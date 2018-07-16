Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Investigations are continuing into a major fire in south Leeds which forced people from their homes during the early hours of Sunday morning.

West Yorkshire Fire Service

At its height 100 firefighters from across West Yorkshire were sent to Moor Road in Hunslet.

The fire, at an industrial building, also spread to a train carriage next to Middleton Railway, forcing the cancellation of the heritage line's gala day.

The heritage railway said it was still assessing the damage.