West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire's top stories today include:
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J46 for A6120 Selby Road and J45 for A63 Pontefract Lane.
M1 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J46, A6120 (Leeds Colton) and J45, A63 (Leeds Cross Green), because of a broken down vehicle.
Wakefield Trinity 22-25 Huddersfield Giants
Huddersfield survive a spirited second-half fightback to beat Wakefield for the second time in nine days.
Warrington stuns Selby to win world title
Michael Pearlman
BBC Wales Sport
Leeds fighter Josh Warrington wins the IBF world featherweight title from Lee Selby after a thrilling bout at Elland Road.
Castleford 38-10 Leeds Rhinos
Matt Newsum
BBC Sport
Castleford produce their most complete display of the season to dismantle Leeds and move into the Super League top four.
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J44 for A64 and J45 for A659.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J44, A64 (Bramham) and J45, A659 (Boston Spa), because of an accident.
Huddersfield appoint sporting director
Huddersfield are to bring in Olaf Rebbe as sporting director in the summer to work alongside head coach David Wagner.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J24 for A629 and J25 for A644.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J24, A629 (Ainley Top) and J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Major changes to Northern rail services
Train timetables across parts of the north of England are set to undergo an "unprecedented" change.
Yorkshire's headlines today
Hotels rapped over sexual exploitation
Only one Calderdale hotel in 11 raised concerns when undercover police officers booked in with young girls.
Fire crews called to rescue 336 pets
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
Hundreds of pets have been rescued by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service over five years, figures from the Home Office show.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J26 for M606 and J25 for A644.
M62 West Yorkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M62 westbound between J26, M606 (Chain Bar) and J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of a broken down vehicle.
Travel update: Road reopens after fatal Leeds crash
BBC News Travel
Leeds' Outer Ring Road has reopened in the Lower Wortley area after an accident earlier today in which a 29-year-old man died.
Watch: Warrington weighs in ahead of title bout
All eyes will also be on two of Leeds' biggest sporting names tomorrow - boxers Josh Warrington and Nicola Adams will be taking to the ring - with the world title in Josh's sights.
He's taking on reigning champion Lee Selby at Elland Road for the Welshman's IBF title.
They weighed in at Millennium Square this lunchtime, Josh enjoyed the support of the crowd:
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Leeds OAP
Police searching for a missing elderly woman from Leeds say they have had a report of a sighting of her this morning.
West Yorkshire Police say they're growing "increasingly concerned" for Margo Bates who was last seen at 07:00 near her home in Seacroft.
Officers have been involved in "extensive searches" for the vulnerable 89-year-old and are asking for people who think they may have seen her to contact them.
She was wearing a white t-shirt, black trousers and no shoes and may appear "confused or disorientated".
Bird of prey dies after being shot
A red kite has died after being found with a bullet wound in Leeds.
The bird of prey suffered "serious injuries" and vets decided to put it down.
The bird was found by walkers near Harewood Estate.
X-rays revealed a pellet was lodged in the birds right wing.
Police are now investigating the incident and believe it happened on the public footpath into the Harewood Estate from the A659 on Thursday 10 May.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J26 for M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on entry slip road westbound at J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Warning over Yorkshire families being tracked on net
There's a warning that families across Yorkshire are being tracked on the internet without their knowledge.
Experts say an increasing amount of information about where we shop and who we vote for is being gathered by companies that specialise in 'harvesting' data.
New EU regulations come into force next week aimed at protecting our personal data, but some say they don't go far enough.
Warrington weighs-in ahead of home city title bout
Leeds boxer Josh Warrington says he's never been better prepared as he weighs in for his first world title fight tomorrow evening.
He's taking on the reigning IBF World Featherweight Champion Lee Selby in the long-awaited clash in front of a home crowd at Elland Road.
Olympic champion Nicola Adams will fight on the undercard.
Ahead of the bout, Warrington says: "Any time I have been down to Elland Road, I've always taken a couple of moments just to visualise it.
"I've taken a couple of minutes to look around and look at the crowd and just get myself used to it. It excites me."
England's Ballance takes break from game
England batsman and Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance is taking a break from cricket because of "personal reasons".
Could you be responsible for lighting up Leeds?
If you've ever been to Light Night in Leeds, you'll know it's a pretty spectacular event, with lots of the city's buildings lit up in a dazzling and spectacular fashion.
But have you ever thought you could have a go at it yourself?
For this year's event, the city council wants people and organisations to come up with ways to transform the Civic Hall on Millennium Square.
This year's Light Night theme is "progress and innovation" and you get to let your creative juices flow by using a huge digital projector which will light up the landmark building.
The deadline for submissions is 15 June, with interviews scheduled for later next month.
Gang shooting teen has sentence raised
Javarni Cato, 17, was detained in February for a spate of gangland shootings in Huddersfield.
Man, 29, dies in Leeds crash
A man has died after a crash on the Leeds Outer Ring Road this morning.
