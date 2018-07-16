Yorkshire scenes

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Sheffield.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Investigations into major fire in south Leeds
  2. Smoke warning as firefighters tackle blaze in Hull
  3. Bradford rugby league player dies after match
  4. Live updates on Monday 16 July 2018
  5. Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news

Live Reporting

By Andrew Barton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Check your Yorkshire train journey

BBC News Travel

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Investigations into blaze which damaged heritage railway

Investigations are continuing into a major fire in south Leeds which forced people from their homes during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Moor Road
West Yorkshire Fire Service

At its height 100 firefighters from across West Yorkshire were sent to Moor Road in Hunslet.

The fire, at an industrial building, also spread to a train carriage next to Middleton Railway, forcing the cancellation of the heritage line's gala day.

The heritage railway said it was still assessing the damage.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bradford rugby league player dies during York match

An amateur rugby league player has died after becoming unwell during a Yorkshire Men's League match.

Heworth rugby fround
HEWORTH ARLFC

Max Blakeley was playing for Bradford-based club Birkenshaw Bluedogs in a match at Heworth near York on Saturday afternoon.

The 32-year-old came off the pitch at half time and become unwell before collapsing.

The Rugby League Benevolent Fund said paramedics were called but were unable to revive him.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Close windows' warning following fire in Hull

Firefighters dealing with a blaze in Hull have warned people living near Spring Bank to close their windows this morning because of smoke in the area.

Grey st fire
@HumbersideFire

About 16 firefighters are at the scene at a commercial property on Grey Street.

Roads are closed around the area.

Humberside Fire and Rescue say they are "making good progress" in tackling the fire.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top