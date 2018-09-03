Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

A motorcyclist has died after crashing on a North Yorkshire road at the weekend. The collision happened at about 15:30 on Saturday on the B6255. A 57-year-old man from Wetherby who was travelling with a second motorcyclist towards the Ribblehead Viaduct was involved in a collision with a white camper van. Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However, the 07:30 Sheffield to Leeds service has been cancelled
Batley murder inquiry: Man killed in baseball bat attack
A murder inquiry has been launched in a West Yorkshire town after a man was battered to death with a baseball bat.
The 31-year-old suffered fatal head injuries in the attack in Town Street, Batley, at about 22:00 on Friday.
A 35-year-old man from Dewsbury was arrested on suspicion of murder after he went to hospital with stab wounds.
Det Ch Insp Ian Scott said it was an isolated incident and officers are not looking for anyone else over the death.