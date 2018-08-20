Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Sheffield fatal stabbing victim named as 21-year-old Kavan Brissett
- Live updates on Monday 20 August 2018
By Andrew Barton
Police name Sheffield stab victim
Police have named a 21-year-old man from Sheffield who died after being stabbed in the chest last week.
Kavan Brissett was left seriously injured after he was stabbed in Upperthorpe last Tuesday.
He died in hospital on Saturday.
An 18-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder has been released under investigation.
A 17-year-old boy, arrested on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, has been released on bail.