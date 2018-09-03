West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

'Bug' prompts Leeds Bradford Airport emergency

Passengers with a "sickness bug" on a flight from Spain to Leeds Bradford Airport prompted an emergency response at the weekend.

@WYP_BRUMFITT

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service's (YAS) Hazardous Area Response Team were called to reports of four people being unwell at about 21:45 on Saturday.

One passenger posted on Facebook that people were "dropping like flies" and emergency vehicles had surrounded the Jet2 plane coming in from Reus.

Jet2 said its crew called an ambulance for two passengers who were taken ill.

No-one was taken to hospital, according to a YAS spokesperson.

Yorkshire's weather forecast for Monday

BBC Weather

There'll be a little morning brightness in places, otherwise cloudy with some rain or drizzle at times.

A cooler day with a northerly breeze.

Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle:

Motorcyclist killed in Yorkshire Dales

A motorcyclist has died after crashing on a North Yorkshire road at the weekend.

Ribblehead
The collision happened at about 15:30 on Saturday on the B6255.

A 57-year-old man from Wetherby who was travelling with a second motorcyclist towards the Ribblehead Viaduct was involved in a collision with a white camper van.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.

Check your Yorkshire train journey

BBC News Travel

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

However, the 07:30 Sheffield to Leeds service has been cancelled

For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Batley murder inquiry: Man killed in baseball bat attack

A murder inquiry has been launched in a West Yorkshire town after a man was battered to death with a baseball bat.

The 31-year-old suffered fatal head injuries in the attack in Town Street, Batley, at about 22:00 on Friday.

A 35-year-old man from Dewsbury was arrested on suspicion of murder after he went to hospital with stab wounds.

Det Ch Insp Ian Scott said it was an isolated incident and officers are not looking for anyone else over the death.

