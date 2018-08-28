Yorkshire scenes

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Sheffield.

  1. Brighouse teenager dies in Highlands mountain fall
  2. Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news
  3. Live updates on Tuesday 28 August 2018

By Abigail Davies

All times stated are UK

Check your Yorkshire train journey

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

However:

  • The 07:13 Leeds-Middlesbrough service is currently running about 30 minutes late
  • The 07:45 Bradford-Leeds service has been cancelled

For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Brighouse teenager dies in mountain fall

A West Yorkshire teenager has died following a fall in the Scottish Highlands.

Timothy Murray
Police Scotland

Sixteen-year-old Timothy Murray, from Brighouse, suffered fatal injuries on Sunday afternoon.

He is understood to have been walking with a party on Stac Pollaidh, north of Ullapool, but they did not witness the fall.

He was reported overdue just before 16:45 and his body was spotted a short time later by a coastguard helicopter.

