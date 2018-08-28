Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Brighouse teenager dies in Highlands mountain fall
- Live updates on Tuesday 28 August 2018
Brighouse teenager dies in mountain fall
A West Yorkshire teenager has died following a fall in the Scottish Highlands.
Sixteen-year-old Timothy Murray, from Brighouse, suffered fatal injuries on Sunday afternoon.
He is understood to have been walking with a party on Stac Pollaidh, north of Ullapool, but they did not witness the fall.
He was reported overdue just before 16:45 and his body was spotted a short time later by a coastguard helicopter.