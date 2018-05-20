West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

It has been a year to endure rather than enjoy for double Olympic champion Nicola Adams so far.

Getty Images

When the boxer steps into the ring on Saturday night there will be just one face she will scan the Elland Road crowd for, her mother Dee.

Because while Adams has been sparring in her San Francisco gym she has also been supporting her mother in her toughest fight, a battle against breast cancer.

"It's hard to focus on anything when your mum is sick and it means absolutely everything to me that she will be there ringside on Saturday," Adams explained.

"I will be wearing a breast cancer awareness badge on my shorts to help raise awareness and yes, I just want to do everything I can for her, basically.

"My mum was ringside when I won both of my gold medals and I'm used to her being there, so it means a lot she will be on Saturday too."