The 29-year-old was driving a grey BMW at about 06:20 this morning when it collided with a lorry in Lower Wortley, near Stonebridge Lane.
The man died at the scene and police say they're now investigating exactly what happened.
The road will stay closed for "some time", officers say.
West Yorkshire Police say they want anyone who saw what happened to come forward.
Trains at a standstill on East Coast Main Line
Trains running north from Yorkshire are currently at a standstill near Northallerton.
Emergency services are dealing with an incident.
It is affecting Virgin East Coast, CrossCountry and Transpennine Express services:
BreakingMan dies after crash on Leeds Ring Road
A 29-year-old man has died after a crash this morning on Leeds' Outer Ring Road.
More to follow.
Suspended Hardaker signs for Wigan
Wigan Warriors sign ex-Castleford and Leeds full-back Zak Hardaker, who will join when his 14-month drugs ban ends in November.
Police 'very concerned' for missing 89-year-old
An elderly woman has gone missing from her home in Leeds and police say they're "very concerned" for her.
Marga Bates was last seen at her home in Brooklands Court in Seacroft at about 23:00 last night.
The 89-year-old may appear confused, say police.
She was possibly wearing blue trousers or jogging bottoms, a vest top and a blue jacket but could also be wearing pyjamas.
Severe accident: A1(M) West Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) West Yorkshire southbound severe accident, near J40 for A1.
A1(M) West Yorkshire - A1(M) partially blocked and queuing traffic southbound near J40 A1, because of an accident.
Traffic and Travel: All lanes reopen on A1(M) northbound
BBC News Travel
All lanes have now reopened on the A1(M) northbound following an accident between J43 and J44.
Delays are starting to ease:
Transplants in Yorkshire's BAME communities double
The number of organ donations from Black and Asian communities in Yorkshire has more than doubled.
It's thanks to a campaign to get families talking about the issue.
But doctors say the consent rate is still very low when compared the number of white families agreeing to donation when they lose a loved one.
In the last year consent for organ donation from Ethnic minority groups in Yorkshire has more than doubled from 16% to over 40%, the rate is 70% in white families.
Warrington 'destined' to beat Selby
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport
Josh Warrington says it is his destiny to "reach the top of the mountain" and claim rival Lee Selby's IBF world featherweight title on Saturday.
Travel update: All lanes reopen on A1(M) near Leeds
BBC News Travel
Some good news if you're currently stuck on the A1(M) near Leeds, Highways England have just re-opened all lanes.
There are almost six miles of tailbacks northbound however leading up to where the crash was at J43.
So while you're waiting to get going again, here's a nice arty picture of some traffic taken in the queues.
Travel update: Five mile queues after A1(M) crash
BBC News Travel
The A1(M) northbound has long delays leading up to J44 after a crash this morning.
there are currently still five mile queues up to the scene of the collision near Leeds.
Watchdog moves closer to Asda merger investigation
The competition watchdog has moved a step closer to opening a full-blown investigation into Sainsbury's planned £12bn merger with Leeds-based supermarket Asda.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed that it is looking into the deal and has invited interested parties to comment on its potential impact.
The CMA said it will be considering whether the tie-up will result in "a substantial lessening of competition".
Experts say they expect the CMA to order the two companies to dispose of scores ofstores as part of its review.
Listen: Gale hopes for Yorkshire Vikings T20 success
Yorkshire Vikings begin their One Day Cup campaign away at Durham today.
You can listen to ball by ball commentary here.
Head coach Andrew Gale is hoping this is the year the Vikings can finally win the competition:
Traffic and Travel: Lanes closed on A1(M) northbound
There's been a collision between a car and a motorbike between J43 and J44 northbound on the A1(M).
Only one of four lanes remains open and speed restrictions are in place.
Girl on the Train play 'a train wreck'
The stage premiere is dismissed by critics as being "as appealing as a British Rail sandwich".
Severe accident: A1(M) West Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) West Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J43 for M1.
A1(M) West Yorkshire - Heavy traffic on A1(M) northbound at J43, M1 (Hook Moor), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened.
Watch: Yorkshire's weather forecast
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
It will be a dry and fine day today with long spells of sunshine and some patchy cloud.
Watch my full forecast here
Nicola Adams: 'It's hard to focus when your mum is sick'
It has been a year to endure rather than enjoy for double Olympic champion Nicola Adams so far.
When the boxer steps into the ring on Saturday night there will be just one face she will scan the Elland Road crowd for, her mother Dee.
Because while Adams has been sparring in her San Francisco gym she has also been supporting her mother in her toughest fight, a battle against breast cancer.
"It's hard to focus on anything when your mum is sick and it means absolutely everything to me that she will be there ringside on Saturday," Adams explained.
"I will be wearing a breast cancer awareness badge on my shorts to help raise awareness and yes, I just want to do everything I can for her, basically.
"My mum was ringside when I won both of my gold medals and I'm used to her being there, so it means a lot she will be on Saturday too."