tomorrow.
A big screen will be set-up in association with BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Woman hit by cement mixer
A woman's been hit by a cement mixer on Holderness road in Hull.
Humberside Police says she suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.
The road is currently closed.
Walking festival starts in Lincolnshire
The Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival starts in Lincolnshire tomorrow:
Watch: Warrington weighs in ahead of title bout
All eyes will also be on two of Leeds' biggest sporting names tomorrow - boxers Josh Warrington and Nicola Adams will be taking to the ring - with the world title in Josh's sights.
He's taking on reigning champion Lee Selby at Elland Road for the Welshman's IBF title.
They weighed in at Millennium Square this lunchtime, Josh enjoyed the support of the crowd:
Hollywood star headed for Bridlington panto
A Hollywood actress is coming to Bridlington this winter - to be a fairy!
Marina Sirtis, known to millions as Deanna Troi in Star Trek: The Next Generation, will be headlining in the panto Jack and the Beanstalk at the Bridlington Spa.
She'll be playing the fairy and the show's run will be from Friday 14 December until Sunday 6 January.
Scunthorpe pub gets listed status
A Scunthorpe pub has been given a Grade II listing from Historic England.
The Queen Bess Public House is one of five quirky post-war pubs to be given the status.
It's named after a record-breaking blast furnace at the steelworks, and is one of the best-preserved surviving examples of a pub built by a major brewery in the decades after the World War Two.
The Queen Bess was built for the brewery Samuel Smith's and opened in 1959.
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Leeds OAP
Police searching for a missing elderly woman from Leeds say they have had a report of a sighting of her this morning.
West Yorkshire Police say they're growing "increasingly concerned" for Margo Bates who was last seen at 07:00 near her home in Seacroft.
Officers have been involved in "extensive searches" for the vulnerable 89-year-old and are asking for people who think they may have seen her to contact them.
She was wearing a white t-shirt, black trousers and no shoes and may appear "confused or disorientated".
In pictures: Roof with a view
Work has been going on to repair and renovate the roof and woodwork on the outside of the Bar Convent in York.
It's a Grade I listed building which belong to the sisters of the Congregation of Jesus.
It’s the first major work in decades.
Woodwork has been replaced and repaired and hundreds of Welsh slate roof tiles put on.
It’s costing a six figure sum but it’s hoped that the work won’t need to be repeated for many years to come.
The Bar Convent Heritage Centre's Jerry Ibbotson and archivist Dr Hannah Thomas went up the scaffolding to get a unique bird's eye view of York
Look at this fabulous image from the top of York's Bar Convent looking down on Blossom Street and the Micklegate Bar entrance to the city. The street is part of the old Roman road.
Watch: Moment stranded JCB is finally rescued from sea
A stranded JCB stuck in the sea off Hornsea for a month has been freed.
Several efforts have been made to remove the vehicle over the past few weeks without success.
Three diggers were used this afternoon to helped to pull it back onto the beach.
Bird of prey dies after being shot
A red kite has died after being found with a bullet wound in Leeds.
The bird of prey suffered "serious injuries" and vets decided to put it down.
The bird was found by walkers near Harewood Estate.
X-rays revealed a pellet was lodged in the birds right wing.
Police are now investigating the incident and believe it happened on the public footpath into the Harewood Estate from the A659 on Thursday 10 May.
Serial killer Dennis Nilsen died after surgery
Serial killer Dennis Nilsen died of complications following surgery, a coroner's inquest has heard.
Nilsen who admitted killing at least 15 people in the 1970s and 1980s, died in Full Sutton prison, East Yorkshire on Saturday.
Hull Coroner's Court heard he was take to hospital in York on 10 May after complaining of stomach pains.
The 72-year-old had an operation to repair a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm.
Leeds boxer Josh Warrington says he's never been better prepared as he weighs in for his first world title fight tomorrow evening.
He's taking on the reigning IBF World Featherweight Champion Lee Selby in the long-awaited clash in front of a home crowd at Elland Road.
Olympic champion Nicola Adams will fight on the undercard.
Ahead of the bout, Warrington says: "Any time I have been down to Elland Road, I've always taken a couple of moments just to visualise it.
"I've taken a couple of minutes to look around and look at the crowd and just get myself used to it. It excites me."
Rail delays continue on East Coast Main Line
Network Rail is hoping to re-open the East Coast Main Line route through Northallerton soon following an earlier incident.
Train services have been at a standstill for some time and there are some replacement bus services in operation:
Celebration of nursing gets under way in Beverley
The history of nursing in East Yorkshire as being celebrated at the county's archives with a display at the Treasure House in Beverley.
The items on show include photos from the early 20th Century, an old nursing certificate and a scrap book from World War Two.
The council says the East Riding Archives collection highlights the tireless and thankless role of the profession and follows on from International Nurses Day earlier this month.
Lincolnshire's afternoon forecast
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
It's going to be a dry afternoon across Lincolnshire.
Here's the latest forecast:
Could you be responsible for lighting up Leeds?
If you've ever been to Light Night in Leeds, you'll know it's a pretty spectacular event, with lots of the city's buildings lit up in a dazzling and spectacular fashion.
But have you ever thought you could have a go at it yourself?
For this year's event, the city council wants people and organisations to come up with ways to transform the Civic Hall on Millennium Square.
This year's Light Night theme is "progress and innovation" and you get to let your creative juices flow by using a huge digital projector which will light up the landmark building.
The deadline for submissions is 15 June, with interviews scheduled for later next month.
Council offers to pay for Rotherham childminder training
Rotherham council is offering to pay for people to train as childminders after a recent slump in numbers.
In a bid to boost childminder numbers, the council's Early Years' Services will offer to cover the cost of training sessions worth £150.
Numbers have declined due to people retiring or leaving the profession, the council says.
Listen: 'Small changes make a big difference'
A shop has opened in Sheffield which allows people to fill reusable containers with items such as pasta, coffee and washing up liquid.
Staff at Unwrapped, on Crookes Road in Sheffield, say the shop allows people to buy products with zero plastic waste.
Kirsty Burnet and Bex Atkinsonl, who have opened the shop, say small changes can make a big difference: