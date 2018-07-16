Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Investigations into major fire in south Leeds
- Smoke warning as firefighters tackle blaze in Hull
- Bradford rugby league player dies after match
- Live updates on Monday 16 July 2018
By Andrew Barton
Investigations into blaze which damaged heritage railway
Investigations are continuing into a major fire in south Leeds which forced people from their homes during the early hours of Sunday morning.
At its height 100 firefighters from across West Yorkshire were sent to Moor Road in Hunslet.
The fire, at an industrial building, also spread to a train carriage next to Middleton Railway, forcing the cancellation of the heritage line's gala day.
The heritage railway said it was still assessing the damage.
Bradford rugby league player dies during York match
An amateur rugby league player has died after becoming unwell during a Yorkshire Men's League match.
Max Blakeley was playing for Bradford-based club Birkenshaw Bluedogs in a match at Heworth near York on Saturday afternoon.
The 32-year-old came off the pitch at half time and become unwell before collapsing.
The Rugby League Benevolent Fund said paramedics were called but were unable to revive him.
'Close windows' warning following fire in Hull
Firefighters dealing with a blaze in Hull have warned people living near Spring Bank to close their windows this morning because of smoke in the area.
About 16 firefighters are at the scene at a commercial property on Grey Street.
Roads are closed around the area.
Humberside Fire and Rescue say they are "making good progress" in tackling the fire.